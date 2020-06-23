At 15x $3 of EPS MCFT would be worth $45, or more than 100% above current levels.

When the company reports its FY'20 results in September, I believe it will provide FY'21 EPS guidance that is significantly above consensus, which currently calls for $1.73.

COVID-19 has created significant demand for boats, as people try to avoid flying and staying in hotels but still want to get outside.

Quick Thesis

MasterCraft (MCFT) is a very good business. It benefits from owning the leading brand in a oligopolistic and secularly growing end market. It is capital-light, requires negative working capital and minimal PP&E, enjoys extremely high returns on capital, has a highly variable cost structure and importantly, is a free cash flow machine. The boating market is on absolute FIRE. In May, I started this thread to help keep track of some of the data points being released by boating dealers and manufacturers. Anyone interested in this thesis should definitely check the thread out. FBR held a virtual non-deal roadshow with the company last week and it was very bullish. "Although we went into these "meetings" with an understanding, from our channel checks, that underlying boat demand has rebounded sharply after the short-term speed bump caused by COVID-19 shutdowns, we would characterize management's positive tone as well above expectations. With management confirming the dealer inventory overhang from last year has been "more than cleared" and that production is 100% spoken for through the fall (even with a somewhat cautious dealer base). Management confirmed our dealer channel checks that robust new boat demand has continued solidly into June - with internal new boat registrations at MCFT "up substantially" in recent weeks." Consensus estimates for FY'21 appear way too low. In FY'19, MCFT generated revenues and EBITDA of $466 million and $79 million, respectively. These results included only a partial year of the company's Crest Marine acquisition, which closed in October of 2018. They also excluded revenues and earnings from the company's newly launched Aviara brand, which was expected to deliver $10 to $15 million of revenues in FY'20 and continue to grow from there. Given the recent surge in boating demand, MCFT should be able to deliver FY'21 EBITDA in excess of the $79 million reported in FY'19, which is significantly higher than consensus estimates that call for FY'21 EBITDA of $55 million. There is a line of sight to $3+ of EPS. MCFT should have a clear line of sight to $3+ of EPS, while consensus estimates call for $1.73 of FY'21 EPS. At 15x that number, which is a discount to its peer group, MCFT could be worth $45+ per share in a year.

Business Description

MCFT is a leading manufacturer of waterski and wakeboard boats under the MasterCraft brand (2/3 of sales). It has a ~20% share of this market, which is also known as the performance sports boat ("PSB") market. PSBs make up a sub-segment of the broader boating market and have in recent years experienced strong growth due to the proliferation of tow sports and recreational activities, as well as increased innovation that has led to improved performance, functionality and versatility of these boats compared to other recreational powerboats.

In turn, PSBs have taken a few points of share from sterndrive boats almost every year since 2002, and it is likely that this trend will continue into the future. Additionally, unlike other segments of the boating market where there are hundreds of competitors, the PSB market is fairly consolidated with the top three players holding a combined ~70% of the market. These players benefit from a good industry structure with rational pricing, large national dealer networks, the ability to invest R&D into innovation, and most importantly, brand awareness on lakes that makes this market very different from its other boating counterparts.

Unlike your typical manufacturers, PSB players require minimal capex, minimal inventory and negative working capital, which allows them to throw off a lot of cash even while growing revenues at attractive rates.

Over the last two years, MCFT has made two diversifying acquisitions into the pontoon (Crest Marine) and saltwater fishing and general recreation (NauticStar) markets (1/3% of sales).

Similar to the PSB market, pontoons have also been taking share in the overall boating market. In 2006, pontoons represented a ~20% share of new outboard units, while in 2018 they represented a ~33% share of the outboard market.

The company lays out information about its various brands in its recent investor day deck and conference deck.

Recent Strength

The recent strength in the outdoor recreational activity market has caught many by surprise. After all, aren't we in a recession?

The simple answer to the strength may be that people are re-allocating budgets away from travel and other forms of entertainment towards being outside and away from crowds.

A recent Barron's article rightfully pointed out that "boat sales in 2000 hit 350k units in the U.S. Sales will probably fall below 200k this year. Returning to 300k+ would require growth in entry-level products."

Well, if new boat sales are a function of affordability and desirability, then it is clear that desirability has significantly increased due to COVID-19. Wealthy families who take long summer vacations are now discovering how much fun boating can be, then they are telling their friends how much they love their new boat and their friends are going out and buying boats too.

Here are two recent comments from a recent thread I started compiling on Twitter to flag demand:

ONEW, a national boat dealer reported that quarter-to-date same-store-sales through May 31st are over 25%.

Dealer channel checks say this is the best demand environment they have seen in years.

Earnings

In FY'19, ended June 2019, MCFT reported revenues of $466 million, adj EBITDA of $79 million and adj EPS of $2.81.

These results included only a partial year of the company's Crest Marine acquisition, which closed in October of 2018. They also excluded revenues and earnings from the company's newly launched Aviara brand, which was expected to deliver $10 to $15 million of revenues in FY'20 and continue to grow from there.

FY'20 was negatively impacted by industry-wide dealer inventory de-stocking and COVID-19-related production pauses.

However, in FY'21, MCFT should benefit from a return to normal. Assuming a normal demand environment, rather than above-normal, MCFT should be able to generate slightly under $500 million of revenues, $90 million of EBITDA and EPS of $3+.

At 15x this number, which is a discount to its peer group, MCFT could be worth $45+ per share in a year, or more than 100% higher than current levels.

Key Risks

Recession deepens.

Election uncertainty.

Manufacturing issues or market share loss.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The goal of this article is to provide illustrative information for readers, but nothing said in the article should be construed as investment advice. All readers should do their own research and come to their own conclusions before investing. An investment carries risk of permanent loss, may not be suitable to your specific investment situation and our views are subject to change without notice.