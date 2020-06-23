The company's sound financials will help it weather this storm, as it does not have any significant debt maturities until 2026 and it has a strong cash balance due to the $113mn in free cash flow that it generated during 2019.

MTW was able to aggressively expand its margins during 2019, which made up for the relatively slower growth in revenue.

MTW is trading at a YTD low due to concerns regarding poor market conditions in 2019 and the disruption of its operations during 2020 because of the coronavirus.

The Manitowoc Company is an interesting value stock for investors to consider this year, which trades at attractive valuation and near a 5 year low.

Opportunity Overview

The Manitowoc Company (NYSE:MTW) is an interesting value stock for investors to consider this year, which trades at an attractive valuation and near a five year low. The company has faced significant headwinds from external conditions, including the slowdown in the crane market because of the coronavirus and the oil price shock experienced this year. However, management has demonstrated competency by improving margins amid slow growth, increasing its free cash flow, reducing debt, and having disciplined capital allocation during multiple market cycles.

Company Overview

The Manitowoc Company is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions and designs and manufactures products such as telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, and boom trucks. The company's crane products are used by companies operating in areas such as energy, petrochemicals, commercial and residential construction, and infrastructure. The company primarily sells its products in North America, but has ample room for global expansion, especially in Asia and MENA. The company operates globally and is divided into three geographical segments: Americas Segment, Europe and Africa, and the Middle East and the Asia Pacific segment.

Company Culture and Management have been a key driver of success: One of the most intriguing aspects of the company includes its company culture, which values its employees and innovation. The company also has a customer-centric approach. The company's operations are guided by the "Manitowoc Way," which focuses on margin expansion, growth, innovation, and velocity. The company also has a "voice of the customer" product development process, which ensures that its innovation meets its customer's demand. Management has also been accumulating shares during the past six months, demonstrating its commitment to the company. 75% of the company's shares are held by institutional investors, including passive investors like BlackRock and Vanguard.

MTW is trading at a YTD low, which makes now an interesting entry point. The sell-off occurred due to poor market conditions in 2019 and also because of the interruption in its operations during 2020 because of the coronavirus. However, operations have resumed in all of these countries, beginning in April, and it did not experience significant disruptions in its North American operations. The Manitowoc Company is currently a very intriguing value play, trading at 0.6x book and 0.2x revenue due to its circa 34% YTD decline in the share price. The company recently traded above book value during the first half of 2019.

Although growth has been lackluster in recent years, management has been able to help the company achieve excellence through innovation and margin improvements. The Manitowoc Group has also been able to invest heavily, regardless of market cycles, and to increase its cash levels and decrease its debt. These factors put the company in a favorable position during the next growth cycle ahead, and will also allow it to be well positioned to face some of the challenges ahead in upcoming quarters.

Management has been striving to improve margins amid the slowdown in growth: MTW was able to expand its margins aggressively during 2019, which made up for the relatively slower growth in revenue. The company's adjusted EBITDA reached 8.5% (up from 1.8% in 2016), a 220 basis point increase on an annual basis, while its gross margin increased by 100 basis points. Management was able to decrease its engineering, selling, and administrative costs by 10% during 2019, which resulted in a 52% increase in its operating margin.

Part of Manitowoc's company culture includes implementing lean and kaizen initiatives, which cut waste and improve lead teams. Some recent examples include the company implementing a one-piece flow manufacturing and automation technologies in Italy, and developing an innovative app to speed up material handling and to reduce waste at its plant in Germany.

Debt Fell to a 4 Year Low

Net Debt/Equity according to MTW Company Financials

MTW's net debt/equity fell to 14.9% as of 2019, its lowest level experienced in the past four years. The company's low level of debt, coupled with increased cash balance, has provided plenty of room for the company to continue investing in innovation and geographical expansion.

I think that 2020 is an exciting time to begin accumulating shares of The Manitowoc Company. The stock may continue to experience a short-term decline due to the declined global demand for its services and the general risky sentiment seen in the market this year. The company also has some bumpy quarters ahead, and experienced setbacks during 2020 due to the coronavirus, which forced the company to temporarily shut down some of its operations in select countries such as China, while operations resumed as usual in the United States. Most of the company's manufacturing facilities in Europe and other parts of the world began operating in May and June, which bodes well for Q3-Q4 financial performance.

The company's sound financials will help it weather this storm, as it does not have any significant debt maturities until 2026, and it has a healthy cash balance due to the $113mn in free cash flow that it generated during 2019. MTW was able to significantly increase its cash balance this year, despite the decline in orders it saw during the 2nd half of 2019. The company is striving to return to a new normal this month, at a time when the 2nd wave of coronavirus is possible. The company's net revenue declined 21.3% during Q1 this year, and it operated at a net loss of $6.3mn, compared to net income of $2.7mn during Q1 2019. Manitowoc's management has demonstrated its ability to improve margins through lean operations and to continue to invest capital to be able to expand during positive market cycles in the future. The company also ended Q1 2020 with a cash balance of $103 million, which is around 27% of its current market capitalization, and its debt/equity is at a 4 year low.

In the short term, MTW's share price could decline due to a general market correction, or because of poor Q2 results. I will consider accumulating additional shares if the stock price drops below $8/share.

Additional disclosure: Long MTW as of May 2020 and may continue to accumulate this year.