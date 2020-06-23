IAG's has a history of delivering performance that falls short of expectations, and things seem no different for the forthcoming quarters.

Thesis

The recent suspension of IAMGold's (IAG) Rosebel operations following seven reported COVID-19 cases at the mine adds to the company's plethora of troubles. Earlier, when the company reported Q1 results it established that despite having a strong balance sheet and a couple of positive catalysts in its favor, the income statement was stained with losses, yet again. In my view, IAG is a non-starter. It has a history of failing to meet expectations despite management's reassurances that the company is on track. This situation demonstrates that IAG fails to effectively leverage from a higher gold price environment, and the stock is prone to more downside despite the recent sell-off. Unless management consistently proves its ability to steer the company in the right direction, IAG fails to qualify as a long-term buy in my view. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Mining.com)

Rosebel suspension adds to the troubles

In the latest update, IAG informed that seven workers at its Rosebel mine had tested positive for COVID-19. Consequently, the company has suspended mine operations (for an indefinite period) to ensure safety protocols. However, the company's statement highlights ongoing tense relations with mineworkers' union which is itself a red flag for the mine's smooth operations, in my view. The company stated (emphasis added),

Due to Union resistance to the implementation of covid-19 control measures, we are suspending operations until the appropriate controls are in place to protect the safety of all employees.

In contrast, a union spokesman mentioned,

It’s not that there are no provisions at all, but the provisions are not such that you can accommodate so many people in one camp and just want to run 100% production right through that pandemic.

The prevailing bad breath between IAG management and mineworkers’ union could lead to operational disruptions in future (that may not be COVID-19-specific). In my view, any such negative development would take a toll on the share price (in addition to the recent sell-off). To put that in context, consider the fact that Rosebel accounted for ~37% of IAG’s Q1 2020 production. Prior to the suspension of operations, IAG had already revised its annual production guidance that saw an increase in Rosebel’s production from the previous estimate (from 245-265 Koz to 250-270 Koz).

With the recent COVID-19 cases, IAG may suspend (or at least revise downwards) Rosebel’s production guidance for FY 2020. Although Rosebel’s Q1 AISC (read: All-In-Sustaining-Cost) of $1,248/oz cannot be termed as low-cost production, nevertheless, it did help IAG generate significant operating margins given the prevailing gold prices within the range of $1,700/oz. Contrary to the above, I believe the only positive likely outcome of suspension of Rosebel’s operations would be a potential improvement in IAG’s full-year average AISC provided similar instances of COVID-19 cases do not appear at other mining assets, and the current suspension goes on for a sizeable period of time. This is so because Rosebel’s AISC is the highest among IAG’s mining assets portfolio and low-end production from the highest cost mine would improve the average mining costs for the full-year, while simultaneously hurting production.

[Authors Note: In my experience, for mining companies having mining assets in developing/less developed countries, it's often very difficult to keep the unions happy while simultaneously achieving the miner’s operational objectives. This is generally an inherent limitation associated with mining in African countries, or other less developed countries outside of Africa, such as Suriname.]

Q1 2020: A bad start to the year

Let’s have a quick look at the key takeaways from Q1 2020 report:

Revenues of $274.5 MM (up 9.4% YoY) missed expectations by $20.06 MM.

Non-GAAP EPS of $-0.01 missed expectations by $0.04.

IAG generated net cash from operations amounting to $44 MM that put its total 'cash & cash equivalents & other liquid assets' beyond the $800 MM mark.

Q1 Gold production of 170 Koz (annualized projected FY 2020 production at this level is ~680 Koz).

Q1 AISC of $1,230/oz makes it a high-cost gold producer. The risk? IAG’s current cost performance would make it uncompetitive should gold move back to its 2019 lows of $1,190/oz.

[Author's note: Although I'm bullish on gold, and expect long-term gold prices to reach or exceed the $1,800/oz mark. However, I prefer to analyze the situation by considering a worst-case scenario. That said, I believe gold miners' cost performance could be classified into three categories: (1) Companies with AISC >$1,200+/oz are high-cost miners, (2) Companies with AISC between $1,000-$1,200/oz are medium-cost miners, and (3) Companies with AISC <$1,000/oz are low-cost miners].

When analyzing an investment case in a mining company, I'd assign more weight to its lowest-cost mine and consider the relative mining dynamics of the company's mine portfolio. For evaluating the mining dynamics of a subject mine, I consider the mine's production together with the AISC, and also consider the estimated CAPEX attributable to a mine to sustain/enhance the production levels. IAG's current operating mines are Essakane, Rosebel, and Westwood. The following table evaluates the mining dynamics of these mines and highlights that Essakane is IAG's best bet (though still not an ideal low-cost mine):

*Total of Sustaining & Non-sustaining CAPEX

It's pertinent to note that while 2020 production guidance for the lower-cost Essakane operations has been revised downward, guidance for the high-cost Rosebel mine has been revised upward (this was before the recent operational update on Rosebel, was issued).

