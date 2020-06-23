WTI is an excellent tool for short-term trading based on the oil prices.

The production for 1Q '20 was 53.6 K Boep/d at a realized composite price of $24.71 per barrel of oil equivalent, reaching the high range of production guidance.

Revenues increased by 6.9% to $124.13 million in the first quarter from $116.08 million a year ago and down 18.3% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) announced its first quarter of 2020 on June 22, 2020. This small oil and gas domestic producer is a compelling case because of its specificity and unique, specialized production from the Gulf of Mexico exclusively. The company grew significantly under its chairman, President, and CEO Tracy Krohn, an entrepreneur and auto racing enthusiast. Tracy Krohn owns about one-third of the company.

While being overshadowed in the news by Shale gas and light, tight oil plays, especially those in the Permian Basin, the Gulf of Mexico continues to be an influential part of the US oil and gas portfolio.

However, what happened in April 2020 shook the whole industry to its core, and despite a quick recovery since then, it has left the sector gravely wounded and hesitant about the future.

US crude prices plunged to their lowest level in history on Monday as traders continue to fret over a slump in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. Starting at an already record low of below $5 late on Monday, the future contract prices started trading in the negative within the hour. US benchmark WTI oil price closed at -$37.63/barrel in New York.

CEO Tracy Krohn said in the press release:

We have reduced our capital expenditure budget for the remainder of 2020, shut-in a limited number of oil-weighted operated properties and experienced production shut-ins from non-operated oil and gas properties. Additionally, we are reducing LOE without compromising safety or our operational capabilities.

The company produced oil, NGL, and natural gas and had a revenue of $124.13 million in the first quarter of 2020, mostly generated from oil representing 76.3% of the revenues, as the graph below is indicating:

The investment thesis that I believe is the best adapted to such small E&P producers is to invest with a particular interest in the short term based on oil price fluctuation. One vital caveat is that the oil price volatility has been exacerbated recently and will continue during 2020 with severe periods of boom and bust affected by a continual unbalance between demand and supply.

I often compare WTI to Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) (RDS.A), which is the poster child in the oil-producing business, and we can see that the stock has followed the same trend with a slight underperformance.

The company delivered a healthy production this quarter, as we can see in the historical chart below. The issue is that the price per Boe realized fell to the 2016 level again.

The production for 1Q '20 was 53.6 K Boep/d at a realized composite price of $24.71 per barrel of oil equivalent. In the press release:

Production for the first quarter of 2020 was 53,553 Boe/d or 4.9 MMBoe, a slight increase compared to 52,773 Boe/d in the fourth quarter of 2019 and up 61% versus 33,349 Boe/d in the first quarter of 2019.

Production reached the top range of production guidance.

W&T Offshore, Inc. - Financial and Production 1Q 2020 - The Raw Numbers

W&T Offshore Inc. 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 143.4 116.08 134.70 132.22 151.89 124.13 Net Income in $ Million 133.61 -47.76 35.72 74.55 9.46 65.98 EBITDA $ Million 187.61 2.46 74.97 68.39 55.84 128.72 EPS diluted in $/share 0.96 -0.34 0.25 0.53 0.07 0.46 Cash from operations in $ Million 26.91 84.85 21.47 80.28 45.63 84.32 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 47.03 31.58 41.57 188.07 52.59 35.65 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -20.12 53.26 -20.10 -107.79 -6.96 48.68 Total Cash in $ Million 33.29 86.12 65.71 41.74 32.43 47.57 Total LT Debt in $ Million 633.54 634.01 634.42 718.95 719.53 668.06 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 139.26 140.46 140.57 140.57 140.77 141.55 Oil Production 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 35.0 33.4 35.0 41.1 52.8 53.6 Realized price ($/Boe) 44.16 38.31 41.83 34.56 30.75 24.71

Revenues, Earnings Details, Net Debt, Free Cash Flow, And Oil-Equivalent Production

1 - Total Revenues of $124.13 million in 1Q'20

Revenues increased by 6.9% to $124.13 million in the first quarter from $116.08 million a year ago and down 18.3% sequentially. The company had a net income in the first quarter of 2020 of $65.98 million or $0.46 per share, including a $52.5 million unrealized commodity derivative gain and an $18.5 million non-cash gain on debt transactions. First quarter 2020 adjusted earnings (excluding one-time items) were $5.8 million or $0.04 per share.

Note: The increase in production compared to the same quarter a year ago was due to the company's Mobile Bay area assets acquisition from Exxon Mobil (XOM).

2 - Free cash flow was a gain of $48.68 million in 1Q'20

Because of the recent Mobile Bay acquisition, W&T Offshore free cash flow annually (TTM) is now a loss of $86.17 million, with a gain of $48.68 million for 1Q '20.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other consideration

Total oil equivalent production averaged 53.553K Boepd in the first quarter of 2020. It was up 60.3% from 33.4K Boepd in the year-ago quarter. Liquids (oil and NGL) represented 45.2% of the total production in the quarter.

4 - Production Guidance

W&T Offshore indicated:

As a result of the combination of ongoing uncertainty in commodity markets, production curtailments, and proactive efforts to continually reduce costs in the lower price environment, the Company has withdrawn the annual guidance it provided earlier this year and will provide such guidance again in the future when there is increased forward visibility in oil and gas markets

5 - Net debt is now $657.4 million in 1Q'20

The net debt is about $657.4 million, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2x as of March 31, 2020.

Moody's downgraded the debt on April 9, 2020.

The downgrade of W&T's ratings reflects negative effects from weak commodity prices and challenging capital markets on the company, particularly as debt maturities approach.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis (Short Term)

The small oil and gas producer W&T Offshore released a better-than-expected first quarter 2020. The company is highly dependent on the price of oil, and the uncertainty surrounding the industry makes an investment in this company quite risky, which is highlighted with a surge of implied volatility those recent weeks.

The second quarter of 2020 will probably be affected by lower output and will not allow the stock to recover, especially with a low oil price expected. The company revised the capital budget for 2020 and now projects a CapEx in the range of $15 million to $25 million from a previous estimate of $50 million to $100 million.

Thus, it is essential to trade WTI short term based on oil prices.

Technical Analysis

WTI is retesting its support successfully at $2.50, and I recommend buying and accumulating at this level, assuming a WTI price above $40. The first target is $3.80, at which point I believe it is vital to take the profit off the table (about 50% of your holding) and wait for a retracement.

