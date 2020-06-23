The company is far more than a COVID-19 play with applications for the company's technology like bronchiolitis, other lung infections and even cancer in play.

Updates provided on the day and at the presentation were positive but XAIR stopped short of hyping the potential of its product in coronavirus.

A presentation in March caused XAIR to sell off, many snapped up the buying opportunity but the name is still below early-March highs.

Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing medical devices that deliver nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory conditions and tumors. XAIR hasn't flown below the radar of the coronavirus hype, the name was up over 100 percent year-to-date in early March. Based on comments at a March investor presentation and press releases since, the company doesn't seem to be set on exploiting the coronavirus hype, but has added COVID-19 trials to its list of operations.

Data by YCharts

Figure 1: XAIR trading year-to-date, note the sell-off following early March highs.

The Product

XAIR's LungFit system uses ambient air (meaning no cylinders are required) to produce NO at 1 to 400 parts per million. The upper end of that concentration is important as some competing products fall short in comparison.

Figure 2: A simple smart filter and LungFit system (right side) are much lighter than other NO delivery systems like INOmax (left side). Source: April corporate presentation.

XAIR hopes to launch LungFit in hospitals in 2020 where it estimates potential US sales of $300M based on current sales (Figure 2) of INOmax, a competing NO product from Mallinckrodt (MNK).

Figure 3: XAIR's LungFit has potential in at least four indications, although only pulmonary hypertension and COVID-19 have the potential to launch by 2021. Source: XAIR investor presentation.

NO is currently approved to treat persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN) which is considered the first indication of interest for XAIR. The second indication is bronchiolitis, inflammation of the bronchioles usually seen in infants less than two years of age and commonly caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). XAIR has run two pilot trials of NO in bronchiolitis. An earlier study in 43 infants randomized to NO or control showed no reduction in length of hospital stay with NO treatment, except in the subgroup of patients hospitalized for more than 24 hours. A second pilot study randomized 67 infants to placebo or NO and hit the primary endpoint (reduction in length of hospital stay).

Figure 4: Select results from a 67-patient study of NO vs control in infants with bronchiolitis. Source: April corporate presentation. Note a publication of the results is now available.

Potential in COVID-19

XAIR's COVID-19 trials will use the company's LungFit BRO system to deliver NO. The problem with the COVID-19 work is that it doesn't provide a readout in H1'20. On April 16, the company notified investors it was starting a US trial of high concentration nitric oxide for COVID-19. Based on the clinicaltrials.gov listing for that trial, some of the details have changed since the time of the press release, for example the age range is 22-75 years of age now, rather than the 22-65 years range noted in the press release.

There are some issues with the US COVID-19 trial. Although XAIR's trial involves randomization, it is only estimated to enroll 20 patients, and it also isn't blinded. The first patient has been enrolled in the study, according to XAIR recent earnings press release, June 22. On the recent June 22 earnings call, XAIR said it was too soon to give an accurate timeline on completion of the study.

XAIR has gone beyond the US with a Canadian study, the details of which were provided May 26 in a press release. The Canadian study is set to start in June and has a much more encouraging design. Part 1 looks at 80 parts per million (ppm) concentrations of NO in 10 patients. Part 2 randomizes 40 patients 1:1 to standard therapy with or without 150 ppm NO. A 40 patient study of higher concentrations of NO (which some products can't achieve) is a good way for XAIR to show off the potential of its own product.

There are currently over 10 studies underway looking at NO in COVID-19 and so whether or not NO is effective in COVID-19 may become evident in 2020. Given the emergency that is COVID-19, the regulator may be willing to approve XAIR's product for COVID-19 based on the data showing safety of XAIR's product in multiple other indications plus a couple of small studies in COVID-19 (the US study and a Canadian study). I'd still like more clarity from the company on the regulatory plan, but we may get that closer to results of the US study.

I've spent some time talking about the COVID-19 work because that data is the only clinical data from XAIR on tap in H2'20 that could help the stock run. While there is still time left in H1'20, data from the bronchiolitis study has been reported already and so there are no obvious hard-hitting catalysts in H1'20, in my opinion.

Figure 5: Estimated timelines for the company's programs. Note that data from the bronchiolitis study was recently reported. Source: XAIR investor presentation.

Financial overview

XAIR had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $25.5M as of March 31, 2020, which the company believes is sufficient to fund operations "beyond the next 12 months." The company reported $0.3M in licensing revenue during Q1'20 and a net loss of $5.3M during the same quarter. The company also established a $25M line of credit during Q1'20, with five tranches, the first two which are available straight away, of $5M each. The company has drawn the first tranche.

Final word

With XAIR's PMA submission for the LungFit PH system delayed from H1'20 until H2'20, timelines for approval have moved into 2021. Secondly, with XAIR failing to provide a timeline on the COVID-19 work, it is hard to call for a long in early H2'20 based on that, even though I like the potential of XAIR's technology there. Overall it is hard to advocate for a long right now for any reason as a catalyst trader given the lack of clear timing on any catalyst. As a long-term, buy-and-hold investment, some may like XAIR and be willing to get in now before any hype regarding the COVID-19 data kicks in. The risk is that XAIR is not a blue chip stock, it is a speculative biotech with a market cap of $125M and cash minus debt of about $20M. XAIR is going to continue to be a volatile name. I'll revisit the idea of a long (or short play) in XAIR as timelines for COVID-19 data become clearer, or competitors working with NO begin to report their own results. It may be just a month or two until XAIR provides some timelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.