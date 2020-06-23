I Wish I'd Bought (More Of) These Communications/IT Companies

I look back on the Pandemic crash, wishing I had invested either in certain companies - or more in certain companies. Here we look at communications and IT companies.

The point is to formulate a strategy to go with your overall investment approach in case we move down - or in case we in fact don't move back.

With the market rising back, and with volatility coming with some frequency during the past week, this is an excellent time to look at things we should have done.

In this article, I review sectors where I bought companies during the pandemic, as well as perhaps more importantly, companies I failed to buy. Instances such as these are opportunities to learn, and looking back only 2 years, the number of things I've learned about investing, myself, and how I want to invest for the long term is staggering.

Quotes like the one above come across as very precise during times such as these. As I've mentioned in previous articles, I'm overall very pleased with how I've handled the implications of the crisis. I know investors who ran around in a panic, questioning themselves, their portfolio, and their overall future. I can honestly say that I sat back, bought more, carefully reviewed my holdings, and made some changes, but never really let myself be emotionally impacted by what was happening on the global markets - perhaps to a fault.

That's much what this article series is about. To look back, to look at the decisions I did make, and the decisions I wish I'd made. To look over why I made some, but not others.

Specifically, we're going to take a closer look at the communications and IT sector to see what was bought and what wasn't bought enough in these parts of the market. If you've read my article on consumer stocks, then this article may hit pretty close to that one in style, just different in what we're looking at.

Communications

1. Comcast (CMCSA)

In the end, I must say I'm pleased with how I handled the crisis vis-a-vis Comcast. I used the trouble to significantly increase my stake, and while I wish I would have bought more, the company is still appealing at current levels, and my stake is respectable here. It offers no great current yield, but the company's class 1-rating is cemented by its credit rating, dividend safety, 13% growth track record on a 5-year average basis, its "Wide" moat, and sub-30% payout ratio. Comcast is a company I intend to own "forever". If things change, I intend to buy more, but I'm also targeting the company on a weekly basis to see where its trends and valuation line up with my goals and with other investment prospects. Take a look at the current valuation compared with overall expectations.

Things are obviously looking to drop during 2020, only to then be expected to rise back up significantly over the coming years, resulting in a forward EPS growth rate of ~7% annually. If the analysts, who with a 10% margin of error never miss a target on a 10-year basis, are correct, then 2020 is only a minor hitch in the road to growth. This also plays a material role in my fair value estimate for the company.

Currently, Comcast gives us an undervaluation of 21% to my estimated fair value target.

2. Omnicom Group (OMC)

Another investment I am very pleased with and where the opportunity is far from over. Since my article, OMC has outperformed the S&P 500 by appreciating 15% including dividends. I've been piling on capital here to where OMC now represents a significant stake in my international portfolio - and the company still represents one of my weekly targets when I consider potential investments. Its appeal is unchanged at a 45% undervaluation, sporting a BBB+ credit rating and a P/E of below 10X. The 30-year dividend streak is better even than Comcast, and recent results encourage further investment. Take a look at current trends to see what you can expect, and chances are that while you won't see material EPS growth from a 2019 comp, the company will still safeguard your capital and provide market-beating rates of annual return.

This is a company where you can actually still invest almost in COVID-19 levels of undervaluation. My intention is to buy more, both now and going forward if we move back down. Investors should, as I see things, consider buying more of this company at this time.

3. Securitas (OTCPK:SCTBF)

I've wanted to own a significant Securitas stake for many years - since 2014, in fact. However, the company has never shown any sort of appealing valuation since then - until coronavirus. When Securitas dipped below 100 SEK/share, listed in Stockholm, I took advantage and invested nearly a 1.5% capital stake into the company. I followed this with significant dividend reinvestment to where Securitas now stands at over 2.6% of my entire portfolio. I didn't write about this company given its ADR and other, domestic NA companies taking precedence. In hindsight, this was a grave mistake.

I did mention the investment in my monthly articles, but I should have highlighted the opportunity further. Since investing, my stake has appreciated over 20%, and the company hasn't yet paid its generous, 4.37% (YoC) potential dividend for the year.

I don't expect this to be an easy sell given its ADR status, but take a look at the company - I'll provide an article here before long. The company still sports what I consider to be an appealing ~20% undervaluation, but I now focus on it secondarily given my current stake and desired diversification.

The company is BBB rated and given that it hasn't communicated a clear dividend intention yet, it still stands at Class 1 - one of the only Swedish companies to do so. Even if a dividend break or cut drops it to class 4, the company's underlying fundamentals, ownership, and other basic tendencies make this, in my view, a must-own in the long term as we move into a more insecure and trouble-fraught world.

Investors should look closer at Securitas for what it offers - and I believe you should consider giving it a spot in your portfolio.

4. Walt Disney (DIS)

One adage I'll take with me from this crisis is "Always invest in Disney" even at the slightest sort of prospective undervaluation. My stake in Disney has appreciated by almost 20% even following the drop, but I, unfortunately, didn't push in more than a comparatively smaller position into the company. I don't regret my allocation during those weeks, but I do wish I would have cracked open more of my reserves, where significant portions would have gone into Walt Disney.

