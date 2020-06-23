If the dividend continues to grow anywhere near the pace at which it has been growing, CTRE will make an excellent dividend growth investment.

CTRE's tenant-operators are quite strong relative to their industry, and they have received some help from the government.

The REIT utilizes net leases, in which the landlord is not responsible for the extra operating expenses or shortfalls experienced by tenants during COVID-19.

CTRE owns nursing homes (skilled nursing) and assisted living facilities, which are occupied by tenants that mostly get paid by government programs.

Investment Thesis

CareTrust REIT (CTRE) is a real estate investment trust that owns nursing homes and senior housing facilities across 28 states in the U.S. It works with 23 different tenant-operators, who occupy 212 net leased properties and one senior housing operating property ("SHOP") worth a little over $1.43 billion. A majority of those (153 properties) are skilled nursing facilities, while 41 are senior housing centers, and 18 are multi-service campuses.

Source: CTRE June 2020 Presentation

It's important to highlight this fact: virtually all of CTRE's properties operate under net leases, which stipulate that the tenant will pay for property taxes, insurance, and building maintenance. It also prevents the landlord from incurring any of the additional tenant operating costs brought on by the pandemic. This explains why senior-focused REITs like National Health Investors (NHI), LTC Properties (LTC), and CTRE have fared better than peers like Ventas (VTR), Welltower (WELL), and Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA). The first three overwhelmingly use net leases, while the latter three are all heavy users of SHOP leases.

Data by YCharts

Another element that differentiates CTRE from most of its peers is its almost complete lack of mortgage lending. While many senior-focused REITs have 5-15% allocations to mortgage/mezzanine loans in their portfolios, CTRE has only one mortgage loan receivable, as of June 1st.

In what follows, I will explain how CTRE continues to thrive even in the midst of a global pandemic, and why it is set to keep thriving for years to come.

Mid-Pandemic Update

In contrast to somewhat more lifestyle- and comfort-oriented senior housing facilities, CTRE's skilled nursing facilities mostly gain new patients/residents on a needs basis. The vast majority are either long-term care patients (mostly Medicaid residents) or "skilled patients" (mostly Medicare/Medicare Advantage residents) — those accepted at a care facility after a 3-day qualifying hospital stay.

Source: CTRE June 2020 Presentation

"Skilled patients" (i.e. those that require the care of skilled nurses) are typically those that have suffered (or suffer chronically from) some sort of illness or episode that renders them in need of special medical care for probably the rest of their life. A stroke, pneumonia, heart failure, hypertension — these are all possible diagnoses that can send an elderly person to an SNF facility. Naturally, the prices and margins for skilled nursing care are much higher than for long-term care.

COVID-19 changed the rules for SNF patients. Hospitals emptied themselves and kept most patients away in preparation for a surge of coronavirus patients that, for the most part, never materialized. The three-day hospital stay requirement was eliminated, allowing SNF operators to directly admit "skilled" patients and keep the long-term care patients that began to require increased medical care.

The pandemic caused a drop of total occupancy at CTRE's facilities of 4.9 points in April and an additional 2.6 points in May. Not good. But, offsetting this, higher margin "skilled" occupancy rose by a little over 3 points in April, holding steady through May. What's more, the government's various relief efforts have resulted in $137.25 million in aid to CTRE's skilled nursing tenants.

Source: CTRE June 2020 Presentation

Thus, though CTRE's tenants are not skating through COVID-19 unscathed, it appears that they will be able to hobble through it with the help of some government crutches.

Looking at the top ten tenants, we find that, as of March 31st, most have comfortable EBITDAR (EBITDA plus rent) coverage. Premier Senior Living, at 3.8% of CTRE's total rent, is the only one currently unable to cover rent and EBITDA with revenues.

Source: CTRE June 2020 Presentation

An average EBITDAR coverage of 1.95x for CTRE's top ten tenants is very strong for the senior housing / skilled nursing sector of real estate. And though the tenants that fall outside of CTRE's top ten only barely cover expenses at 1.03x, they make up only 16.3% of CTRE's rent base.

