The potential divestment of a 11% stake in Hyderabad International Airport is a near-term positive, but the implementation of the Regulated Asset Base framework is expected to be delayed.

Domestic travel in Malaysia has been allowed to resume since June 10, but the road to recovery remains long and uncertain especially with respect to international travel.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Neutral rating on Malaysia Airports Holdings BHD (OTC:MYPRF) (OTC:MYPRY) [MAHB:MK].

This is an update of my initiation article on Malaysia Airports published on March 12, 2020. Malaysia Airports' share price has declined by -7% from RM5.89 as of March 11, 2020 to RM5.45 as of June 22, 2020 since my initiation. Malaysia Airports trades at 39.9 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E and 9.1 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA. The company is expected to record a loss this year.

Taking into consideration the above-mentioned factors, I see a Neutral rating for Malaysia Airports as fair.

Readers have the option of trading in Malaysia Airports shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers MYPRF and MYPRY, or on the stock exchange of Malaysia with the ticker MAHB:MK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For shares listed in Malaysia, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the stock exchange of Malaysia is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $6 million and market capitalization is above $2.1 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Malaysia Airports shares listed in Malaysia include The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, Van Eck Associates Corporation, and Genesis Investment Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Update On The Impact Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

Similar to many countries around the world, Malaysia is gradually easing lock-down measures as the coronavirus pandemic situation is kept under control. Malaysia has transitioned from a Conditional Movement Control Order or CMCO to a Recovery Movement Control Order or RMCO for the period between June 10, 2020 and August 31, 2020. Under the RMCO, the ban on interstate travel in Malaysia has been lifted after close to three months.

On the positive side of things, the recovery in domestic travel in Malaysia might be stronger than expected, which benefits Malaysia Airports. Malaysia Airports manages 39 airports in Malaysia, including the Kuala Lumpur International Airports or KLIA (larger mix of international passengers compared to the other 38 airports). Malaysia Airports' passenger mix for the 39 airports as a whole was evenly split between domestic and international passengers in FY2019. But do note that international passengers still have a higher revenue contribution vis-a-vis domestic passengers, because they pay higher passenger service charges, and duty-free sales are an important component of non-aeronautical revenue.

Malaysia also announced a RM35 billion economic recovery plan on June 5, 2020, which included multiple measures to support and boost the domestic tourism industry. These include an exemption of service tax and tourism tax exemption for hotels till June 30, 2020; income tax relief of up to RM1,000 for domestic tourism expenses till 31 December 2021; a RM1 billion fund set up by the Malaysian government to finance new tourism initiatives.

On the negative side of things, Malaysians are still unable to travel outside Malaysia with the exception of those with valid work permits in other countries and diplomats; while foreigners and work pass & student pass holders are not allowed to enter Malaysia. In other words, Malaysia Airports is unlikely to witness positive international passenger traffic growth anytime soon.

More importantly, May 2020 passenger traffic data released on June 10, 2020 suggests that the road to recovery for the Malaysian aviation industry and Malaysia Airports remains long and uncertain. Malaysia Airports' passenger traffic for its 39 airports in Malaysia fell -97.0% YoY to 237,000 in May 2020, and decreased by -55.4% YoY to 18,784,000 for the first five months of 2020.

Market consensus expects Malaysia Airports' revenue to decline by -32% YoY from RM5.2 billion in FY2019 to RM3.5 billion in FY2020, with the company's EBITDA falling by a larger -52% YoY to RM1.1 billion this year largely due to negative operating leverage. In 1Q2020, Malaysia Airports' revenue and EBITDA decreased -25% and -46% YoY to RM933.8 million and RM304.2 million, respectively.

Cost Cutting And Improving Liquidity Position

Malaysia Airports has plans to cut costs and improve its liquidity position, so as to weather the current storm.

The company is targeting a -20% YoY reduction in operating expenses for FY2020. Cost cutting measures include closures of parts of the company's airports to save on cleaning & maintenance expenses, reducing advertising & promotion, and negotiating utility rates among others.

In terms of liquidity, Malaysia Airports has secured a RM1.7 billion short-term financing facility with five banks. This reduces the company's refinancing risks and lowers the possibility of a dilutive equity fund raising, as the RM1.7 billion short-term financing facility is more than sufficient to refinance RM1.0 billion of debt maturing in August 2020. Malaysia Airports also has EUR45 million and EUR85 million of foreign debt due for refinancing in 2020 and 2021 respectively, but the company has EUR147.4 million and RM2.1 billion in cash as of March 31, 2020.

To strengthen the company's cash flow, Malaysia Airports is deferring capital expenditures and working actively to accelerate the payment of receivables from the Malaysian government. The company is only committing to critical maintenance capital expenditures such as the replacement of baggage systems this year, with expectations that up to RM1.5 billion in capital expenditures will be deferred to subsequent years. Malaysia Airports has collected approximately RM121 million in cash from the Malaysian government in February 2020 relating to unpaid receivables, and there is another RM310 million in receivables that are still outstanding.

Potential Disposal Of Minority Stake In Indian Airport, But RAB Framework Implementation Is Delayed

There are potential catalysts for Malaysia Airports in the near term and medium term.

In the near term, Malaysia Airports could potentially dispose of its minority stake in India's Hyderabad International Airport, the country's sixth busiest airport. At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on May 22, 2020, Malaysia Airports disclosed that "we are also looking at a divestment strategy to actually divest our nonstrategic assets" which includes the company's 11% equity interest in Hyderabad International Airport. In early 2019, a buyer was willing to pay $76 million or RM325 million for Malaysia Airports' 11% equity stake in Hyderabad International Airport. Notably, Malaysia Airports has guided that the potential divestment of its non-core assets could bring in proceeds of between RM440 million and RM520 million. This is significant, considering that Malaysia Airports' FY2019 net profit was RM537 million.

Separately, I highlighted in my initiation article on Malaysia Airports published on March 12, 2020 that the implementation of a new Regulated Asset Base or RAB framework in the future will likely lead to higher passenger service charges and aeronautical revenue for the company.

However, the implementation of the RAB framework is likely to be delayed. Malaysia Airports noted at its 1Q2020 results briefing on May 22, 2020, that "RAB is very much dependent on the forecast passenger traffic, to determine the PSC charges" and "we don't have that clarity in terms of the forecast passenger traffic." This suggests that Malaysia Airports' discussions with the Malaysian regulators on the RAB framework can only resume, when aviation market conditions have stabilized and allow for meaningful projections of future passenger traffic.

Valuation And Dividends

Malaysia Airports trades at 18.9 times historical FY2019 P/E and 39.9 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of RM5.45 as of June 22, 2020. The company is expected to be loss-making in FY2020. Malaysia Airports is also valued by the market at 11.1 times trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA and 9.1 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 8.0 times and 8.5 times, respectively.

Malaysia Airports offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 0.8% and 1.4%, respectively. But market consensus could be wrong, as there is a high probability that the company will suspend dividend payments going forward.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Malaysia Airports include a longer-than-expected time taken for the aviation industry to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, a delay in the implementation of the Regulated Asset Base framework, and a suspension of the company's future dividend payouts.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Malaysia Airports shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Malaysia) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.