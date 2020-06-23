The brick and mortar retail industry disaster is accelerating to no one's surprise. This past months have witnessed bankruptcy filings from J.Crew, Forever 21, JC Penney, Pier 1, to name a few and others will follow. To value oriented contrarian investors, after many years of expensiveness, some of the REITs in this space have to starting to look appealing at current valuations.

The first think to control for is the risk of permanent capital loss. Not every REIT will make it, as capitalism dictates. The first thing to answer is whether a prudent long-term investor can be reasonably confident that any mall REIT will make it through the current recession, and which one has the better chance. Also, as will be explained further down, most of the adjustment in malls will happen at lower quality/productivity malls, so I have focused only on the best quality owners with regard to productivity (sales per square foot). Because all use significant leverage, the one metric most likely to predict survival (of equity value) is the interest expense coverage ratio.

Simon Property Group (SPG) shares have come down with everything else, and have only recovered partially. Macerich (NYSE:MAC) is down a whopping +84% and reflects the higher leverage in its balance sheet. Taubman (NYSE:TCO) valuation is not reliable today as it reflects merger arbitrage positions and not fundamentals. Therefore I will pick SPG as the lone with the highest probability of survival, and the relevant question to ask is whether the new price levels correctly reflect intrinsic value or do they imply unrealistic scenarios (on either positive or negative direction).

With REITs, it is more appropriate to look at Funds from Operations, FFO, rather than net income or EPS. This is because the depreciation expense is unlikely to reflect the ongoing maintenance capex. In other words, the revenue stream of the assets can be maintained in the long term with a much lower replacement cost than, for example, an auto production line or semiconductor manufacturing plant. REITs can (and do) pay higher dividends than EPS on a sustainable manner.

I will link here an interesting research note from data gathering firm Morning Consult and summarize the main takeaways. This report is from 2018, but that is ok, as we are looking at very long-term trends here.

The number of malls has quadrupled from 300 in 1970 to 1,202 in 2017.

"A Credit Suisse report from May forecast that 25 percent of all U.S. malls could shutter by 2022"

"Peak Mall" as measured by number of malls per 1 million people, the peak happened in the early 1990s at almost 4 malls. (i.e. one per 250,000 people).

Applying industry stress scenario to SPG

Let's take the 25% reduction in malls cited in the article and increase it to 33% for our exercise.

As noted in the article and intuitively, the properties most at risk are those that are the least productive, where anchors and retailers will choose to close shops first. As noted, Simon owns productive units and should be speared the brunt of this 33% cut. For example, as JC Penney has announced its large restructuring plans, I was surprised to learn that out of the several dozens of store closures planned, none are on Simon properties. Despite this, Simon appears to be interested in taking a position as it has done with others…That strategy is another topic, but the point here is that JC Penney remaining profitable stores are within Simon and not one is slated for liquidation.

Simon's portfolio is mostly A-rated properties as evidenced by their sales per square foot, minimum rents and occupancy rates; all well above average of peers. But let's ignore all this and conservatively eliminate 33% of units on Simon's fleet, as if Simon's portfolio was of average productivity. Again, within Simon we would expect closures to be ranked on a productivity basis so that a 33% reduction in square footage would result in a (much) lower hit to EBIT and FFO. Also note that many of its properties are not mortgaged. The real estate in this locations will still have value from re-purposing optionality, but we will also ignore real estate value.

Such a scenario may justify a permanent reduction of 25% in FFO. Say FFO of $12/share we had previously, becomes $9/share. With a multiple of 12x to both numbers, we should get a reduction from $144 per share to $108. However, the reduction in market cap has been +50% (or more if you look farther back). Certainly the lock-downs and consumer confidence are a huge headwind right now and will accelerate this "right-sizing of industry" tend. But looking beyond 2020, into the mid 2020s, Simon will still be the undisputed leader it is today and its malls will still be relevant to the communities they serve.

In ten years, malls will not be the same. There may be no malls left; as their names are changing to underscore an important shift back to community gathering places. Instead of malls, they will be re-imaged and repurposed to "town centers", "shoppes" or "villages". A move back to the eating and entertainment centers with restaurants, movies, gyms, perhaps hotels or offices or residential space as well. A community "downtown" of sorts. This shift is well underway, it will be gradual (perhaps less so after COVID) and require large resources. This last part plays strongly to Simon's exceptional balance sheet. Its balance sheet provides optional it's unavailable to peers. For sure, tenant mix will also change. Tesla and its stores did not exists 10 years ago and there are early signs of online-only retailers starting to move to brick and mortar (i.e. Casper). It is important to remember, that the value of a mall is derived from its relevance to the community it serves (the families around it, the taxes it generates, etc.) which gets reflected in tenants demanding presence.

Management strategy:

I have followed management team for a while. To little effect so far, they have made a plea to analysts to separate the "narrative" (i.e. retail apocalypse) from the reality of their fundamental operating metrics. Indeed, the fundamentals (lease spreads, occupancy, EBIT, etc.) showed no deterioration up to 2019. However, multiples have contracted regardless.

Simon fleet can be viewed as a "barbell" targeting two ends of the consumer spectrum. On one end, they have the high-end malls like Houston's Galleria, and on the other, the open-air Prime Outlets. This composition seems to have been working, as most of the pain is in the "middle" of the continuum.

Simon currently is trying to terminate its February deal to acquire rival Taubman (TCO) for $3.6 Bln in cash. It may be successful or it may settle with TCO on a lower price. Both would be a positive development for Simon shareholders. TCO properties are first-rate, but seem heavily skewed towards tourism, which will be last to recover. Lots of new debt would have come in with TCO as well. In the not too distant past, Simon had already tied to acquire the other A-mall competitor, Macerich (MAC). Thankfully it failed; valuation has come down significantly (as noted in the graph above). In short, SPG's acquisition strategy has been a boon only to lawyers. I hope management focus turns to enhancing its own portfolio and only attempts acquisitions in the future as truly distressed situations come up.

On the other hand, their international JVs are doing fantastic (before the pandemic at least) and represent the best risk adjusted growth path for Simon. To a smaller scale, Simon has started taking stakes in struggling retailers, together with Authentic Brands Group (Private) in most cases. This was successful for Aeropostal (already turned around) and repeated in Forever 21 (only a couple of months ago and too early to know). I view this as temporary investments, where a new capital structure and profitability will allow Simon to eventually exit at favorable IRR, but given the low initial investments will be immaterial to results on their own; and some will fail, nobody bats 1.000.

Concluding remarks:

To summarize, I peg intrinsic value for Simon at around $100 per share, implying +30% upside. Dividend of $8/share will get slashed, this has been telegraphed by management, although I expect to around $6/share, not $4 which most understood from the Q1 call. Still a yield of 6% if I am wrong. Furthermore, management needs to increase the dividend back as quickly as possible as business improves to maintain REIT status.

In the near term, there is one obvious downside which is a second wave and lock-down. I believe this should be balances with i) the probability of an effective treatment or a vaccine becoming available (or at least proved effective) by the fall; and ii) the probability that SPG can survive even a second lock-down (which is high in my view, but others may differ).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.