Only among these non-top-ten tenants did rent collection begin to slightly slip during the lockdown months. And even there, rent collection remained extremely high, never falling below 99.0%.

Source: CTRE June 2020 Presentation

This is what makes the triple net lease such a wonderful financial product. Tenant operations can be (temporarily) roiling, but on the surface, everything looks calm and serene. Such is the case, at least, for essential businesses like skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

Another strong point for CTRE is its remaining lease terms. Almost no leases expire until 2026, when the percentages begin to ramp up to the low- to mid-single-digits. And 2031 is a big year with 31.6% of leases expiring.

Source: CTRE June 2020 Presentation

If CTRE has picked successful locations and operators, however, most of those leases should be rolled over at attractive spreads.

Compare this to CTRE's attractive debt maturity schedule, in which no debt comes due until 2024:

Source: CTRE June 2020 Presentation

First Quarter of 2020

Whatever comes CTRE's way in the second and third quarters, the company is pretty well prepared for it. The company had $45 million of cash on hand at the end of Q1 plus $525 million available in the credit facility. That cash pile is a little less than two quarters' worth of dividends (~$24 million per quarter).

Revenue rose 11.8% YoY in Q1, while funds available for distribution ("FAD") per share rose 9.1%, FFO per share rose 6.25%, and interest expense declined by 2.1% due to lower interest rates. Normalized FFO and FAD each grew a whopping 16% YoY. CTRE's FAD margin (FAD divided by revenue) was a high 76.4%, while its EBITDA margin was an incredible 90.4%. Such is the power of the net lease!

Debt to annualized Q1 EBITDA sits at a very low 3.55x. And in the first quarter, CTRE paid out a remarkably low 69.4% of FAD.

So far in 2020, CTRE has acquired two properties for a weighted average cap rate of 8.7%. Compare that to the company's cost of capital. In 2019 (no equity was issued in Q1 2020), CTRE issued equity (both at-the-market and offerings) at an average of $22.30 per share. That equates to a cash cost of equity of 4.48%. Combine that with the weighted average interest rate on the REIT's debt of 3.79%.

Debt to assets sits at 38.2%, so let's assume the debt-to-equity mix is 38% debt and 62% equity. That would put the weighted average cost of capital (by my rough calculation) at around 4.22%. That's a spread of over 4.5 points between cost of capital and the average cap rate on invested assets of 8.8% in 2019. For context, the average spread for most triple net lease REITs is 2-3 points.

Management stated on the conference call that CTRE could still achieve its 2020 guidance, although much remains unknown about the virus and its tenants going forward. As such, they did not withdraw their previous guidance, but they did acknowledge that it could change. Guidance for FAD was $1.40 per share for the full year. After a recent 11% dividend hike, the annual dividend payout is $1.00 per share, meaning that the 2020 payout ratio will be 71.4% if CTRE is able to meet guidance.

Conclusion

Over the past five years, CTRE has been able to raise its dividend by around 9.75% per year, on average. That is largely because of management's conservative financial management and careful curation of the portfolio. Also, the persistently high cap rates for nursing home real estate, which has come down only slightly over the past five years, is a key reason that CTRE has been able to grow its profits and dividends so quickly.

The market does not assign these relatively high cap rates for no reason, of course. With the majority of operator revenues coming from one government program or another, there always lies the risk of changing reimbursement rates or other political difficulties. One must be comfortable with the risk of political change before investing in CTRE.

As for me, I consider the REIT's 5.45% dividend yield, along with its financial strength and impressive growth, as more than enough reward for the risk. Assuming dividend growth is a little slower over the next ten years than it has been over the last five, we might posit a growth rate between 6-8%. If dividends grow at 8% per year, then buying in today would result in an astonishingly high yield-on-cost ("YoC") after ten years of 11.77%.

What if dividend growth only comes in at 6% per year? Even then, the 10-year YoC would end up at a very high 9.76%. And what about 5% growth per year? That would render a 10-year YoC of 8.88%. I could go on, but the point here is that growth anywhere near its historical growth over the last five years would produce a phenomenal YoC in the long run, assuming CTRE's business model never breaks for political or other reasons.

CTRE looks like a great buy around its current price of $18.35.

