On June 22, Canopy Growth (CGC) hosted a virtual investor meeting where the company discussed the future of cannabis in great detail. Whether intentional or not, the large Canadian cannabis company highlighted how the business model continues to waste too much money chasing the wrong markets. My investment thesis remains highly negative on the stock here with a market cap of nearly $6.5 billion and a long road to profits ahead.

Image Source: Tweed website

U.S., Not Global

Canopy Growth was built on chasing the potentially massive global cannabis opportunity and eschewing the U.S. cannabis market for the glory and the investor cash available via listing on the major stock exchanges in the U.S. The end result is the U.S. multi-state operators (MSOs) have bigger businesses while the Canadian LPs are locked out of the business for now.

Via the investor meeting, Canopy Growth discussed the updated global total addressable market targets for 2023. The new updated estimates are a market size reaching $70 billion with an incredible 90% of the TAM assigned to the U.S., Canada and Germany.

Source: Canopy Growth virtual investor presentation

Canopy Growth now estimates that a $63 billion global opportunity exists by focusing on these key three markets, but the reality is that the U.S. market and Canadian recreational are the only markets with material revenues worthy of substantial focus.

Of the three top markets, Canopy Growth technically can't enter the U.S. recreational and U.S. medical markets leaving only the Canadian recreational cannabis market. In addition, the company only entered the U.S. CBD market at the end of 2019 with the launch of the First & Free brand.

Canopy Growth is still ignoring the fact the company chased global operations all around the world when the big opportunity was in the U.S. The TAM estimate for the targeted operations of the company is now $22 billion with the other $41 billion assigned to the U.S. recreational and medical cannabis market untouchable for now.

Source: Canopy Growth virtual investor presentation

The company has an out of control expense structure due to constantly chasing the wrong markets. Investors need to keep in mind that Canopy Growth isn't even technically invested in the U.S. cannabis market since the Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF) deal gives the company a right to purchase the company at a fixed price in the future after a triggering event.

Canopy Growth spent ~C$165 million on SG&A expenses in the last quarter leading to the C$102 million EBITDA loss for the period. The company appears dead set on continuing to invest in the opportunities in the U.S. CBD market and Canadian recreational cannabis while continuing to burn cash.

Acreage Failure

The amazing part is that Canopy Growth got the $4 billion investment from Constellation Brands (STZ) despite missing out on the biggest market opportunity in the world. The company has since made the deal to purchase Acreage Holdings at an elevated price of ~$3.4 billion with the current valuation of the stock near the original cash option of $300 million paid to Acreage shareholders.

The concern here is that Acreage is struggling. The MSO hasn't been aggressive in investing in new markets and is now stuck raising high-cost debt to fund the business while Canopy Growth is blocked from investing in the U.S. business that operates in illegal endeavors at the federal level. The small MSO just raised $15 million in debt at a 60% annual rate and agreed to a SEDA which offers shares at 95% of the lowest daily price despite having the future backing of the largest cannabis company in the world by market value.

Even crazier, Acreage expects to achieve positive pro-forma EBITDA for 2020. The company sold the North Dakota, LLC and some undeveloped land in Massachusetts to improve margins for the rest of the year.

All of this questions why Acreage is unable to obtain better financing considering the favorable deal to convert to Canopy Growth shares at a far higher valuation. The conversion rate is 0.5818 shares of Canopy Growth or the equivalent value to Acreage shareholders of $10.50 based on the current price of Canopy Growth. Acreage did report a Q4 adjusted EBITDA loss of $15.8 million questioning the ability to turn EBITDA positive for the whole year considering the coronavirus impact to the economy.

So even if the U.S. federal government eventually approves cannabis causing the triggering event allowing Canopy Growth to acquire Acreage Holdings, the Canadian cannabis company may hardly want the lagging MSO at this rate. Acreage is only forecast to reach 2020 sales of $230 million while Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) is expected to generate pro-forma revenues approaching $1 billion this year.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Canopy Growth continues to chase the majority of the global cannabis opportunity from the outside. The company still has a large opportunity in the Canadian recreational market and U.S. CBD markets, but the company has a far too large cost structure here.

Investors should stay on the sidelines with Canopy Growth and look to snap up Acreage Holdings, if a triggering event ever occurs. The stock isn't worth $6.5 billion and the large cash hoard won't exist when the company ever approaches EBITDA positive levels in the next few years.

Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our model portfolios plus so much more. Signup today to see the stocks bought by my Out Fox model during this market crash.









Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.