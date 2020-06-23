However, its price has spiked in the last couple of months because of the liquidity that the Fed injected into the market.

Principal Financial Group is a quality company that has stacked up enough liquidity to see it through the COVID-19 crisis and take advantage of market conditions.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) is an efficiently managed, high-quality company with a robust balance sheet. It is passing through a very rough patch because of the COVID-19 disruption, but that is true of all insurance companies. On May 14, 2020, I had uploaded data in The Lead-Lag Report and tweeted about the impact of low-interest rates on the insurance sector.

PFG is a portfolio stock that has the potential to emerge as a leader in the post-COVID-19 age, and I am bullish about it in the long term. However, the market is running on Fed liquidity, and so, now may not be an opportune moment to buy the stock. Before I discuss the right entry price levels, here are other details about the company:

PFG Vs. COVID-19

PFG reckons that COVID-19 disruption will cost it $20 million for every 100,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S, and the depressed economy will continue to hurt its earnings until the disruption lasts. It has witnessed a small drop in business plan sponsors, but it expects more businesses to delay buying plans. Growing unemployment numbers are worrying, and low interest rates will negatively impact the earnings going forward.

On May 26, 2020, the company announced that it would reduce pay between 7.5% and 25% for 23% of its global workforce. The company also went into damage-control mode as soon as the disruption hit home and shored up enough liquidity to last through the crisis. As of April 28, 2020, PFG had $3 billion in available cash and liquid assets, plus access to an $800 million revolving facility. On June 12, 2020, PFG issued $500 million worth of 2.125% Senior Notes, due 2030, to take advantage of the current market conditions and shore up resources for general corporate purposes.

Though the company has enough resources to sail through the recession, investors need to understand that its core business is focused on small and medium business plans. These are precisely the businesses that are hurting, and so PFG will continue to get negatively impacted until the recession lasts. We also are not sure if the COVID-19 disruption will be followed up or overlapped with a full-blown trade war with China. This is the reason why I am advocating caution at this moment, although fundamentally I am bullish on the stock.

PFG's Valuation

PFG seems cheaper as compared to its peers, The Allstate Corporation (ALL) and Aflac Incorporated (AFL).

Its Forward P/E of 8.63, TTM Price/Sales of 0.69, and a TTM P/B of 0.89 are the lowest in the group. When and if the stock falls, these ratios will keep getting more and more attractive. We already know that PFG has the resources to get through the disruption and so, we should all focus on the right price to buy it, and the charts can help us arrive at an investible price.

The Right Price to Buy PFG

PFG's medium-term range seems to be between $40 and $60 as per its weekly chart. It touched a low of about $24 when the market crashed a couple of months back and then rebounded. Now, check the last 2 weeks' candles in the chart. There has been selling going on at higher levels accompanied by volumes. This implies that the stock will encounter stiff resistance at its recent high of about $47.

Our market is running on liquidity, not on fundamentals. Unemployment is rising, demand is falling, the virus is hurting, and yet the stock market is rising. Sooner than later, reality will show us the mirror.

Therefore, as of June 19, 2020, I will not suggest buying PFG at $42.17. I would start accumulating slowly, perhaps in a SIP, if and when it falls below $33, which represents 50% of the bounce from its low to its current market price.

If fundamentals suddenly change for the better and the market flies off the handle - though chances of this happening are less - I would start swing-trading in PFG from that day onwards, whatever its price may be.

Summing Up

I am bullish on PFG from the long-term point of view, but not at this price. The market is too overheated, and the charts suggest that the stock has witnessed selling with significant volumes in the last 2 weeks, implying that smart money may be holing out.

The company also is not out of the woods yet - its focus on small and medium business plans can drag its performance down until the virus disruption continues.

