Despite the challenges, PSA still trades at a premium multiple which we see as significantly overvalued.

The short thesis

Public storage (PSA) is priced at a high multiple that implies growth, but its fundamentals are strongly negative. A litany of factors are poised to hurt self-storage operators and PSA is in worse shape than the other REITs due to its older properties. We see substantial NOI declines and an ambitious market price that is far too high for any negative outcome. Let us begin with a brief history of the self-storage sector.

A history of unmitigated success

Self-storage has had about 2 decades of thriving. It was an undersupplied sector and its ownership consisted overwhelmingly of fragmented mom and pop operators. REITs like PSA could swoop in and buy up properties at low cost and streamline operations in a way that both raised revenue and reduced cost through efficiencies. It was a recipe for phenomenal shareholder returns.

Source: SNL Financial

Over the past 20 years, the S&P returned 215%, REITs returned 644% and Public Storage returned a whopping 1652%. It knocked the cover off the ball and congratulations to anyone has who been invested for a large chunk of this period.

Given this history it is understandable that this is a well-respected company and people are hesitant to sell such a phenomenal winner. It is also understandable that PSA trades at a premium FFO multiple of 18.7X LTM FFO since most companies with a strong track record tend to trade at premiums. That does not, however, mean that the premium is fundamentally correct.

The forward fundamental environment looks to be the polar opposite of the last 20 years. Things that were once advantageous have become challenges.

Litany of factors poised to hurt self storage

Historic record supply growth Steadily declining moving rates Prices are too high Property tax increases Marketing spend increases Increasing discounting with increased competition

In combination these suggest rapidly declining NOI going forward, but let us dig a bit into each factor.

Oversupply

Between 2016 and 2019, more than $15B of self-storage construction has commenced. This is a multiple of anything ever seen before.

Public Storage itself recognizes the unprecedented nature of the supply growth as reflected in the following statement from their annual report.

“a heavy level of new development continues to impact our operating results. The sector’s outperformance during the earlier years of this cycle drew many investors that wanted to “get in.” Over the past three years, we have seen record levels of deliveries and, although appearing to taper down, we expect additional heavy development volume into 2020, a likely headwind as the amount of investment capital “chasing” self-storage remains significant”

Supply growth alone would be challenging enough, but there are headwinds to demand as the pace at which people move has steadily declined.

From the historic pace of 20% of people moving each year, it has declined to 9.8% in 2019. Moving is one of the key demand drivers for self-storage, so ceteris paribus, less frequent moving means less demand for self-storage.

Another impediment to demand is that existing prices of self-storage facilities are quite high. From PSA’s 10-Q we can see that revenue per occupied square foot is $17.43.

Source: PSA 10-Q

Consider a 10’ by 10’ box which PSA classifies as medium size. Using the revenue per foot figure above, this costs the customer $1743 per year on average with significant variance based on what city it is in. The average customer in the self-storage industry stays for about 13 months with the median being about 8 months while some longer term customers pull the mean up to 13 months.

Source: sparefoot

So the median customer is spending over $1000 and the mean customer is spending close to $2000 on a 10’ by 10’ storage facility.

What on earth are they storing to be worth this much?

It is easy for monthly expenses to get a bit out of hand during good times as customers might just not be paying attention to the rapid price increases that occurred since they moved in to the facility, but when the economy gets tough, these things get noticed.

During the COVID related market crash a few months ago my stocks fell along with everyone else’s and I know I looked at a few monthly expenses a bit more carefully. I suspect I am not alone in this behavior. You can bet that if I was storing some old furniture for $1700 a year I would put some thought into making a donation to Good Will and eliminating that storage cost.

It is the price point that is the key difference from previous recessions. Self-storage has historically been a defensive industry in that it has performed reasonably well during recessions. People downsize their homes and thereby end up needing to get a storage facility. This was a more viable process when prices were closer to $700 per year. At $1700+ per year it no longer makes economic sense for those displaced by the recession to seek storage.

There is a reason that McDonalds is recession resistant and Ruth’s Chris is not. Price point matters and it matters significantly more when people are clutching their wallets a bit tighter. The self storage sector has priced itself out of being a defensive sector. It has become an elective luxury service.

Property taxes and marketing spend

From the 1Q20 earnings release we know that property taxes and marketing spend increased materially.

“Cost of operations for the Same Store Facilities increased by 4.0% or $7.0 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to 2019, due primarily to a 58.8% ($5.3 million) increase in marketing expenses and increased property tax expense.”

The percentage increase in property taxes was 4.6%.

Property taxes will likely continue to rise as the COVID shutdown has put most states into a rough economic position that will encourage revenue generation. Property taxes are politically among the more palatable forms of tax hike.

Marketing spend should also continue to rise as the oversupply will increase competition as different owners fight for customers. This intensified competition is already apparent with substantial discounting and customer acquisition incentives like PSA’s first month rent only $1 campaign.

In addition to first month being essentially free, there is a good bit of discounting going on right now in the scramble to obtain new customers. From PSA’s website, the top NYC listing has had its price slashed from $221/month to $177/month in addition to the first month’s rent being half off.

