Given the backdrop of an expensive stock market, prudence now seems to require investors to hold part of their wealth in investments leveraged to gold as a hedge against further central bank money printing.

Federal reserve activity in response to the pandemic has been aggressive and follows nearly twenty years of increasingly aggressive policy actions that have devalued cash and near-cash stores of value.

Despite the attractive long-term returns of equities, acceptable returns do not exist at any price, which requires investors to hold parts of their wealth in stores of value at times.

The plague of 1592 closed London's theaters and sent playwright William Shakespeare working from home. Among his compositions during this time was the poem Venus and Adonis, in which the goddess Venus tries to woo Adonis despite Adonis showing much greater interest in hunting than romance. In pleading her case she tells Adonis, "Foul cankering rust the hidden treasure frets, but gold that's put to use more gold begets."

The advice of the goddess of love is that Adonis should not let his beauty go to waste, but risk it in the hopes of creating something even more beautiful. Gold is used as a metaphor, but taken literally it is one of the chief reasons why many value investors have eschewed buying gold and other precious metals.

Source

Productive Assets vs. Stores of Value

The 2008 book The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life by Alice Schroeder quotes Warren Buffett as saying, "Life is like a snowball. The important thing is finding wet snow and a really long hill." Given a range of options, Buffett has a vast preference for owning productive assets, particularly strong businesses where earnings can be reinvested over time at high rates of return like a snowball rolling down a hill.

Consider how Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) was built over the years. Starting with the excess working capital of a textile business, other businesses were acquired, such as National Indemnity and See's Candy. Those businesses then produced huge amounts of excess cash that were used to purchase other businesses. By owning productive assets and investing in more productive assets, a small pool of working capital was transformed into a collection of entities that now generate $30 billion - $40 billion in economic value every year.

Of course, when capital is invested in productive purposes, not only does the investor benefit, but also the employees, customers, and communities of those businesses. This fact, in many ways, is the crux of Charlie Munger's famed comments about gold.

I think gold is a great thing to sow into your garments if you’re a Jewish family in Vienna in 1939 but, I think civilized people don’t buy gold, they invest in productive businesses.

Gold is a store of wealth, not a producer of it, and to Buffett and Munger, investors and societies succeed economically by making productive use of capital. Someone who buys a bar of gold today will still have a bar of gold twenty years from now, whereas the investor in productive businesses will have had the opportunity to create significant new wealth just as Venus warned Adonis not to let his beauty go to waste.

Just as would be expected, productive assets have vastly outperformed non-productive assets over long periods of time. The long-term real return on owning businesses in the stock market has been a little less than 7% per year compared to a slight positive real return on gold and a negative real return on other commodities.

Long-term nominal (top) and real (bottom) returns of various asset classes. Source: Deutsche Bank via Versant Capital Management.

What, then, is the case for holding gold?

Different people will answer this question differently. Some people will argue that there is no case, while others have a portfolio that is nearly or entirely invested in assets linked to gold for philosophical reasons. In my view, neither of these positions are correct.

Take the current financial environment as an example. Just because in the past the stock market has delivered roughly 7% real returns, does not mean that return is guaranteed over any particular time period. For example, the real return of the S&P 500 from March 2000 until today has only been 1.8% per year. Starting valuations matter a great deal. The cyclically adjusted price to earnings ratio (CAPE) for the S&P 500 is 30x today, very high compared to a historical average of 17x. Many dismiss the CAPE and it is true that it is terrible at predicting short-term market moves. But, even if the ratio is now high for a very good reason - that reason being that interest rates are very low - the long-term returns from equities simply cannot match their history. Current valuations seem unlikely to support much more than 2% annual real returns over the next decade or two.

Source: Robert Shiller

To be fair, just because the indexes are high does not mean that every individual equity is at nosebleed valuations. Pockets of opportunity do exist within equities. I have highlighted a handful of companies in recent weeks that I view as attractively priced. Those include Berkshire Hathaway, Investors Title (ITIC), Bollore (OTCPK:BOIVF), and Graham Holdings (GHC). I still view each of these as being attractive on the basis of absolute returns and tremendously cheap on a relative basis to the S&P 500. But, given the potential long-term returns of the broader stock market and the inherent volatility of equities, there seems to be a very low chance that better opportunities in equities will not present themselves in time.

