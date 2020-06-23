With billions of debt ranking firmly ahead of equityholders, common equityholders will likely end up holding the bag. Expect the shares to move closer to zero over time.

Expect the company's "real" business to take a massive hit as customers tend to turn away from an untrustworthy payments provider.

Company is in violation of debt covenants, revolving credit facility lenders might decide to pull the plug at any time now.

Discussing potential impact on the stakeholders with a particular focus on the company's common equity.

According to recent public reports, digital payments provider likely fabricated material parts of its revenues and the vast majority of profits.

Note:

The main focus of this article is discussing the impact of recent events on the company's stakeholders. Investors looking for more color should consider reading fellow contributor Stefan Redlich's coverage of Wirecard.

Last Thursday, controversial German digital payments provider Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WCAGY, OTCPK:WRCDF) dropped the bomb. Instead of finally releasing its eagerly awaited FY2019 audited financial statements, the company revealed that (emphasis added by author)

Wirecard AG's auditor Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Munich, informed Wirecard AG that no sufficient audit evidence could be obtained so far of cash balances on trust accounts to be consolidated in the consolidated financial statements in the amount of EUR 1.9 billion (approximately a quarter of the consolidated balance sheet total). There are indications that spurious balance confirmations had been provided from the side of the trustee respectively of the trustee's account holding banks to the auditor in order to deceive the auditor and create a wrong perception of the existence of such cash balances or the holding of the accounts for to the benefit of Wirecard group companies. The Wirecard management board is working intensively together with the auditor towards a clarification of the situation. In light of the above the audit of the annual and the consolidated financial statements 2019 will not be concluded as planned by June 18, 2020. A new date will be announced. If certified annual and consolidated financial statements cannot be made available until June 19, 2020, loans made to Wirecard AG amounting to approximately EUR 2 billion can be terminated.

On Monday, the company admitted to the entire EUR 1.9 billion allegedly held in two trust accounts at large Philippine banks likely being a fake (emphasis added by author):

The Management Board of Wirecard assesses on the basis of further examination that there is a prevailing likelihood that the bank trust account balances in the amount of 1.9 billion EUR do not exist. The company previously assumed that these trust accounts have been established for the benefit of the company in connection with the so called Third Party Acquiring business and has reported them as an asset in its financial accounts. The foregoing also causes the company to question the previous assumptions regarding the reliability of the trustee relationships.

In addition, the company hinted to its so-called "third party acquiring business" potentially being a complete fake:

The Management Board further assesses that previous descriptions of the so called Third Party Acquiring business by the company are not correct. The Company continues to examine, whether, in which manner and to what extent such business has actually been conducted for the benefit of the company.

As a reminder:

For the past 18 months, the Financial Times has reported whistleblower allegations of accounting fraud related to the company's third-party acquiring business. In October, the Financial Times published documents that indicated that clients listed in documents prepared for auditor EY did not exist.

A special audit conducted by KPMG earlier this year raised further doubts about the company's third party acquiring business.

As a former senior associate of PwC Germany I have worked on a number of special audit reports but, frankly speaking, I had never written or seen anything similar to the KPMG special report on Wirecard before. For people familiar with "accountant speech", the report very much hinted to the company potentially being involved in fraudulent practices.

Personally, I already suspected the company major issues in early 2019 after the Singapore investigation surfaced and had not the slightest doubt anymore after reading the KMPG report.

With the third party acquiring business having contributed roughly half of the company's revenues and an eye-catching 95% of profits in recent years, the "real" Wirecard appears to be of much smaller size and barely profitable even when assuming the remainder of the company's business to be real.

The failure to release audited financial statements by June 19 resulted in a violation of debt covenants on approximately EUR 2 billion in credit facilities.

While the company reported roughly EUR 3.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents, interest-bearing securities and fixed-term deposits at the end of Q3/2019, approximately EUR 1.7 billion were apparently provided by customer deposits in the company's banking operations. Deducting the seemingly non-existent EUR 1.9 billion in escrow accounts would leave very little available cash.

At this point, the mere survival of the company appears to be in limbo as customers are unlikely to remain with an untrustworthy payments provider. Most likely, the company will lose material parts of its "real" business as a result of the accounting scandal.

Not surprisingly, bondholders have already taken notice of the issue with the company's 2024 0.5% convertible bonds currently changing hands below 30% of face value.

Source: Finanzen.net

With customer deposits and at least EUR 2.5 billion of debt ranking well ahead of equityholders in the company's capital structure and the real life business likely to take a very meaningful hit, it's difficult to envision any kind of recovery for current equityholders after all will be said and done.

But even after the 85%+ sell-off over the past couple of sessions, Wirecard's market capitalization still calculates to a whopping EUR 2.1 billion, leaving ample room for further losses.

The company has already hired restructuring experts Houlihan Lokey (HLI) to "develop a plan for the sustainable financing strategy of the company" while concurrently "examining a broad range of possible further measures to ensure continuation of its business operations, including cost reductions as well as restructuring, disposal or termination of business units and products segments."

Bank of China is reportedly against an extension of the revolving credit facility and considers writing off most of the EUR 80 million it is owed by Wirecard.

With a key lender ranking ahead of bond- and particularly equityholders apparently not expecting a meaningful recovery, the outlook for junior stakeholders appears bleak, to say the very least.

Investors should not bet on the company becoming an acquisition target either as it will likely take years to clean up the current mess.

As discussed above, the new Wirecard will be materially smaller and likely suffer heavy near-term customer churn.

Potential buyers are unlikely to step to the plate until both financials and operations have been cleaned up and regulatory and litigation risks can be sufficiently assessed.

That said, the stock might very well experience some short-lived recovery rallies from time to time as large shortsellers decide to cover positions or perceived positive news surface.

On the flipside, there might be further selling pressure from index-linked funds once the company will be booted from Germany's leading stock index DAX.

Bottom Line:

If the widely reported allegations prove correct, Wirecard will likely be remembered as the largest German accounting fraud ever. Apparently, the company has inflated revenues and profits over a very long time frame without auditors, prosecutors and Germany's financial regulatory authority BaFin taking notice (or in many cases even coming in on the company's side).

With the company's real life business likely to take a severe hit, a host of anticipated lawsuits and billions of debt ranking well ahead of shareholders in the capital structure, common equityholders might very well end up holding the bag.

Should creditors decide to pull the plug on the company's EUR 1.75 billion credit facility, Wirecard would likely have to file for bankruptcy. But even if new management manages to stabilize the ailing company, the most likely outcome would be for current creditors to take control.

It will likely take years to sort things out as already witnessed in case of the recent Steinhoff International Holdings (SNHFF) accounting fraud, a South African company with German origins, probably best known in the U.S. for its $3.8 billion acquisition of Mattress Firm in 2016, the nation's largest mattress retailer at that time.

Personally, I fully expect Wirecard's share price to move in a similar way like Steinhoff International Holding's common stock over time:

Source: Finanzen.net

Given these issues, investors should not touch Wirecard's stock with a ten foot pole. Expect the shares to remain a playground for daytraders and highly speculative investors for the time being. Once investor interest is starting to wane, trading volume will come down significantly with the share price likely moving closer to zero as time progresses.

Highly speculative investors should consider shorting into one of the above discussed likely short-lived, but nevertheless violent recovery rallies like experienced on Tuesday. That said, shares might be hard to borrow anyway.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.