Source: Find a Self Storage Unit | Public Storage

Note the top listing may be different when you click the link as it changes fairly often, but I would encourage looking around on their site a bit to get a sense for the broad discounting.

Impact on NOI

NOI is being hit from both sides. Revenues are declining and expenses are rising. Oversupply arriving at a time of likely reduced demand often leads to reduced occupancy as well as increased competition which causes price cutting and increased marketing spend.

When competition gets high, it is the outdated properties that are likely to suffer the most, so we believe PSA is going to be more affected than peers due to its older property base.

PSA’s same store NOI growth has consistently lagged behind peers. Note that in each of the last 4 years PSA’s organic growth (top graph) was substantially slower than that of Extra Space (EXR) (bottom graph).

Source: SNL Financial

The declines in the industry show up in the above graphs as the once stellar year over year growth has quickly dropped to almost flat. Same store NOI growth has likely already turned negative in April and May based on this line from PSA’s earnings release.

“As a result of these actual and anticipated impacts of the COVID Pandemic and our responses, we believe it is likely that we will experience reductions in year-over-year same-store rental income and net operating income in the remainder of 2020”

COVID may have been the catalyst and it makes a great excuse, but the fundamental problems seem more permanent in nature. The oversupply is going to remain long after there is a COVID vaccine.

Negative growth rates do not work well with a REIT trading at about 19X forward FFO. Expensive valuations require positive or even strongly positive growth in order for shareholders to get a fair return.

Eviction challenges ahead

Among REIT sectors, self-storage has historically enjoyed some of the most favorable eviction practices. After tenants become delinquent on their rent for a certain period of time, the landlord can unilaterally evict the tenant and even auction off the contents that were being stored. For most REITs the eviction process can be long and costly, but for self-storage it can even be profitable via the auction.

This may be about to change.

An ordinance passed in late may prevents self-storage operators in L.A. from collecting rent or late fees from tenants who were financially impacted by the pandemic.

It so happens that L.A. is PSA’s biggest market with about 18% of its NOI.

Source: SNL Financial

San Francisco, and New York are often likeminded with L.A. when it comes to tenant/landlord relations as seen with rent controls on apartments. Note on the right side of the chart that many of these MSAs already had negative same store NOI prior to COVID as this data is as of first quarter 2020.

We see substantial difficulties in Miami as well since it is among the nation’s most oversupplied markets when it comes to self-storage.

Valuation

Given the headwinds facing the sector, I am of the belief that the entire self-storage sector is significantly overvalued at 18.3X forward FFO.

Source: SNL Financial

PSA is on the higher end of the sector’s valuation but it is the one on which we are most bearish because of the age of its properties. EXR and CubeSmart (CUBE) have great third party management businesses that are likely to remain profitable through the challenges the sector is facing.

PSA has the capability to do third party management, but given the sheer size of their real estate platform the potential revenues from third party management are not material. NOI is poised to decline materially and as the negative trajectory becomes apparent, the multiple should come down significantly. In terms of FFO/share we see it dropping to about $10 in 2021 due to a significant NOI loss partially offset by refinancing some preferreds at a cheaper rate. REITs with declining NOI should trade at a discounted multiple and would normally trade in single digit P/FFO, but given PSA's history as a strong company and its excellent balance sheet we see its multiple falling to about 14X. This implies about 25% downside in PSA shares over the next 2 years.

A better alternative

With the much higher price point at which self-storage now rents, it is moving toward being a luxury service. This price point is at odds with the clunky and time consuming process of hauling one’s stuff to the facility only to pick it back up at a later date.

Pick-up and delivery could be the future of self-storage with a higher end consumer and Iron Mountain (IRM) is positioning itself to be a leader in the space. As a substantial investor in MakeSpace, IRM has solidified its capability to pick-up and store people’s stuff. While it was a rather small investment for IRM relative to its size, the equity stake in MakeSpace leverages IRM’s pre-existing fleet of vehicles and vast amount of warehouse space. The pick-up and delivery model of self-storage does not require properties designated as self-storage. Regular warehouse space works and since IRM already has extensive security protocols at their warehouses due to their primary business being storage of sensitive data, customers can feel safe leaving their stuff with IRM.

Admittedly, pick-up and delivery is likely more expensive in dollar terms than traditional storage as the expense of hauling and fuel would be paid for by the consumer. However, if one were to calculate the expense of moving the stuff themselves including the gasoline and the cost of their time, it is about the same. This business model is more of a luxury service, but with how high self-storage prices have gotten, the lower end consumer is priced out of traditional self-storage anyway.

Additionally, Iron Mountain comes at a much better valuation of 11.2X forward AFFO and a 9.2% dividend yield.

The bottom line

Public Storage is a good company with an impressive balance sheet, but the fundamentals of the sector have taken an ugly turn. With all the challenges ahead, the premium valuation at which PSA trades is no longer warranted. We see significant downside to fair value.

