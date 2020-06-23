Company description

Indorama Ventures (IVL) (OTCPK:INDOY) is the world's leading integrated polyester producer with a capacity of 12.1MT for combined PET. IVL today operates 119 manufacturing facilities with a presence in 33 countries. IVL classifies its portfolio into three broad categories: Combined PET (72% of capacity), Fiber (12%), and Integrated Oxides (17%). Customers are large global firms in the FMCG, textile and automotive industries such as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP), Zara, Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY). IVL has long-term volume contracts of 1-3 years with its customers, with prices adjusted monthly according to market fluctuations.

Aloke Lohia set up his company in 1994 in Thailand and listed the company back in 2010.

Strategic partnerships underpin top line growth

Resilience in the top line is supported by the demand-inelastic nature of its products (best reflected during COVID-19) and strategic partnerships with its clients. IVL will continue to grow with its existing clients (likes of Coca-Cola, Pepsi) as a trusted partner. For a client, ensuring supply stability is key. Therefore, it is paramount that a supplier can grow its capabilities, technology, etc. geographically to meet these needs, which IVL has successfully done. This serves as a barrier to entry for new players. Clients can opportunistically buy PET on the spot market. However, the bulk of contracted volumes will go to select key players like IVL.

Integrated spreads bottomed in 4Q19, stable going forward

Integrated Asian PET spreads slumped to USD183/t in 4Q19, -18% QoQ and -27% YoY due to large inventory build-up and demand uncertainty on US-China trade uncertainty. 1Q20 spreads turned around, up 12% QoQ to USD205/t on lower feedstock cost and firmer demand. I expect spreads to stabilize at USD230/t for 2020E (10yr avg. of USD220/t). Industry is more disciplined; major consolidation took place in the last 3-5 years. There are no major PET plan announcements (takes 2-3 years to build). The magnitude of 1Q20 spread turnaround (firm demand, lower feedstock cost) surprised the markets, but I believe this momentum can continue, led by robust demand (packaging demand to remain strong).

Moving forward, spreads should be on a firmer footing as the industry went through a period of consolidation and rationalization (last 5 years). The industry remains in a slight state of excess capacity; however, downside risk is low as there are no large projects coming online near term (new supply matches ongoing demand). China remains the key driver for spreads. Unlike other chemicals like PE, PP, and PP, where China is a net importer and needs to build significant capacity quickly to become self-sufficient (which has led to a dramatic slump in spreads), China is self-sufficient on PET (market is balanced). Therefore, I see low downside risk.

Integrated PET will remain IVL's bedrock, but next decade will be marked by portfolio diversification

From an economics point of view, IVL is best served to continue growing its PET business through acquisitions, given high ROCE, payback period of 3 years (old but well-maintained assets) and general expertise and cost advantage that will continue to grow through scale. The limitation is 1) IVL is already highly integrated 2) universe of targets within the space has shrunk dramatically as there has already been a lot of consolidation in the space 3) current spreads are healthy (demand/supply), so it is unlikely to see distressed opportunities 4) a big source of these targets was large Western firms which strategically divested, given the emergence of Chinese capacity (IVL has taken advantage of this already).

This, building capability and scale in Fibers is a natural progression of IVL's status as an integrated polyester producer, while the expansion of the IOD business will further diversify its portfolio and enable it to build expertise. IVL's goal will be to cultivate its portfolio so that it leverages on the trend of the rising middle class. M&A will remain IVL's go to source of building scale quickly, given its experience and expertise.

Growth in 2020/2021

Bloomberg Consensus forecasts IVL's 2020/21 EBITDA to be around THB37,849m and THB43,217m. 2020E EBITDA includes consolidation of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) assets. Without the Huntsman asset, earnings growth would have been marginal but still positive. Expect 2020 volumes for the PET segment to remain solid as the nature of the product plus packaging will see strong demand. The increase in fiber capacity should partly offset the much weaker margins (mobility and lifestyle).

The growth in 2021 EBITDA will largely hinge on a strong recovery in the IOD business as crude prices build on their 2H20 recovery (40% of Huntsman assets are linked to crude prices). I believe OPEC remains determined to bring the market to balance. Furthermore, the material under-investment in the industry in 2019/20 could be supportive for higher prices down the road. IVL should see improved utilization in both the fiber and IOD business as global economies continue on their path to recovery.

Balance sheet

Management has guided that it will focus on improving the health of its balance sheet following the financing of the Huntsman acquisition (completed 3rd January 2020) which saw its net D/E rise to 1.3x. Internal ceiling is 1.5x, while debt covenant is 2x. IVL aims to bring it down to 1.0-1.1x by 2021, giving it some flexibility for future M&A. This is supported by a reduction in capex (nothing after Huntsman except for maintenance capex of USD300m) and optimizing working capital to release cash.

IVL has been able to manage its balance sheet well despite the numerous acquisitions (financed through both debt and capital raising through equity markets). The formula has been acquisition of well-maintained, cash flow positive assets on day 1 at attractive valuations. Acquisitions have been immediately earnings accretive (operating CF return from investments in the last 5 years averaged 16%). This strategy has allowed it to maintain ROE strong despite years when spreads were subdued.

Valuation

Based on consensus EBITDA forecast and its 5-year average EBITDA multiple, the company's shares are trading at around its implied intrinsic value.

Source: Bloomberg; Author's calculation

Unless the company sees a better than expected recovery in PET spread or crude price/better execution on its cost cutting initiatives, there is little room for share price appreciation at this stage. Thus, this stock is a hold for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.