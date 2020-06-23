Time To Start Considering Tax Rate Changes From The U.S. Presidential Election

Domestically focused U.S. companies, as well as medium and small-caps, are likely to be hit the hardest due to their high U.S. tax exposure.

With the November U.S. presidential election quickly approaching, it is time for investors to start thinking about the impact of potential U.S. tax reform.

With the U.S. presidential election approaching in the fall, it is time for investors to start thinking about the impact tax reform could have on their portfolios. Amid all the COVID-19 news, I have yet to see many articles discuss what tax changes mean for U.S. stock markets. The market hates uncertainty, and as the election grows nearer, probabilities of a tax change will start to be priced in, like it or not. Without getting into politics, this article will discuss the potential impacts of what a democratic win could mean for U.S. corporate taxes and investors.

Effects of Tax Reform on Earnings

Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) passed in 2017 and considerably reduced the U.S. top corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. As can be seen below, the market saw a significant increase during this time period partially due to investors pricing in higher earnings from the lower taxes. It was a great time to be invested in the stock market. The next few years might not be as generous if these favorable tax rate changes reverse themselves under democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Potential Tax Reform Coming

Democratic candidate Biden's tax plan would see corporate tax rates increased back up to 28%, which eliminates half of the reduction under TCJA. To give investors an idea of the effect tax rates can have on final net income numbers, let's look at a theoretical example of a company earning $100 of income before taxes under the different tax regimes. As we look at this analysis, investors need to remember that valuations, whether a P/E multiple or discounted cash flow, will adjust to new net income figures under a new tax regime.

As can be seen, Trump's tax cut from 35% to 21% had an extraordinary effect on bottom line net income. TCJA increased net income for U.S. companies paying the maximum corporate tax rate by a whopping 21.5%. This large increase in net income can go a long way to explaining the S&P 500's 29.3% return from July 2016 to June 2018 as Trump's presidency took hold (as can be seen in the opening graph of this article).

Under Biden's campaign, tax rates could increase by 7% and decrease net income by around 8.9%. I would not be surprised to see a similar decline in the U.S. stock market. Such a decline in the U.S. markets would not decrease already elevated valuation levels but would only keep valuation levels constant, given the lower net income figures after the tax change.

Domestic U.S. Footprints Would be Hit Hardest

Global companies are able to move around their tax footprint to take advantage of differing tax rates in order to lower their overall blended effective tax rates. However, if a U.S. company has no global presence, their effective tax rate will very closely align with the U.S. corporate tax rate. This is the case for many domestic oriented U.S. companies from financial institutions, retailers, to railroads to name but a few industries. Below is an example of how some notable U.S. companies saw their annual tax rates change from 2016 to 2018.

Medium and small-cap stocks tend to be the most domestically focused and, thus, most exposed to tax rate changes. As can be seen in the graph below, the S&P 400 medium-cap and S&P 600 small-cap index had larger gains over the same two-year time period, with the small-cap S&P 600's gain of 43.3% crushing the larger indices. I would expect this trend to reverse with the small-cap index hit the hardest due to their higher U.S. tax exposure.

Takeaway

With the November U.S. federal election quickly approaching, it is time to start thinking about what a democratic win could mean for markets. The market hates uncertainty, and as the election grows nearer, probabilities of a tax change will start to be priced in, like it or not.

