Don't Be Too Stressed About The Banks: Look For A Recovery In The Regional Banks Following Release Of Stress Test Results

Sector oversold and trading at too steep a discount (regional bank Price / 2021 P/E of 10.8x, which represents 56% of the relative S&P 500 multiple at 19.2x).

Federal Reserve stress test (DFAST/CCAR) results to be released on June 25th to confirm the fundamental strength of the sector in a severely adverse and COVID-19 economic environment.

Year-to-date trend of the regional banks underperforming the broader markets to reverse in the latter half of the year (KBW Bank Index -30% vs. S&P 500 Index -4%).

Back in January 2019, we published an article touting the outperformance potential of the regional bank sector in an article entitled "Regional Banks Poised for Outperformance in 2019." The thesis played out as anticipated, as the KBW Bank Index (BKX) generated a +36% total return in 2019 vs. +31% for the S&P 500. Given the economic environment and valuation of the banking sector in early 2020, we sat on the sidelines waiting for an optimal opportunity to reinvest in the sector. Given the substantial underperformance thus far in 2020 (BKX down 30%, while the SPX is only down 4% on the year) despite the strong underlying fundamentals, we are convinced that the regional banks are once again poised to outperform in the 2nd half of 2020.

The below graph illustrates the stark YTD underperformance of the BKX Index vs. the other major indices:

(Source: Bloomberg)

For the purposes of this report, we define the regional banks as a depository institution with assets between $100 billion and $600 billion). While we are also constructive on the Big 4 Banks - JPMorgan (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC) - the additional complexity associated with their regulatory capital requirements (e.g., GSIB surcharge, countercyclical capital buffer) and the market's penchant for misinterpreting their ability to deploy capital post stress test results leaves us to defer a discussion on these institutions for the time being.

The universe of regional banks is as shown in the table below:

Current State of the Banking Sector

Year-to-date banking sector returns have been weighed down by a myriad of factors, namely:

Economic uncertainty in the COVID-19 environment and the potential for a sharp rise in net charge-offs (NCOs).

Net interest margin (NIM) compression in the current, and likely prolonged, low interest rate environment.

Fed stress test uncertainty due to the introduction of a new stress capital buffer (SCB) requirement and the prospect of lowered dividend payouts.

Suspension of share buybacks as a capital conservation measure which has adversely impacted stock prices.

Lack of visibility surrounding future loan loss provisioning given the state of the current economy and the new accounting for loan loss reserves (CECL).

Expectations are low heading into Thursday’s release of the stress test (DFAST/CCAR) results by the Fed after market close on June 25th. Both bank stocks and the broader Financials have been under significant pressure and haven’t benefited to the same extent as the market recovery that began in late March. In fact, Financials are the second worst-performing sector so far in 2020 (only the Energy sector has experienced lower returns). We expect some of the negative sentiment to be removed post-CCAR results and also when the banks publicly disclose their post-CCAR capital actions after the market close on June 29th. Our posture is based on the oversold condition of the sector relative to their financial performance prospects, as well as the integral nature of banking institutions to Fed monetary policy implementation. Fed Chairman Powell remarked in last week’s testimony to the House Financial Services Committee when asked about CCAR, “We're not looking to have our capital requirements be procyclical”.

Banks are particularly well-positioned for the uncertain economic path amidst COVID-19 given the substantial increase in the quantity and quality of capital built up post the Financial Crisis.

Investment Thesis

We believe there are numerous upcoming events that will provide the investment community an opportunity to comprehend the investment merits of the sector in the current environment. The current valuation significantly underestimates the sector's role and preparedness for a COVID-19 economy and beyond. As such, we expect higher prices on the regional banks to be supported by the following:

Annual Stress Test (DFAST/CCAR) Results - Based on current capital and reserve levels as well as recent posturing from the Fed, we anticipate that the stress test results will result in a status quo outcome without requiring dividend cuts or other drastic capital actions. When speaking at an event last week about the increased levels of capital required following the Financial Crisis, Fed Vice Chair Quarles stated, “The Fed took these steps so that, during a crisis, banks would be in a position of strength and would not be forced to curtail lending to preserve capital, which would only worsen the crisis.” (Speech by Vice Chair Randal K. Quarles June 19, 2020)

Per Fed request, banks will wait until June 29th to publicly disclose any changes to their planned capital actions due to the stress test results.

