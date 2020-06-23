Ingredients For A Consumer Surprise

Investors should position for a further US consumer surprise, on pent-up demand and ‘excess’ savings, with consumer durables especially well-placed on our framework.

Ingredients for a consumer rebound

Near 70% of US GDP is made up of household consumption and has been under pressure with jobless claims and unemployment spiking to unheard-of levels, consumer confidence plunging and economic uncertainty soaring. We believe the glass-is-half-full, rather than empty, with all-time high personal savings rate, early evidence of peaked unemployment and signs of re-hiring, falling economic policy uncertainty, and incrementally better consumer confidence. The May US retail sales rebound likely has further to go. Evidence from the 2001 and 2008 tax rebates, whilst not exactly comparable, showed extra cash spent relatively quickly, and focused on consumer durables.

Recent spike in US savings rate

The US saving rate, or percent of income remaining after bills and taxes, spiked to a record 33% in April, having averaged only 7.9% in 2019. In the short, run this hits economic growth, as we face what John Maynard Keynes called the ‘paradox of thrift,’ that if we all cut back on our individual spending, we are collectively much poorer. But it can also be a powerful recovery driver if consumers have the confidence to spend. This may be just beginning to return.

Why the April savings spike?

There were three factors driving the dramatic April savings rate rise, all of which support an increase in consumer spending:

1. Personal expenditure fell by a record 13.6% in April, with the vast majority of the US locked down. This is set to rise as the economy reopens.

2. Personal income actually increased by 10.5%, driven by the 91% surge in government transfer payments which more than compensated for the fall in wages and salaries of -8%. Transfer payments may be extended by Congress when they expire next month.

3. Consumers cautious, with US new jobless claims running over 2.0m a week and the unemployment rate being forecast to rise to 20%. Even those whose jobs are ‘safe’ may also be precautionary saving on lower dividends, lower variable pay, or less hours worked. Yet, we argue current savings rates are already well above 'precautionary' levels.

IMF research from the 2008-9 global financial crisis showed precautionary savings account for c40% of the savings rate increase globally.

Further government transfer payments could come, with Treasury Secretary Mnuchin recently saying they would consider more individuals direct payments in the next fiscal stimulus bill, along with funds also targeted at sectors struggling to reopen, such as hospitality and tourism.

Current savings in context - More than enough savings

US personal savings averaged US$400bn between 1990-08. The global financial crisis saw savings spike, but then set a higher base averaging more than double the prior period at US$970bn from 2009-19, as consumers built up a precautionary savings reserve. In the first four months of 2020 that number has averaged US$2.7trn, almost four times the prior period, and leaving US consumers with already excess savings, even with the high level of unemployment, and need for precautionary savings among the employed.

Less and different spending in lockdown - Set to switch back now

Consumption trends have also significantly changed with the lockdown, favoring staples purchases over discretionary – especially travel. We are now beginning to see a recovery in consumption from depressed levels, and this will likely favor more discretionary purchases. Credit card processed transactions data reported by Visa point to some rebound, with May transactions down 12% YoY, after being 24% down in April.

Upside risk now. Focus on Durables

Recovery spending could surprise on the upside, extending the initial upside surprise from the +17% month-over-month May retail sales report. Personal savings are very high. Jobs recovery may be quicker if May employment report trends sustain. US economic policy uncertainty has fallen significantly from peaks (Index 337 from 861). Whilst the recent NY Fed consumer survey shows incremental improvement.

Consumers may also spend differently in recovery. We look at the comparison with the 2001 and 2008 US tax rebates as analogous to the extra transfer payments recently received. This showed c20% were spent very quickly, within three months, and the largest specific type of extra spending (25%) was a major household item, such as durables and household appliances.

Durables well-placed on our allocation framework

Our allocation framework helps identify relative buy and sell signals for US industries, by comparing market sentiment versus fundamentals, with a valuation overlay (see table below for details). The more out-of-favor, with better relative industry fundamentals, the better.

Durables has continued to relatively improve on our allocation framework since our March 18 note – A sentiment capitulation buy signal. The sector is up for stocks such as Nike (NKE), Lululemon (LULU), Whirlpool (WHR), and many homebuilders (XHB). On our framework, the industry has above-average fundamentals, cheap valuations, and is not overly liked, modestly under-performing so far this year. Retail, made up of stocks such as Amazon (AMZN), Lowe’s (LOW), Home Depot (HD), by contrast is also well-placed, but is significantly more expensive, more e-commerce and staples focused, and much better liked, up c20% so far this year. for those looking for one-stop broad exposure both industries are well-represented in broader consumer discretionary ETFs, such as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY).

Not just the US… though it is the largest

We also see similar savings spikes globally, bolstering consumption when unemployment and uncertainty ease. France saw consumer savings increase more than €60bn during its lockdown, whilst Spain and Italy's savings increased €10bn and €17bn respectively in March (Financial Times). The Bank of England estimates the UK savings rate could near triple this year, from 6% to 17%, and compared to only 12% in 2009. The UK has also been seeing a stronger than expected rebound in retail sales, rising 12% month-over-month in May. But the amount of absolute US savings dwarfs' that in Europe. From March-April, the US saved cUS$4trn more, a 372% increase year-over-year, and four times higher than the last absolute household saving peak in December 2015.

Risks: Second-wave infections and unemployment

Risks to our view of a stronger-than-expected consumer rebound are mainly two-fold - that a second wave of infections hits consumer confidence, and/or stubbornly high unemployment impacts purchasing power.

Second wave of infections. That a second wave of virus infections drives another round of mandatory lockdowns, impacting business and consumer activity, and arguably more importantly, hits consumer confidence and raises the level of 'precautionary' savings consumers wish to hold. Current US daily new cases are c30,000, up 15% on a rolling two-week basis.

That a second wave of virus infections drives another round of mandatory lockdowns, impacting business and consumer activity, and arguably more importantly, hits consumer confidence and raises the level of 'precautionary' savings consumers wish to hold. Current US daily new cases are c30,000, up 15% on a rolling two-week basis. Increased unemployment. A persistent high levels of unemployment, around the current 13.3% level, with a second wave of job losses or an only gradual recovery in the labor market, could also hamper consumer spending and confidence. Last week's US new jobless claims was a potential warning here, stalling at 1.5m new claims, after 10 weeks of significant consecutive improvements.

Conclusion: Ingredients for a Consumer surprise

We believe investors should position for potential continued US consumption upside surprise, given pent-up demand and US$4trn of ‘excess’ savings, with the US consumer durables sector - made up of apparel, homebuilding, and household appliance names - well-placed on our allocation framework. The household savings rate is the highest in 60 years and four times its 2009-19 average, whilst the May employment report is a potential bottom for the labor market, and economic policy uncertainty has halved from peak levels, and consumer confidence is improving. Tax rebate examples show extra cash is often spent on durables, and quickly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.