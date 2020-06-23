On balance, the results are a positive for Accsys and I continue to believe that a price of EUR 1.50 per share is realistic and reasonable.

Tricoya and Cerdia continued to depress Accoya profitability but these limits are being dealt with this year and the next.

Accsys Technologies (OTC:ACSYF) has posted strong annual results and the stock was up between 5% and 10% in early trading following the announcement on Tuesday. This is a welcome relief as Accsys has been beaten down harshly in March due to understandable worries about end markets.

The strong results are helping investors to regain confidence in the fundamental growth thesis of the company. In particular revenue pricing was strong and revenue was resilient despite a weak month of March. The results were better than I expected and I continue to be bullish on the stock.

Company background

Accsys Technologies was founded as a university startup in 2004. The company was listed at the London AIM in 2005 and the Euronext Amsterdam in 2007. The company’s main product is acetylated wood, that is wood that received a chemical treatment to withstand outdoor conditions. Accsys has patented its formula, and it is the only company in the world that does this on a commercial scale. Among things, acetylated wood performs better than tropical hard wood on many fronts and for most outdoor applications. The company itself describes the majority of its clients as repeat business of joineries that make door and window frames. Other than that, there are various construction projects for which Accoya wood is used, such as the one below.

House at the Norwegian coast using Accoya wood. Source: Accoya.com.

Results

The table below summarizes the results of the year.

Source: Accsys preliminary results.

In line with the results of H1, Accsys performed strongly in H2 on sales and profitability. It marks another year of growth after several strong years that have mostly been kept in check by capacity constraints.

Source: author’s own calculations based on company reports.

Not only wood sales have been going up, prices have as well. In my calculation, pricing per cubic metre of wood has gone up by 24% over the past 6 years while input costs have decreased or remained stable over time. The profitability of the manufacturing/Accoya division has significantly supported R&D and development of Tricoya production capacity to the point that the full company is EBIT and EBITDA profitable, not just the division that sells Accoya wood from the Arnhem plant.

Source: reported results by Accsys Technologies.

Strong result for Accoya

An important development is margin expansion in the year. Accsys has managed to increase its gross margin on Accoya wood (according to my calculation) to 32.8% from 25.3%. The manufacturing margin as calculated by the company have also increased by about 7 percentage points. The company mentions price increases as the underlying reason. My own calculations show that sales volumes have increased at a faster rate than cost of sales, also showing input cost reductions last year, another strong margin booster. This 32.8% for Accoya wood is a very strong margin and has more upside, considering the Cerdia agreement and the Hull plant that should take out lower margin Tricoya sales out of the Arnhem plant. The Accoya segment EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 20 million, of which EUR 16.8m underlying, as shown in the right hand figure below.

Source: company presentation.

The figure below illustrates the weight of Accoya in the overall profitability of Accsys.

Source: company presentation.

It is important to get the Tricoya plant online, which will be better suited for Tricoya production. The plant will be profitable by itself and thereby boosting the bottom-line in both wood sales segments.

Important steps towards higher margins

One important step towards better profitability is the termination of the Cerdia agreement. Cerdia had a sales agreement with Accsys to exclusively sell its products in central Europe and Scandinavia. In the words of Accsys: “the Cerdia discounted prices have ended with effect from 1 April 2020”. That is right after the March 31st reporting cut-off and we’ll see the full effects of improved pricing the next interim report. An added benefit is that Accsys received a termination license fee of EUR 3.2m from Cerdia, which is practically the only license income of FY2020. Tricoya sales are also lower margin because the Arnhem plant is not optimized for it. The table below shows the sales volume of Cerdia, Tricoya, and relevant geographies.

Source: Accsys preliminary annual results report, highlight added by author.

As one can observe in the table above, 48% of sales volume is tied to Tricoya and Cerdia. Eliminating both will provide a significant margin uplift. For Tricoya, the company is constructing a plant in Hull, in the UK. The capital expense required for construction has been raised already in a share offering last year. In the same share offering, the company raised money for a fourth reactor in its Arnhem plant. The schedule for that capacity expansion in Arnhem remains unchanged and it should by operational by March 2022. The company expects the payback period of the EUR 26m Capex for the fourth reactor to be just 3 years.

Due to construction activity delays in part due to the pandemic, the Hull plant is now expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2021 instead of the second half of 2020. The company does expect 40% gross margins when it runs at full capacity, which is 40 thousand cubic meters annually. By comparison, the Arnhem plant has a capacity of 60 thousand cubic meters and has a gross margin of about 30%. I estimate the Tricoya EBITDA contribution to Accsys (considering that there is a JV partner) to be between EUR 5 million and 7 million once Hull is fully ramped up.

Current risks

As many readers know, Accsys’ wood sales are partly dependent on construction activity. Due to the pandemic, Accsys’ sales in April were half their previous expectations as construction slowed down, especially in the UK. However, the company has said that they see recovery already. In fact, the Arnhem plant is back at full capacity already.

A lot of the decrease in demand was cushioned by the fact that there was much more demand than supply before the pandemic hit Accsys’ main markets.

Despite the recent recovery of demand, I would advise some caution. The pandemic isn’t over yet, and even when it is, it is questionable whether companies and individuals are willing to invest durable buildings and housing at the same rate. It is well possible that the share will take another severe hit before it goes up again. Also do take into account that Accsys is a small company with a market cap of just over EUR 150 million.

Conclusion

It looks like Accsys posted yet another good set of results. In addition, the company keeps making progress towards better margins and further growth. Despite the COVID-19 headwind, I still see the EUR 1.50 to 1.70 price target from my first Accsys article as realistic because of the strong margin improvement last year that is set to continue in the next. Especially the Cerdia margin uplift, continued revenue growth and the completion of Hull will be instrumental in proving the profitability of the company and the potential will likely reveal itself over the next two years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long accsys technologies. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

