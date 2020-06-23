If we look at the long-term technical chart of American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), we can see that shares have actually formed a monthly swing low which is significant. This positive development has meant that the RSI momentum indicator as shown is finally beginning to trade out of its oversold conditions. Furthermore, the MACD histogram has also begun to turn bullish in recent sessions.

Due to high fixed costs and significant debt coming into this crisis, many analysts who follow this airline remain ultra-bearish on this stock. When the pandemic and lockdowns hit, we sold a lot of puts in airline stocks such as Hawaiian Holdings (HA) due to the big spike in implied volatility in this sector. Bears are grappling over the fact that many airlines such as American were too leveraged coming into this crisis and will continue to face liquidity problems which could result in bankruptcy proceedings.

We always like to refer to a company´s story before this pandemic hit. To do this, we look at the profitability metrics, how the company in question was looking after its shareholders and its valuation. At the end of 2019, we saw that American´s gross margin actually rose to 23.6% which resulted in the interest coverage ratio increasing to 3.06%. On the shareholder side, management kept its dividend payment flat at $0.40 per year but reduced the float by approximately 22 million shares. Earnings increased to $3.79 per share which was approximately a $274 million increase in bottom-line profits. Assets practically covered the amount of liabilities on the balance sheet in December 2019 and shares were trading at around 8 times earnings.

Fast forward less than 6 months and shares remain around 50% lower than were they were back in December 2019. Earnings have obviously been decimated with -$2.65 being the reported number in the first quarter and -$7.77 the number predicted for the second quarter. From thereafter, it becomes a waiting game. Will the airline be able to withstand a sustained downturn in the industry? We believe it will especially when you consider that the airline has plenty of avenues on the table with respect to how it will be able to fund itself going forward.

Yes, we acknowledge that many commuters will opt to avoid air-travel for the time being. Testing, tracing and long queues are here to stay at east for the time being in most international airports. However, many business commuters for example need to travel which is why we are seeing a big increase in flights over the Summer.

The election in the fall in the US is critical as to how governments will react if we have another wave of some strain of this corona-virus. If Trump wins for example, would he permit that the country once more would go into a multi-month lockdown? These are all unknowns at this point but what we do know is the following.

American Airlines was in pretty good shape at the end of its latest fiscal year. Yes, the airline is burning cash at the moment but the combination of the big increase in activity (as can be seen by the upward momentum in earnings projections at the back end of the year) and its access to cash, we believe that the airline at the very least has bought itself time.

Suffice it to say, we believe there is a strong probability that any price around the $10 mark is an excellent entry-point for this stock. Furthermore because of the huge increase in implied volatility in American over the past months, there are ample put selling opportunities for the investor who does not mind capping his or her gains. Remember, because the market is pricing in an extensive range for American Airlines stock over the next months, implied volatility (especially on the put side) remains well above average in this stock.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Therefore, to sum up, we maintain AAL below the $10 mark remains an attractive risk/reward opportunity. We state this because of how the market in general is now pricing in significant recovery in this sector. Remember earnings growth (even from a negative position) will invariably move the share-price. As long as sales continue to grow, earnings growth will eventually follow. Let´s see what the second quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AAL over the next 72 hours.