The company needs little introduction following my coronavirus discount article published a while back - one of the earliest, in fact. If you bought at the time or around it, your investment has kept pace with the market and potentially above. Long term, I believe it will most certainly outpace the market.

Disney is A rated, sports an extremely conservative sub-2% dividend, but an expected "Wide" moat with a 27-year dividend streak, though they have currently chosen to forgo 1H20 dividends - so there's that. I believe, however, that such trends for such a company are little more than temporary roadblocks, and things will return to normal soon enough.

I view Disney as 13% overvalued at this time however, given the short to medium-term earnings headwinds, and I'm glad my position was initiated under $90/share. Still, going forward and if Disney experiences another drop like that, I will be on the frontlines, waving my checkbook.

As, I believe, should anyone considering themselves a dividend investor. Don't underestimate the Walt Disney company.

IT/Semiconductors

1. Oracle (ORCL)

IT/semi's like Oracle never dropped as much, nor recovered as much as the rest of the market. While my coronavirus-specific articles on the companies, or Oracle specifically, came at excellent timing, recovery is limited to ~10% or so. I've always been careful about investing in any sort of IT/Semis, as stocks that suit my needs are rare. Oracle is one, however, and it's also one of the class 1 IT stocks which are undervalued still today, at almost 15% to fair value. It trades at a P/E of 13.33, has a very safe dividend, a sadly modest streak of 10 years, but 11% dividend growth and less than 25% LTM EPS payout ratio.

My general undervaluation article on Oracle showcases why this company should be considered an investment for your portfolio, though I can understand why some consider the modest 1.85% yield to be too low. However, low yields is a tell-tale of high-quality IT companies - in all of the class 1 stocks that I follow in the sector, only one, Texas Instruments (TXN), yields more than 2% at current level.

Oracle is a company I return to weekly and buy slowly but steadily. It's the perfect IT/Semi set-it-and-forget-it stock. It's not a company where I make "larger" buys as such until now, but think of it more as a long-term investment possibility into server & software. I'm overall pleased with how I've handled my investments here, and would simply increase my pace of buying if the company came back down further.

2. Broadcom (AVGO)

High yield in the sector is certainly possible - and Broadcom is one place where you can get it. I initiated my position before the pandemic and proceeded to put cash to work through the entire drop. Broadcom now represents 1.5% of my portfolio, which is eclipsed only by one other IT/Semi company. Given its modest BBB- credit rating, this may have been an overextension. However, the company's fundamentals and overall expectations encouraged me to dig deep here - and I haven't been disappointed with the result. My position has appreciated nearly 24%, and I've locked in a yield of almost 5% on a company such as Broadcom.

Current valuations aren't as good. The company is overvalued 0.08% - meaning more or less at fair value - and trades at a fairly conservative slightly-above 2.0X forward PEG ratio. While trends are good, the dividend streak is only 9 years, meaning we can't look back to estimate all that much going forward.

Broadcom is a mixed bag, as future trends look truly excellent, yet can't be backed up by that much in the past. It means that despite everything, I do caution you to size your investments with care here - especially now that Broadcom trades at $300/share. At below $200, this was an essential no-brainer, but that's not where we are anymore.

My own allocation is something I'm more than pleased with, and I wouldn't do it differently in the future if Broadcom should fall back down and the company's fundamentals haven't changed. My advice to investors is to pay close attention to the market-assigned fair value of around 14-15X, and allocate your investments accordingly when the stock drops. This is at least, what I intend to do.

Wrapping up

Once again, it's impossible for me to effectively mention everything I consider undervalued or have invested in, or wish I had invested in. Instead, I try to focus on the more significant companies here in these two sectors. You'll notice also, once again, that only one company in this part was actually listed outside NA. This is directly representative of where I've allocated my capital during this crisis - over 90% has been invested into NYSE, NASDAQ, and TSX.

Once again there aren't really any sort of "high" yielders here, once again representative both of how I've invested and how I want to go forward investing as a conservative dividend investor. High yields aren't in themselves unacceptable risk, but they usually indicate potential risk that I've found that I'm usually not that comfortable with owning in the long term.

It's very easy to kick yourself for not investing more - in the end, we could have experienced another 10-20% drop, and then we would have kicked ourselves for not waiting for better valuations. I believe that the key to investing successfully and safely is:

1. Invest only in companies/investments that align with your investment goals.

2. Invest continuously/on a regular basis.

3. Stick to your overall, long-term plan over a long time.

4. Keep the sort of cash position you need to consider yourself safe in the long term.

Where I failed during Coronavirus, at least a bit, was perhaps the fourth point. Given my own prerequisites, I don't actually need the sort of cash position I maintained, or even currently maintain. There is no scenario in my life, where I'd need that money in such a time period - and this is a lesson I take with me going forward.

I would love to hear from you in the comments or in messages. What did you wish you had done differently, compared to what you did? What companies are on your watchlist? And, of course, what you think of these watchlists and considerations as we move forward into June - and summer.

I hope this article finds you safe and well - and I hope it is of interest or use to you.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO, CMCSA, DIS, OMC, ORCL, SCTBF, SCTBY, TXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.