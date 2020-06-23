FX Weekly: Uncertainty Vs. Inflation

We remain cautious in the near term and favour risk off currencies such as the JPY and the USD.

Over $18tr of stimulus, both monetary and fiscal, have been added to the economy in the past 3 months (21% of the world GDP).

Macro News

US: The past three months were marked by constant rounds of aggressive QEs combined with fiscal deficits to fight the deflationary depression due to the global lockdown; the central banks' assets of the major 6 economies are expected to grow by another $5tr to $25tr by 2021, which will increase the total to $10tr since the end of the last quarter of 2019. Bank of America recently estimated the global amount of stimulus, both fiscal and monetary, to over $18tr this year, representing nearly 21% of global GDP, injected mostly in the past three months. With 53.3% of the countries' GDP, Italy comes first in the Fiscal & Monetary policy table, which will send the debt-to-GDP ratio to over 170% this year, its highest level since unification in 1861.

Even though the combination of fiscal and monetary policies will eventually generate inflationary pressures, it is interesting to see that the market is currently extremely 'bearishly' positioned and have been piling into cash during the lockdown periods; figure 1 (left frame) shows that the total assets in money market funds in the US grew to $4.34tr in the first quarter of 2020, higher than the $3.8tr observed at the height of the Financial Crisis (Q4 2009). Even though rising inflation will lead to extremely poor performance in government bonds and cash-equivalent assets, investors seem to be more concerned about the high uncertainty coming forward.

Euro: The last few weeks were marked by a sudden unexpected rebound in sentiment indicators such as the ZEW survey or manufacturing and services PMIs. As a result, European equities have also recovered strongly, up nearly 45% from their March lows and currently trading at the 61.8% Fibo retracement of the February/March range. Even though the economic surprise index is showing some signs of positive momentum in the past month, the recovery in the US has been much stronger, and should benefit to the US Dollar in the medium term.

UK: The rise in price volatility in the past two weeks has weighed on the British pound against most of the major currencies (EUR, JPY and USD), as we have previously seen that GBP has historically performed extremely poorly when VIX rises. Even though BoE policymakers did not discuss negative interest rates and yield curve control at the latest meeting, the UK economic activity is very sensitive to the political risk in the Euro area and the Brexit uncertainty. This leaves the British pound vulnerable in the medium term despite being a significantly undervalued currency according to a range of 'fair' value metrics.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

US Treasuries Net Specs

Net short specs on Treasuries have remained steady in the past week, up 1.2K to 447K contracts (in the week ended June 16) as the 10Y yield has remained steady at around 70bps. We do still expect US yields to consolidate slightly higher in the medium term amid rising uncertainty over inflation expectations and the high unemployment rate. However, demand for Treasuries in the short run may remain elevated due to the high uncertainty.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EUR/USD: The momentum in the single currency did not last for long as EURUSD failed to break its downward trending resistance (again). We took profit on our short position at 1.1190 and we would wait for higher levels to try to short the pair. We are still bearish on EURUSD in the medium term as the political risk in the Euro area will eventually weigh on the single currency.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

EUR/GBP: The pound has been the most vulnerable currency in the latest environment, as the rise in VIX sent EURGBP slightly higher to 0.9070, which represents the 23.6% retracement of the 0.8310 - 0.93 range. Momentum indicators such as MA crossovers are still showing bullish signals, hence we would wait for higher levels to consider shorting some.

USD/JPY: The Japanese yen remains bid as investors have been looking for 'refuge' due to the recent rise in uncertainty; USDJPY currently trades below 106.90 (61.8% Fibo of the 99.60 - 118.70 range) and could easily reach new lows if volatility remains high. We remain slightly bullish on JPY in the short run against major crosses such as USD, AUD or EUR. AUDJPY has remained flat after the little consolidation we observed earlier this month; we would wait for higher levels to short the pair as AUDJPY could receive some support at 72.30 (200D SMA).

AUD/NZD: The pair has been flat in the past two weeks, oscillating around 1.0650; we are still short and we decreased our stop to 1.07 to lock some profits in case of a sudden rise. The next strong support stands at 1.0540, which corresponds to the 200D SMA and the 38.2% Fibo of the 1-1.1430 range.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USD/CHF: The Swiss has remained strong in recent weeks with USDCHF falling below 0.95 (23.6% Fibo of the 0.9250 - 1.0330 range). We stand ready to buy the dips as the pair is slowly approaching the low of its 5-year range.

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

Chart Of The Week

Even though the market is not showing any signs of concerns over a sudden unexpected rise in inflation expectations, a significant amount of investors are confident that inflation will rise in the medium term following the massive rise in liquidity and governments' deficits in the past few months. However, we know from history that officials have struggled to limit the upside risk in inflation when prices start to soar.

This chart shows that inflation can get out of control very rapidly; for instance, it only averaged 1 percent in 1915, but then skyrocketed to nearly 18% in 1917. We had similar experiences post WWII and during the Great Inflation when CPI rose from 3.3% in 1972 to 11% in 1974. Could we have a similar event in the coming 12 to 18 months? The big difference this time is that central banks will be 'forced' to keep interest rates at low levels to avoid a global financial collapsed. As a result, 2022 could be marked as the return of stagflation.

Figure 6

Source: Eikon Reuters