This outlook would normally call for a large cash allocation (or near cash equivalents such as short-term treasuries) in addition to selectively owning some names that are cheap. This remains a wise strategy, but given the remarkable actions taken by the Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world, for the first time in my life it seems that a course of prudence now requires at least some allocation towards gold in some form.

A Generation of Aggressive Fed Action

The real federal funds rate has now been more or less negative for thirteen years. Even more than this, outside of a brief tightening cycle initiated by Ben Bernanke prior to the financial crisis, the real federal funds rate has been zero to negative almost continuously since rate cuts following the 9/11 attacks. That's a pretty phenomenal thought to reflect upon.

Source: FRED

Of course, real yields are only one transmission mechanism of monetary policy and asset purchases are a tool that the Fed has increasingly turned to.

The balance sheet of the Fed is now at $7 trillion, up from $4 trillion at the beginning of the year and from about $900 billion when the financial crisis took hold in 2008.

Source: FRED

The list of assets the Fed is now buying also continues to grow and now includes corporate bonds and municipal bonds in addition to treasuries and mortgages.

Some are likely to counter with the very logical argument that for years predictions have been continuously made regarding the decline of the U.S. dollar and extreme consequences to aggressive Fed action. There is no denying that previous actions taken by the Fed have had both positive and negative consequences. It is true that the Fed has avoided sharp rises in the consumer price index and inflation in the near term looks remote. Nor is it entirely clear that the present situation leaves the Fed much of a choice. Human nature is such, though, that having escaped the most dire consequences of an historically aggressive monetary policy until now, it seems at least reasonable to assume that the Fed's current course in unlikely to be altered until conditions force that course to change.

Not that long ago, many smart people were wondering how the Fed would unwind its balance sheet after significantly expanding it following the financial crisis. But, even before the pandemic hit, the Fed was not able to continue even the small amount of balance sheet shrinking that it had been undertaking. With that same balance sheet looking like it could possibly rise to a level that is double what it was at its peak level after the financial crisis, how successful is the Fed likely to be now in unwinding its balance sheet?

Gauging Gold's Fair Value

Aside from philosophical concerns, value investors also struggle with gold because it is a particularly hard asset to value. I am not going to offer a specific value for gold, in part because I'm not suggesting that gold today represents the investment of a lifetime nor that gold is trading at an absurdly cheap price, such as was the case in the late 1990s. But, it is important to have a rough understanding of what drives the long term value of gold in case the future price were to disconnect from reality and holding gold becomes unattractive.

Ratio of the price of gold to the total stock of U.S. dollar M2 in billions of U.S. dollars, 1971-2020. Source: Author.

One simple barometer is to compare gold prices to the total M2 money stock. The chart above compares gold prices to billions of U.S. dollars of M2 money stock since 1971, when Richard Nixon ended the convertibility of U.S. dollars into gold. By 1980, when expectations of sustained money printing by the Federal Reserve and inflation in the United States peaked, gold was priced at $0.43 for every $1 billion of the M2 money stock. Since then, prices bottomed at $0.05 in 2001 and rose to as much as $0.19 in 2011. The average since 1971 has been $0.12 versus today's ratio of $0.10.

There is no economic law that states gold prices must vary in direct proportion to the amount of M2 money stock, but using it as a rough gauge leads me to believe that gold prices are fair to slightly cheap based upon the total amount of money in circulation today.

How one chooses to hold gold today can vary from person to person. ETF's such as the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) are an excellent option. Others choose to gain exposure through gold miners. This is my preferred option because it eliminates the negative carry in holding physical gold and returns in rising markets can be amplified. I own two gold miners, but broad exposure can be gained through the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

A Time for Gold

Those choosing to invest in either gold itself or gold miners, should still remember that over the long-term, productive assets are the best investments and hope for a time when stock indexes sell for more reasonable valuations. As a hedge against central bank activity, it is also important to size the investment properly. For most people, their portfolio probably should not be more than 10%-15% invested in gold or gold miners.

There is undeniable wisdom in most everything Shakespeare wrote and "gold that's put to use more gold begets" is as true today as it was in 1592. But, long before even then, another wise man said, "to everything there is a season and a time for every purpose under heaven." Investors are wise to forget neither.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.