Historically, banks have outperformed the broader markets following release of the stress test results (see below).

(Source: Bloomberg)

2Q Earnings Season - Banks will clear the low 2Q bar set by consensus estimates with elevated (albeit expected) loan loss provisions (LLP), resilient fee income from mortgage, solid loan growth due to commercial customer draws on credit lines and PPP loans. Investor focus will be on pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) given the noise in LLP, which will remain solid both due to stable revenue and increased expense control from efficiency and acceleration towards digitization. NCOs will see an uptick from historically low levels, but will come in lower than expected due to deferrals and the effect of aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus. Expect earnings call Q&A to reveal that management is confident on reserve builds and expects substantially lower provisioning in 2H 2020.

- Banks will clear the low 2Q bar set by consensus estimates with elevated (albeit expected) loan loss provisions (LLP), resilient fee income from mortgage, solid loan growth due to commercial customer draws on credit lines and PPP loans. Investor focus will be on pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) given the noise in LLP, which will remain solid both due to stable revenue and increased expense control from efficiency and acceleration towards digitization. NCOs will see an uptick from historically low levels, but will come in lower than expected due to deferrals and the effect of aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus. Expect earnings call Q&A to reveal that management is confident on reserve builds and expects substantially lower provisioning in 2H 2020. Analysts' Consensus EPS Estimates to Stabilize - Forward EPS estimates (2021) for the group have been lowered by 32% on average since the inception of COVID-19. Absent a more severe second wave than already anticipated, increased comfort following stress test results and 2Q earnings should pave the way for the raising of EPS estimates.

- Forward EPS estimates (2021) for the group have been lowered by 32% on average since the inception of COVID-19. Absent a more severe second wave than already anticipated, increased comfort following stress test results and 2Q earnings should pave the way for the raising of EPS estimates. Net Interest Income to Remain Resilient Despite Lower NIM - While NIM will remain under pressure (as it has over the past 20 years) in the current near-zero rate environment, net interest income will hold firm due to increased loan balances being driven by corporate lending, mortgage, and PPP. In addition, industry deposit growth has been robust ($1.2 trillion in 1Q) despite paying near-zero rates and can be deployed into fixed-income securities or loans.

- While NIM will remain under pressure (as it has over the past 20 years) in the current near-zero rate environment, net interest income will hold firm due to increased loan balances being driven by corporate lending, mortgage, and PPP. In addition, industry deposit growth has been robust ($1.2 trillion in 1Q) despite paying near-zero rates and can be deployed into fixed-income securities or loans. TBV Accretion - One benefit of the low interest rate environment and liquidity the Fed is providing to the corporate bond market is the appreciation that banks will generate in their bond portfolios in 2Q. This will boost TBV per share (by way of flowing through AOCI) and cause downward migration in P/TBV multiples.

Discounted Valuation - The regional banks are currently trading at a substantial discount to their historical trading multiples, both on a P/E and P/TBV basis, as the worst-case economic scenario is already baked into their stock prices. The current Price/2021 EPS for the group is 10.8x, almost two turns below the 10-year average forward P/E multiple of 12.4x. On a relative basis, the regional banks are trading at a forward P/E multiple of 56% that of the S&P 500’s forward earnings multiple of 19.2x. The 10-year average P/E multiple of the regional banks relative to the S&P has been substantially higher at 82%. Closing of this gap will result in multiple expansion for the group.

Based on Price/Tangible Book Value, the regionals are currently trading at 123%, compared to their 10-year and 20-year averages of 171% and 243%, respectively.

Below is a chart displaying the current P/TBV multiples for the regional banks along with their long-term historical average.

