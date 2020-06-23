The rapid product release cycle enables Datadog not only to expand its TAM but also to execute against it at a massive pace and scale.

Overview

We maintain our overweight rating on Datadog (DDOG), which has been on a solid run since our first coverage last December, where we discussed the company’s strong momentum in the enterprise and mid-market segments. Since then, shares price has more than doubled from ~$37 to ~$83 per-share to-date as Datadog continues its R&D investments to launch new offerings and enrich its existing ones. We expect market share gains in APM and Log Management, and growth within its Synthetics and newly-launched RUM (Real User Monitoring) businesses. Finally, the highly efficient low-friction sales model and cloud integrations should continue driving both new logos acquisitions as well as client-base expansions.

Catalyst

We expect the continuing investments in R&D and product bundling to drive TAM expansion and market share gains across APM and Log Management businesses, as well as growth across other emerging segments. Datadog stands out to us due to its capability in rapidly launching new products and features. In 2019 alone, it launched Security Monitoring, RUM, and NPM (Network Performance Monitoring) offerings along with additional features for the existing APM and Log Management offerings.

(source: seeking alpha)

In the same year, revenue grew by 82% YoY to ~$363 million. A quick look at Datadog’s blog page reveals how active it is in product developments. Impressively, these newly-launched products and enhancements quickly gained meaningful adoptions, as reflected by the solid 87% revenue growth in Q1, which represents an acceleration from ~82% YoY growth at the end of 2019.

Given the comprehensive offerings, we think that Datadog’s product bundling has been one of the key growth drivers. In Q1, 75% of new logo acquisitions reportedly landed with two or more products. The percentage of users that use at least two products has also increased from merely 32% last year to 63% in Q1. Consequently, Datadog should see more rapid growth as a result of the increasing trends in product bundling, in which the emerging offerings such as Synthetics and NPM can piggyback the success of more mature offerings such as APM and Log Management. Likewise, we expect market share gains to continue as Datadog increases its R&D investment, which has seen an increase from ~25% to +30% of revenue in the last two years.

We also believe that Datadog’s expansive cloud integration network, usage-based pricing model, and low-friction sales process will drive profitable growth longer-term. Given its self-serve onboarding model that starts with a quick sign up and free trial through its website, Datadog has a very efficient sales process.

(source: datadog.com)

It is further amplified by the network effect, as a result of its expansive integrations with other cloud application/IT providers such as AWS (AMZN), Alibaba Cloud (BABA), and Azure (MSFT). As of Q1, Datadog has over 400 integrations with these players, which enhance its discoverability and the value of its offerings, both equally important to drive new logo acquisitions and client-base expansions. Datadog’s recent integrations with cybersecurity providers Tenable (TENB) and Carbon Black, for instance, is strategic in that it should improve the attractiveness of its newly-launched Security Monitoring product. Driven by these initiatives, we believe that Datadog is well-positioned to maintain its superior 130% net retention rate.

(source: company’s 10-Q)

We think that such a highly efficient and organic ecosystem-driven growth should expand profit margins longer-term, through reducing S&M (sales and marketing) expenses as a percentage of revenue. Since 2018, S&M as a percentage of revenue has dropped from +40% to +30% as of Q1 2020.

(source: datadog.com)

Another potential key profitability lever is Datadog’s usage-based pricing model, which we think should enable the company to have better control of its gross profit margin. Longer-term, it will drive operating leverage as Datadog enhances the efficiencies of its cloud hosting. We believe that the company has also seen some early signs of expansion. In Q1 alone, gross margin increased to ~80%, higher than the historical averages of ~75% - 77%.

Risk

We believe that Datadog’s preference in a higher-velocity bottom-up sales approach should limit its upside potential in the higher end of the enterprise market. In that segment, we see competitions from Dynatrace (DT) in APM and Splunk (SPLK) in Log Management and SIEM. The higher-end enterprise clients typically require a more elaborate use-case driven problem-solving that requires a higher-touch approach, as we have observed in Dynatrace. Furthermore, a report put together by 451 research also supports the consensus that Datadog’s offerings have more breadth than depth, which may make them less friendly for the high-end enterprise clients.

Valuation

We think that at a very high +70x P/S, there is a big expectation for Datadog to continue to outperform its guidance going forward, even amid the uncertainties. Datadog has been resilient during the pandemic, as growth even accelerated to 87% in Q1. Given its attractive qualities, Datadog will not come cheap, and we feel strongly that it is well-positioned to beat its guidance. Datadog has all of its revenue coming from subscription, high-quality business model, and profitability.

(source: stockrow)

In the meantime, its high-velocity product release cycle and go-to-market will allow Datadog not only to expand its TAM opportunity but also to execute against it aggressively at a massive pace and scale. Datadog’s P/S has been in an upward trend, and we feel that it is less likely to drop as the stock proves to outperform even during uncertainties. Datadog has a ~45x forward P/S at the moment, which means the stock can potentially trade in between 45x - 70x P/S for the foreseeable future.

We believe that Datadog's not only exceptional but also consistently improving rule-of-40 score also affects the high valuation. At the end of 2019, Datadog's FCF margin's of 0.21% and 82% growth produced a score of +80. In Q1, the 87% growth and 14.5% FCF margin yielded a score of +100%. As Datadog shall remain in investment mode for the foreseeable future and therefore has a fluctuating FCF, Datadog's rule-of-40 score then should look even more impressive if we were to use OCF in place of FCF. Moreover, the 14.5% FCF margin seen in Q1 also means that Datadog has the ability to generate even much higher double-digit FCF margin longer term when it is no longer in the hypergrowth phase. At ~300 million shares, expected revenue of $563 million, and midpoint ~60x P/S, we assign an overweight rating on the stock with a price target of ~$112 per share at year's end.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.