Wirecard (OTCPK:WCAGY), a prominent German fintech, has been in the news since it acknowledged alleged fraud which led to an extreme drop in share price. This alleged fraud included faking everything from revenues, to net profits, to cash flow, to cash levels.

Incredibly, WDI stock performed well for many years, even though alleged fraud had long been suspected by short sellers. Analysts, authorities and everyone in between believed the growth and paid handsomely for it. Auditors believed it to, which is rather more unbelievable. The stock did well in spite of the suspicion because the market has been favoring tech at any price for many years now, too.

Wirecard is a rare event, on a level with things like Enron or Worldcom. However, it's my view that the current market environment is going to produce not one, but many, Wirecards – many of which will remain undetected even beyond their implosion. There's a reason for this, which I will explain throughout this article.

The Profit Motive

First of all, it pays to go over the basics. Why are companies created? The objective is to make profit.

You put capital (investment) into the firm. The firm then buys the necessary capital goods (equipment) to produce something. It hires employees and puts them to work. It buys whatever raw materials it needs for the employees to turn into a final product using the equipment. All of this has to cost less than the price x volume of what the company produces and sells. The difference is profit.

The profit is attractive because the investors get to keep it. They can distribute it, with profit becoming personal income, or they can keep it in the company or even reinvest within the company to fuel further growth. The ultimate objective always is to enrich investors through profits, though.

To realize future profits faster, investors can sell a piece of their business to other subsequent investors. Typically, for larger businesses, they’ll do this on the stock market. The price they’ll get will be a multiple of the current profits the company is making, because it will theoretically discount future profits the company is expected to make.

At times, the stock market can become very euphoric. This is one of those times. When that happens the market pays higher prices for businesses that might not even be that profitable now or in the foreseeable future. All it takes, theoretically, is for investors to expect higher profits (margins) on the distant future. Investors typically expect that if companies are growing, revenues will grow quickly right now.

When revenues are growing quickly, there’s always the hope for economies of scale to kick in. Or for the market to consolidate and for all remaining players to enjoy a bit more margin. Of course, as companies surge with little current profits, profit multiples (price/earnings) explode into difficult to understand levels. 50x. 100x. 1000x. That would be 50, 100 or 1000 years just to get back the initial investment, if profits didn’t expand quickly.

When that happens, growth investors quickly shift their attention to something which seems more reasonable. For instance, like revenue growth. Hence, they might start paying for businesses on an EV/sales basis, which is very typical for growth investors. Therein lies the reason why the current market is bound to produce many more Wirecards.

You see, for investors to enrich themselves today, they don’t actually need profits. They just need high prices to be paid for their stakes. And those high prices are readily being paid for businesses that show high revenue growth. So why is this very conductive to produce more Wirecards?

Financial Statement Manufacturing - Hardness Scale

For investors to pay up for a business, you have to show them what they’ll pay for. If what they pay for is hard to achieve, it will be hard for you to get rich. If what they pay for is hard to achieve but can readily be manufactured, it's a lot easier. So let's see how hard it is to artificially manufacture several different financial realities.

Artificially Manufacturing Cash Flow And Cash

Nothing is more valued in business than the ability of a business to produce cold hard cash. This is even more important than a business producing net profits, because some businesses might require that a lot of cash net profits would usually create to be squandered in working capital or capex (capital investments) just to stay in the same place or grow.

So, free cash flow generation beats net profits. Of course, if a business generates cash, then it accumulates cash. And a cash balance in a bank is a hard thing to fake. The auditor nearly only needs to call the bank and check if the cash really exists.

Thus, manufacturing free cash flow and cash is hard (more on this later).

Artificially Manufacturing Profits

Next is net profits. Lots of investors will pay up for net profits, especially growing ones. Manufacturing net profits is easier than manufacturing cash flow and cash.

It’s easier, for instance, because simple “accounting opinions” can transform costs from something you recognize in a given period, to something you recognize a part of during multiple periods. This is a mere example – turning period costs into capex and then seeing them be amortized over several years. Turning immediate costs into capitalized costs (software, etc). And so on.

Of course, the auditor still has a say on these accounting opinions, so while it can be more subjective and still hard, it's vastly easier than faking a cash balance.

Artificially Manufacturing Revenues

But now remember. We’re in a period where the market is paying up for simple revenues and revenue growth. It’s paying outrageous prices, too … 10x, 20x, 50x, infinite times sales, for businesses that are hardly profitable and don’t even need to lie about it.

Manufacturing profits or cash flow is both very hard and very risky. You’d most likely end up in jail if you were caught doing it. Or the auditor would simply stop you from doing it.

Manufacturing sales is a whole ‘nother story. Manufacturing revenues can be borderline legal and is extremely easy. I don’t mean faking invoices, that’s easy to do but it will likely also get you in jail.

I mean doing real, but collusive, transactions. Where the only purpose is to inflate revenues. It’s a kind of “you scratch my back and I scratch yours” merry-go-round. Company A buys from company B, company B buys from company C, and company C buys from company A. Nobody makes any more, nobody gets any net profits or cash out of it, but everyone ends up with higher revenues. This can be done ad nauseum. The auditor will see real invoices, real business.

Moreover, with careful selection of what’s being bought, the sales are recognized as revenues while the purchases are SG&A. So you get to keep high gross margins, and thus the prospect of “economies of scale just as soon as it grows enough.” This is so because gross margins will grow quickly with revenues, while items below gross margin (SG&A) is often seen as "fixed costs" or "potentially fixed costs" even if they aren't fixed "now." Everyone will be talking about the massive impending "operational leverage."

Moreover, if company A bought from company B and in turn company B bought from company A that would quickly devolve into something someone would spot (incuding the auditor). However, the merry-go-round with three or more companies will be impossible to spot since the auditor won't have all the necessary info (just be sure the same auditor isn't auditing 2-3 of the companies unless he's on the take). Finally, this merry-go-round isn't necessarily illegal even if spotted, if a plausible business case is made for it.

This is very easy to do. Now, what do you think happens if this can be done in a market that pays aggressively for revenue growth and can make investors rich beyond belief very quickly?

I mean, to base a company on profits would take many years or decades for said companies to attain $5-$10-$50-$100 billion market caps. Gigantic, very profitable and stable businesses struggle to get those market caps even today. Small, unprofitable tech companies have been attaining those in a few years, and now in just a few months.

There's little doubt that given this environment, many will be too pressured to not take this path. Just buy a bit of software here and there, and the other guy buys a bit of software here and there, and in turn the third guy buys a bit of software from you. And you’re all much richer.

In the end, this isn’t even new. During the dotcom bubble, which went on until March 2000, this took place often because the environment was similar. Schemes went as far (and much more obvious) as paying your customers in warrants so that they’d buy your product. Even as far as Portugal, tech companies (Pararede) were manufacturing revenues through the merry-go-round that I explained.

Conclusion

The current market presents an extraordinary incentive for other Wirecards to emerge. Wirecard did the hardest possible fraud, faking everything from revenues to cash.

Now things are much easier and the reward is much larger. Revenues can arguably be manufactured today with little legal risk. Given the extreme incentives to produce these revenues because of businesses trading at very high price/sales multiples, you can expect the practice to be widespread.

This is only possible because the market detached from more typical valuations based on cash flow and earnings, which require much harder levels of fraud. A fraud that's hard to hide and includes possible criminal consequences for its perpetrators will always see much lower participation than a fraud that’s easy to practice and hide, while carrying no prison terms if discovered.

Idea Generator is my subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis. Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 29% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.