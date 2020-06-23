There is strong investor interest in the IPO, and top-line readout for initial Phase 3 results is expected in late 2021.

The firm is developing prevention and treatment technologies for surgical site infections.

PolyPid has proposed new terms for an IPO of $50 million.

Quick Take

PolyPid (PYPD) intends to raise $50 million from the sale of its common stock, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is advancing technology to prevent or treat surgical site infections, whether in soft tissue or bone.

PYPD is in Phase 3 trial status for its candidate, and there is strong existing investor interest in acquiring 54% of the IPO, so the offering may be worth considering for long-term life science investors.

Company

Petah Tikva, Israel-based PolyPid was founded in 2008 as a specialty pharmaceutical company to "address unmet medical needs by pairing PLEX with active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, which are delivered locally at customized, predetermined release rates and durations over periods ranging from days to several months."

Management is headed by CEO Amir Weisberg, who has been with the firm since 2010. Prior to PolyPid, Weisberg managed start-up companies in the life sciences industry including leading financing rounds and assisting start-ups from the incubator stage to clinical trials.

5% or greater Investors in PolyPid include Shavit Capital, Aurum Ventures, Xenia Venture Capital, Friendly Angels Club, and Shirat Hachaim Ltd.

Technology

PolyPid has developed PLEX technology, a proprietary matrix of layers and chemically-inert and biodegradable polymers and lipids. Through this technology, an API is physically entrapped in a protected reservoir that enables localized, customizable, bioavailable drug delivery.

Below is a brief overview video of the polymer-lipid-based drug delivery platform developed by PolyPid:

Source: Gil Naor

PLEX technology was invented by PolyPid's founder and CTO, Dr. Noam Emanuel.

D-PLEX 100 is being developed for the prevention and treatment of surgical infections caused by bacteria in soft tissue and bone tissue.

Source: Company Prospectus

D-PLEX 100 is the company's lead product candidate from the PLEX technology. It is a secured antibiotic drug reservoir for safe and effective local antibacterial preventive measures and eradication at the needed tissues or organs by administration during surgical procedures.

D-PLEX 100 was tested in a Phase 1B/2 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) SSIs after cardiac surgery. No sternal wound infections were observed in any of the 58 patients treated with the product during the three months after the treatment period.

Market

According to a 2011 market research report by 3S Consulting Group, 300,000 surgical site infections (SSIs) occur each year in the US and are the second most prevalent in this geographic area.

The main factors driving the market growth for SSI treatments are the "adaptation of SSI prevention methods, and continued efforts to reduce SSI Standardized Incidence Ratios... likely to drive increased demand for topical antimicrobial agents, hard surface disinfectants, as well as encourage the utilization of appropriate surgical wound dressings."

Also, according to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global infection control market size was estimated at $150.4 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2014 to 2025.

For the overall global infection control market, the main factors driving growth are the rising number of government initiatives to prevent high degree infection.

Below is a chart of forecasted market growth in the U.S. alone:

(Source: Grand View Research)

North America controlled the primary market share in 2016, although the Asia Pacific market is projected to have the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to growing healthcare expenditures, the evolution of healthcare standards and infrastructure, and the growing presence of outsourcing organizations.

Financial Status

PYPD's recent financial results are typical of a clinical-stage life science firm in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with its development activities.

Below are the company's financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $21.4 million in cash (unaudited, interim).

IPO Details

PYPD intends to sell 3.125 million shares of ordinary shares at a midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $50.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Existing investors have indicated an interest to purchase up to $27 million of the IPO at the public price (54% of the IPO). This is a strongly positive signal for prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $241.4 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 19.03%.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $32 million to $35 million to initiate and complete our first planned Phase 3 clinical trial of D-PLEX100 for the prevention of SSIs after abdominal surgery, to initiate and conduct the second trial and to prepare for the submission of an NDA to the FDA; and the balance for other general corporate purposes, including for research and development, and working capital.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Raymond James, National Securities Corporation, ODDO BHF, and A.G.P.

Commentary

PolyPid is seeking U.S. capital market funding to advance its lead product through pivotal Phase 3 trials, though likely not including commercialization costs post-approval.

For its lead candidate, management expects top-line results to be published by the end of 2021, assuming no delays, so there is a significant amount of time before the next major catalyst.

The market opportunity for infection control products is quite large and expected to grow at a moderately strong rate over the coming year.

Management has disclosed no collaboration relationships with research or commercialization partners.

As to valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an enterprise value of about $241 million, which is on the low side of typical biopharma valuations at IPO, so doesn't present a major stumbling block.

Given the firm's Phase 3 status and strong investor interest in purchasing more than 50% of the IPO, it may be worth considering for patient investors.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 25, 2020.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.