On a cumulative basis, IAG's Essakane operations produced roughly the same output during Q1 as the other two mines, and the FY 2020 production outlook is also in line with this trend. However, higher-cost production from Rosebel & Westwood negatively impacts IAG's overall mining dynamics. The revised cost guidance has been upped from $1,100-1,150/oz (previous average cost guidance range) to $1,195-1,245/oz (present average cost guidance range). The good thing is, gold prices are testing a breakout above the $1,750/oz mark and these price levels denote adequate operating margins for IAG, going forward. The company's CEO, Mr. Gordon Stothart stated (emphasis added):

Our gold margins improved 45% from one year ago, with production on plan, but lower sales volumes.

However, I slightly disagree with the above reassuring statement of management. During Q1, average realized gold prices jumped from $1,308/oz to $1,603/oz (up ~$300/oz, YoY). In contrast, IAG’s gold margins only improved from $420/oz to $610/oz (or only $190/oz, YoY). There’s still a net differential of ~$110/oz which is explained by higher cost production, on a YoY basis. In my view, this reflects poorly on management's ability to fully capitalize on the YoY gold price gains. Moreover, it came as a disappointment that management failed to generate bottom line profitability despite the sharp hike in YoY gold prices.

Management

IAG management’s inability to generate profitable results during Q1 despite higher gold and lower oil prices (that provided an opportunity for cost reduction), and a robust liquidity worth more than $800 MM provides a starting point for analyzing management’s business-running abilities. To quote the CEO on Q1 results (emphasis added),

“IAMGOLD has an exciting future, with a great foundation of existing operations, a superior balance sheet and one of the best growth portfolios of development assets and exploration projects in the industry. All of this is underpinned by a savvy, experienced team of technical, operational, and financial professionals”

IAG’s Q1 average realized gold price of $1,603/oz is higher than a couple of other miners, and I’d give it to management that they have done well to secure higher average gold prices. However, I believe that this had been made possible due to the timing of those gold sales. IAG has significant cash assets and it can defer its gold sales to take advantage of higher prices without worrying about operating cash flows. Nevertheless, the question is, has management made the best use of that liquidity?

To answer that question, let’s take a look at how other gold miners have made use of their available liquidity during Q1 2020. Table-1 reveals that IAG’s liquidity position is much stronger than many peer Canadian gold producers but the company’s profitability track is nowhere near that of peers, proving that the stock is a laggard.

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Moreover, IAG has a track record of delivering disappointing results that do not meet quarterly performance expectations (Figure-2) and reveal that either the expectations are too high or the management is simply not capable/committed to meet those targets. Either way, it raises questions about management’s ability to create value for shareholders at a time when gold prices are exploring new highs. In my view, this establishes the fact that IAG is a non-starter.

Figure-2 (Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Technical Analysis And Price Action

IAG’s 52-week price range lies between $1.44-4.16. At the time of writing, the stock last traded at $3.30, and that price was way higher than the median value (at $2.80) of its 52-week range. Figure-3 shows that at the current price, IAG’s stock is level with its 200-day EMA (read: Exponential Moving Average) price of $3.301, but slightly lower than the 50-day EMA price of $3.434.

Figure-3 (Source: YCharts)

In my view, this implies that IAG is not going to witness a significant drop from the current levels at least in the near term, given the prevailing market conditions. Nevertheless, this view should not be construed to mean that IAG is a value buy. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is one of the highest among the selected peers (Figure-4) and indicates that IAG is possibly overvalued and bound for a significant correction should gold prices move south from the current levels. While this seems like a relatively straightforward statement, it should be noted that IAG’s decline would be stronger than other miners due to its lackluster performance.

Figure-4 (Source: YCharts)

The recent breakout of gold prices above the ~1,750/oz mark will provide some short-term momentum to IAG’s share price and the stock could find resistance above $3.65. This is demonstrated by the technical chart in Figure-5. In my view, such prices would present opportunities to book some profit off the table.

Figure-5 (Source: Finviz)

Investor Takeaway

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that IAG has remained a sector laggard that failed to deliver profitable operations despite multiple positive catalysts. The share price has tanked following the recent suspension of its Rosebel operations in the wake of reported COVID-19 cases, and this situation implies trouble for its operational performance at least during Q2. The situation could worsen if the mineworkers' union takes this as an opportunity to spark a dispute/aggravate their relationship with IAG management.

Plus, although IAG is relatively overvalued even at the current 'slightly-corrected' prices, the stock’s price might witness near-term upside following recent gold price gains. In my view, such prices would present profit-taking opportunities instead of buying opportunities. IAG’s lackluster fundamental performance implies that investors would do well to pursue more successful miners in the sector who have a profitable track record and are capable of creating long-term value for their shareholders.