The current discounted TBV valuation of the banks provides substantial cushion even if credit quality deteriorates and NCOs tick significantly higher than anticipated.

Technical Levels - The BKX Index is currently hovering around its 100-day moving average (DMA), where its price action has consolidated over the past few days. A move through this point of resistance will accelerate the price action upward and serve as a key area of support going forward. Recall that the BKX broke through its 50-DMA on May 19 th and is +15% since then.

- The BKX Index is currently hovering around its 100-day moving average (DMA), where its price action has consolidated over the past few days. A move through this point of resistance will accelerate the price action upward and serve as a key area of support going forward. Recall that the BKX broke through its 50-DMA on May 19 and is +15% since then. Attractive Dividend Yields; Ability to Maintain Current Dividend Payments - At the end of 1Q20, the average CET1 ratio was 9.3%, which, along with strong PPNR levels and the cessation of stock buybacks, will enable capital levels to continue to strengthen. In addition, given recent opportunistic sub-debt issuances and the ability of the underlying banks to upstream cash to the parent holding company, liquidity appears sufficient to fund cash dividends for the foreseeable future. Below is a chart displaying the current dividend yields of the regional bank universe compared to yields of corporate bonds of differing credit ratings.

In addition to the fundamental strengths of the banking sector, having the banks maintain their dividends is in the best interest of the Fed. Recall that the Fed relies on depository institutions to implement monetary policy and maximize the impact of the Fed’s massive stimulus. If banks were compelled to cut dividends (through CCAR results or otherwise), it would cause investors to reallocate to more attractive sectors and, therefore, impair banks’ ability to access capital due to an increased cost of capital. As we learned during the Great Financial Crisis, the government doesn’t want to be in a position to capitalize the banking system, and therefore, has to strike an appropriate balance in order to ensure that outside capital continues to flow into the sector.

Catalysts - While there is no individual catalyst that will spur a large one-day movement in the group’s stock prices, there are a number of events in the near term, beginning with the announcement of stress test results, that will undergird their stock price performance trajectory for the remainder of 2020.

In general, we see the following as supportive to proving out our thesis described above:

- Stress test results: June 25th (after market close)

- Bank disclosure of capital actions post stress test: June 29th (after market close)

– 2Q earnings season: Kicks off July 14th with the Big 3 banks (JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo). Ends July 23rd with M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) and Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) reporting.

Thoughts on Individual Regional Bank Names

There are several ways to trade the group including several ETFs whose holdings comprise many of the regional banks: the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB), the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT), the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO). Alternatively, one could buy a basket of the nine aforementioned regional banks. Should you choose to purchase select names from the group, below are our thoughts on which names will outperform.

Sector Outperform

Citizens Financial Group (CFG): One of the few remaining “self-help” stories trading at a substantial discount to the group (Price/TBV of 82%; Price/2021 EPS of 9.1x). The stock is oversold and is down -38% YTD, the most of any of the regional banks. Strong capital levels, high reserve coverage given the conservative credit profile, solid progress on the TOP 6 efficiency initiative and enhanced fee income generation given a well-timed acquisition in the mortgage space position it well to outperform in current environment. Attractive 6% dividend yield with strong capital appreciation potential, as the stock should at a minimum trade up to TBV ($32) by year-end.

PNC Financial Services (PNC): Solid franchise with increased flexibility given the recent sale of the Blackrock stake that added $4.5 billion to capital, bringing CET1 to 10.5%. Forward P/E ratio understated, as the market is not assuming near-term deployment of capital. However, we expect PNC to opportunistically go on the offense via a highly accretive acquisition. The stock price should hit $140 by year-end, which represents 145% of TBV, which is still a discount to its 10-year average trading multiple of TBV of 160%.

Truist Financial Corp. (TFC): The stock has been out of favor given execution risk associated with its recent large MOE. The franchise has significant fee income levers and will continue to lower its efficiency ratio as the merger is integrated. The stock currently trading in an ascending channel. Expect near-term breakout to the upside to 2x TBV by year-end.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CFG, FITB, KEY, PNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.