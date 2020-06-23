It's been a solid start to the year for the Australian gold producers as the low COVID-19 case count in the continent has allowed miners to continue with operations with minimal disruptions. Beacon Minerals (OTCPK:BMIXF) is a relatively underfollowed name in the sector, overshadowed by sector leaders Silver Lake (OTCPK:SVLKF) and Ramelius Resources (OTCPK:RMLRF), but Beacon had a solid start to FY-2020 as well, with a smooth ramp-up to commercial production at its Jaurdi Mine. The company reported record quarterly gold production of 6,900 ounces in fiscal Q3, and expects to see yet another quarter of record gold production in fiscal Q4 based on preliminary production statistics. Meanwhile, the company also recently released some exceptional drill results, suggesting that they could add to their relatively short mine life. However, given that Beacon is a relatively small producer with a less than 5-year mine life after recent depletion, I see the company as very high-risk, despite its high reward. Therefore, I see Beacon as an Avoid for the time being in favor of more de-risked producers that also have significant long-term upside, without the high-risk.

(Source: Company Quarterly Report)

Beacon Minerals reported its fiscal Q3 results earlier this year, with record quarterly gold production of 6,904 ounces, after achieving commercial production earlier this year. This was a significant improvement and a 50% sequential increase from the 4,649 ounces of gold produced in fiscal Q2, helping the company to finish fiscal Q3 with a solid balance sheet of A$8.5 million. The quarter's total cash costs came in A$1,221/oz, down 4% sequentially from fiscal Q2 levels, and roughly in line with the industry average despite a relatively small operation. Beacon has noted that it expects similar gold production levels in fiscal Q4, but that costs should decrease further, closer to A$1,150/oz on a total cash cost basis.

(Source: Company Presentation)

For those unfamiliar with Beacon Minerals, the company is one of Australia's newest gold producers, operating the Jaurdi Gold Mine, which is roughly 10 kilometers south of Evolution Mining's (OTCPK:CAHPF) Castle Hill gold deposit in Western Australia. Beacon acquired the Jaurdi Gold Project in 2017 and has fast-tracked it to development, with an exceptional 30-month timeline from acquisition to gold pour. The Preliminary Feasibility Study [PFS] for the mine envisions a 5-year mine life with average annual gold production of just over 25,000 ounces and annual mill throughput of 500,000 tons. Thus far, the company is delivering on the PFS assumptions, with 6,900 ounces of gold produced in the first quarter of commercial production, translating to an annual output of over 27,000 ounces, assuming a similar run-rate. We can take a closer look at the operating metrics for fiscal Q3 below:

(Source: Company Quarterly Report)

As we can see in the table above, Beacon saw quarterly mill throughput of 124,000 tons in fiscal Q3, up 5% sequentially, and recovered grades also improved significantly, up from 1.21 grams per ton gold to 1.72 grams per ton gold. These higher grades, despite only a slight improvement in mill throughput, drove the significant increase in production from fiscal Q2 levels. From a cost standpoint, we saw cash costs come in $1,080/oz, quite a bit above the expected cash costs of A$830/oz in the 2018 PFS. However, they did drop by over 6% sequentially and are forecasted to come down to below A$1,000/oz for fiscal Q4. This should help to drive total cash costs below A$1,150/oz for the remainder of the calendar year, a massive improvement from the fiscal Q2 total cash costs of A$1,270/oz. Assuming the company can deliver on this goal of sub A$1,000/oz cash costs and sub-A$ 1,150/oz [US$805/oz] total cash costs, we will see costs below the industry average of US$970/oz on an all-in basis.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we take a look at the chart above, we can see that quarterly gold production continues to increase and is expected to come in at 7,000 ounces for fiscal Q4, a slight improvement from fiscal Q3 levels. While Jaurdi is a relatively small operation, this has been an exceptional ramp-up from the first gold pour last year, and it's encouraging to see most metrics tracking near the PFS assumptions. This is because the company is on track for 500,000 tons of mill throughput, and production is slightly above estimates, lending to the high recovered grades to date. Therefore, if the company can get its costs down in the coming quarters, this would be a solid operation for a relatively small A$100 million market-cap miner like Beacon.

(Source: Company News Release)The one significant risk worth noting is that the company currently has a mineral resource inventory of barely 150,000 ounces after accounting for mining depletion the past two quarters. This suggests that we can only rely on production for five years or so unless the company can prove additional resources within relatively close proximity to the Jaurdi Project. Fortunately, the company is being proactive and acquired the Panther Gold Tenement last year, which lies just 7 kilometers northwest of the Jaurdi operations. At the time of the acquisition, the resource here was 10,000 ounces at 2.60 grams per ton gold, but recent drilling suggests that this is set to increase.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see from the below map, the company released new holes in fiscal Q3, with two intersecting significant gold grades. Drill hole PBRC-042 intersected 18 meters of 9.4 grams per ton gold just south of the historic Panther pit, and PBRC-052 intersected 13 meters of 2.73 grams per ton gold slightly further south. These are exceptional grades over the reasonable thickness and are quite encouraging. Meanwhile, below the Panther pit, PBRC-032 intersected 10 meters of 24.8 grams per ton gold, and PRRC-006 intersected 20 meters of 5.6 grams per ton gold. While these are only a few drill holes and do not guarantee that we'll see resource expansion here, this is quite encouraging. Therefore, there is undoubtedly a possibility to add another 50,000 ounces or more here if we can continue to see similar grades above 5 grams per ton gold to fill in the gaps between recent drilling. Assuming this is the case, this would begin to solve the small resource issue at Jaurdi, which is likely a resource that the stock is relatively out of favor compared to other junior producers.

(Source: Company News Release)

Beacon Minerals has seen an exceptional start to FY-2020 from an exploration and operational standpoint, and fortunately, the company has not seen any real disruption from COVID-19. However, overshadowing the company's success a little is the relatively small resource at Jaurdi that the company will have to build on to secure its status as a long-term gold producer. If we could see Beacon prove up a 400,000-ounce resource close to the Jaurdi operations, and significantly bolster its balance sheet, I would consider the stock de-risked enough potential for purchases. However, given the high-risk, high-reward associated with a producer with less than a 5-year mine life, I see the stock as an Avoid. For now, I continue to see better opportunities elsewhere among the ASX-listed gold producers, with the most attractive names being Saracen Minerals (OTCPK:SCEXF), Ramelius Resources, and Silver Lake, as long as they are bought on dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.