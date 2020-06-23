Be Careful On REITS - Property Use Is Changing

The U.K industry is more inflexible than the U.S. and so it's going to be more painful but the same factors exist in both places.

A good example of this is the REIT industry. Lockdown has led to considerable change in the usage of commercial property.

A crisis, often enough, accelerates changes already nuder way. This increases the shock of the change of course.

The basic story

One of the major, if underappreciated, arguments for having a market economy - driven by capitalism although not entirely necessarily - is that change always does just damn happen. Technology marches on at its 1 and 2% pace a year and that expands the universe of things it's possible to do, the number of ways we can achieve our old goals as well. It's also true that consumer tastes change and so we've got to adapt to that.

There is thus always a new way of doing stuff as well as new stuff to be done - some of which will find approval from the consumers, those who pay for it. The economy needs to be able to adapt to this change and the seeming chaos of the market is the best way we've found - so far at least - to manage this process. The chaos certainly works very much better than any form of planned economy for planned economies are always, but always, slower at technological development.

However, there's also the addition of crises. What might be that plodding 1 and 2% change along the years can get backed up. Society has crystallized around certain ways of doing things and we've a coordination here. Because this group of people do it this way then this other group do it that way. The second can't change until the first do and that can carry on for many iterations. Then comes a crisis. Or an interruption at least. That breaks the current coordination and the new one that arises can be a leap forwards. Some to many years' worth of those 1 and 2% changes in the one leap that is.

Something to think about is that this is what is happening to the commercial property market right now.

The internet

The ongoing technological change is that existence of the internet. This means that more of us can work from home - occasionally at least, or perhaps even mostly with the occasional day in the office. There are also obvious changes with internet shopping.

One recent study claimed that only 37% of American jobs can be done remotely. OK, but that's many more than are currently done remotely. And we can imagine - heck, most of us have experienced - bosses not really wanting to break the coordination of everyone turning up to work. Until the lockdown forces most of us to do this and then the bosses see that it does in fact work. Sure, we don't know how big the change will be but it's a safe bet that we're going to see much more working from home in the future than we have in the recent past. The lockdown will lead to a step change.

Retail has long been under pressure of course. Oddly, to my mind at least under greater pressure in the UK than the US. Around 20% of UK retail sales are online now, only about 12% of US. My point here being though that we're going through another step change. Recent retail figures from the UK showed 33% of retail online - sure, many physical stores were closed - but I doubt that's going to drop back to the old number. I'd expect a significant advance on the growth in online we've been having of about 10% a year.

OK, so, what?

We can look around this in various ways. Try to think of which retail brands will best move online, which will die in the malls. But that's not my point here, rather, what is the effect upon property of this? Commercial real estate, of both office and retail types, is going to be affected here.

The numbers in the UK at least are fearsome. I've shown with Intu Properties and other such companies that the UK effect is large. To the point that certain of these large real estate companies are going or at the edge of being bust.

The problem isn't so much that the value of property is falling to zero, it's that the companies are geared and the fall in real estate value is wiping out the equity portion leaving only the debt. This being a rather bad thing for equity holders.

Rent collections

The big thing is how much of the rent due is being collected? For the US one of our colleagues here at Seeking Alpha has this:

(REIT indices from Hoya at Seeking Alpha)

This rather closely matches the information we get on who is managing to collect rent or not. Industrial rents are near all being collected, office pretty much the same if a tad lower, retail is having problems and free standing retail is doing very much better than malls and shopping centers. That's for the US.

The news for the UK is a great deal more dismal for those holding commercial property:

Fewer than a fifth of retailers are expected to pay their rent in full next week in a worsening stand-off between some of Britain’s biggest shop chains and landlords that risks causing wider problems for the economy. Property investors are anxiously awaiting the June quarter payday after the government said yesterday that it was extending a ban on evictions and enforcement action against tenants who deferred rent payments.

Something to know about UK rents, they're paid every quarter, not every month. And further, only about half of the rents for the March quarter have been paid.

The real point here.

Yes, there are going to be problems, dividend cuts, lower incomes and all that for some REITS. Those specializing in retail property are going to be most badly hit. This is something for us to think about in our investment allocations.

However, that's not really the point I want to make here. Rather, we've got a significant shift going on in the industry. Because the behavior of all of us out here is changing. There's going to be less office use than before when the lockdown ends. Further, there's going to be a great deal less retail usage of property. The changes that would have come in that 1 and 2% rate per year are going to accelerate now just because there's been that shock for us consumers to change our behavior.

As I've pointed out before the UK is going to have a worse time of it too. Leases typically are upward rent review only. So, short of CVAs (roughly like Chapter 11 but not quite) and actual bankruptcies there's no mechanism, other than threatening to withhold payment, for rents to be negotiated downwards. The US does have a more flexible market so there will be less disruption even as rents do move lower still.

My view

My point is that the safe and comfortable world of commercial property is going to be significantly changed. The lockdown will change behavior and that will change property values.

We might well want to get ahead of this and change our investments now.

The investor view

My prediction is that the worst hit sectors will be, in order, retail property with malls and shopping centers worse than free standing, then office and then finally industrial and other commercial property hardly affected. If we're in REITs for the income - which is the logical reason to be in REITs - then we probably want to switch our holdings along that spectrum in order to maintain future income.

This isn't about just the lockdown closing retail for a few months, there are going to be significant behavior changes and thus valuations differences in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.