Since I last wrote about this company, the shares haven't really moved. That said, the shares I was forced to buy when they were put to me are up nicely.

In the 7 ½ months since I published my cautious note about MKS Instruments (MKSI), the shares are up just under 1%, which is identical to the S&P 500's performance over the same time period. Much has happened at the firm since then, obviously, so I thought I'd look in on the name. I'll try to determine whether the shares are better poised for price appreciation by looking at the latest financial data and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the actual business. In addition, in my previous article I recommended investors sell the April 2020 puts with a strike of $90. These were exercised and so that deserves commentary as well. Given that they are trading hands for the same price they were when I last wrote about this business, you may not be surprised to learn that I recommend avoiding the shares. Although this is a fine company, the shares have gotten ahead of themselves.

Financial Update

As I stated in my earlier article on the name, this is a growth company. In particular, over the past six years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of about 16% and net income is up at a CAGR of just over 3%. This has allowed the company to grow dividends at a very healthy clip of 3.3% since 2014. When I focus in on the most recent quarter relative to the same period a year ago, I think it's reasonable to suggest that the growth theme remains very much intact. Net revenues were about 15.5% higher in Q1 2020 compared to the same period a year ago, and net income was up over 450%. Much of this improvement related to the fact that both acquisition charges and restructuring charges collapsed by 93% and 80% respectively. I think the first quarter was evidence of the financial health here, and the company's capacity to perform well in any economic circumstance.

Not everything is wonderful at MKS though, as debt has ballooned from $601 million in 2016 to over $820 million today. At some point, debt repayments and interest expenses may crowd out dividends and for that reason, I want to focus in on the sustainability of the dividend at this point.

Dividend Sustainability

I think the sustainability (or not) of the dividend is of critical concern to investors, and for that reason I want to spend some time writing about it. When I consider dividend sustainability I compare the size and timing of the company's future cash flows to the resources on hand. In order to do this, I've compiled the following table for your enjoyment and edification, dear reader. This outlines my estimates of each year's financial obligations. Note that the company has made no comment about the size of future CAPEX budgets, so I averaged the past three years of capital expenditure. Note that this mean result may be an understatement in light of the fact that capex has more than doubled from $31.3 million in 2017 to just under $64 million in 2019. That said, Capex is the most flexible of obligations for the short term, so I don't consider this to be a serious flaw in my forecast. According to the following table, the largest obligations are in the short term and decline over time. I like the fact that the vast majority of debt matures in the relatively distant future.

Against these obligations, the company has cash and equivalents of about $442 million. In other words, with current resources on hand, the company is in a position to cover the next four years of expenses with ~$70 million to spare. This suggests to me that this capital structure is rock solid and the dividend is very well covered. Knowing this, I'd be happy to own the stock at the right price.

Four Critical Words: "At the Right Price"

I've written it often. The returns that an investor gets from their shares are largely a function of the price they pay for those shares. For that reason, I need to spend some time writing about the stock as a thing distinct from the actual business.

In my previous article I made much of (went on about? Whined about?) the fact that shares were trading at a price to free cash flow of 26.72 times. At the moment, they're trading at a price to free cash flow of 26.74 times. They are essentially as expensive now as when I last wrote about the firm. For that reason, I can't recommend buying at current levels. Note also that the shares have started trading for over 25 times free cash flow only recently, and the stock price returns have been disappointing from those levels. I don't think history repeats necessarily but it can certainly rhyme.

Options Update

In my previous article, I announced that I was selling the shares at a nice profit, and recommended that investors sell the April 2020 puts with a strike of $90, which was about 21% below the price of the shares at the time. Shares obviously tanked in early 2020, and they were put to me at a net price of about $87 ($90 less premium received). It was a harrowing ride and not for the faint of heart. The shares hit a low of about $72 before climbing again. This means that they were 17% below the strike price. That said, the shares were about 35% below their price on the date of my latest publication, offering further evidence that selling puts reduces risk.

In addition to lowering the level of risk present, short puts also have the potential to generate excess returns. Since an investor's return is largely a function of the price paid, short puts allow the investor to engineer a very good entry price. Specifically, a very good price is one that reflects a valuation that is associated with above average future gains. The puts I sold generated a premium and then "forced" me to buy these shares at the price I engineered. The shares are now up about 26%. By comparison, the investor who convinced themselves that "options are risky" has generated a .7% return over the same period. So, put options are very powerful tools that help simultaneously reduce risk while creating the possibility of generating great returns.

In my experience, puts can lead to mediocre returns, as in the case of a stock that skyrockets in price post put write. The put writer obviously pockets the premia, but this can pale in comparison to the returns of the stockholder. On the other hand, short puts can generate extraordinary returns like these did when they forced me to buy at a time when I otherwise might not have. In addition to MKS Instruments, there are several examples of how short puts generated enormous returns for me by forcing my hand at a particularly difficult time. I feel like writing more about this aspect of put options, so that's what I'm going to do. In some sense, short put options are a Ulysses pact in that they force future action that may be emotionally painful but is actually quite profitable. When markets are dropping, it's very easy to convince ourselves to sit on the sidelines and to eschew all stocks. Ironically, we're convincing ourselves to not buy at a time when we should be backing up the truck. Investing well is not emotionally easy, and short puts are a great way to make decisions for our future selves that our distant future selves will be grateful for.

With all of that in mind, I'm recommending another short put trade in lieu of buying shares. I'm obviously comfortable buying these shares at $90, so you'll never guess what my preferred strike price is. In terms of duration, I want to maximize the time value here given that these are quite deep out of the money. So, my preferred trade is the MKSI January 2021 put with a strike of $90. These are currently bid-asked at $6.80-$9.60 and last traded hands at $9.50. I'll admit that these are relatively illiquid, and so I don't want to be put into a position where I need to extricate myself from the trade, but I'd be happy owning these shares at a net price of about $83.20, so I see no problem in simply taking the bid here. If the shares remain above $90, I pocket the premium. If the shares drop again, I'll own this great business at a great price. That doesn't' mean I'll be emotionally happy doing so, but I think it'll be good for my financial health. This is why I consider short put options to be win-win trades, as they produce a decent result no matter what happens.

It's that time again, dear reader, when I pour cold water all over the excitement experienced by a "win-win" trade. Investing, like life, involves making choices among a host of imperfect trade-offs. There is no 'risk-free' option, and short puts are no different in this regard. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. Unless you're very new to this party, the risk-reward trade-off of buying shares is self-evident, especially in 2020.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. For my part, I'm too much of a...let's call it "conservative investor" (i.e. "coward") to sell puts on anything other than companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own. Sleep is far more important than making a few extra points on a trade.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this short discussion of risks by indulging my tendency to beat the proverbial dead horse. I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. An investor can choose to buy MKSI today at a price of ~$112. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price 26% below today's level. Buying the same asset for such a discount is the definition of lower risk, in my view.

Conclusion

Those who've followed my writing about MKS know that I like that business. Although I think they overpaid slightly for the ESIO acquisition, it's a fine company. Additionally, the dividend is very well protected in my estimation. The problem for me is that the stock is as expensive now as it was when I wrote my previous article. For that reason, I think investors who buy at current prices will experience disappointing results. I must therefore sell the shares. That said, I am obviously happy to buy at $90, so I'll write the puts described above. I think these offer either decent premia or the chance to buy back in at a price that yields a great future return. In sum, holding all else constant, I'd be happy to buy this stock at ~$85 and sell it at $110. I've just done that once, and I hope to have the chance to do it again.

