LULU's revenue and EBITDA is 17% and 53%, respectively. The company still outperformed many of its peers.

Source: Barron's

It has been a tough earnings season, particularly for retailers. Retailers with a strong digital presence have fared better than others. Lululemon (LULU) was one of the first traditional retailers to embrace online sales. It paid off last quarter. The company reported total revenue of $651.96 million, down 17% Y/Y. The revenue decline was to be expected, given that millions of Americans have been stuck at home amid the pandemic. A higher percentage of retail sales have occurred online, testing retailers' digital prowess.

Several retailers experienced revenue declines north of 30%. Lululemon's decline of only 17% made the company an outlier of sorts. Company-operated stores experienced a 49% decline, primarily due to the impact of the coronavirus. Stores in North America, Europe and certain parts of Asia were closed temporarily.

The Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") segment was a stalwart, growing revenue 68% Y/Y. Increased website traffic and improved conversion rates helped drive the segment. As more retail sales are derived online, DTC will become even more important. Lululemon embraced digital sales early on and now the bet is paying off. DTC is now the company's largest segment at 54% of total revenue. It also has healthy operating income margins of 45% (prior to corporate allocations).

Margins Fell

I expected margins to fall due to the decline in scale. Lululemon achieved a gross margin of 51.3%, down 260 basis points versus the year-earlier period. On a dollar basis, gross profit was $334 million, down 21% Y/Y. SG&A expense was $302 million, up 3% Y/Y. This represents a sizeable pool of expenses that Lululemon could cut into if needed. The fall-out was that EBITDA of $76 million fell over 50% Y/Y. The company's EBITDA margin was 11.7%, down from 20.7% in the year-earlier period.

The company's DTC segment has a much higher operating income margin than other segments. Operating income growth from this segment could help buffer losses in other segments. Several retailers experienced negative EBITDA this quarter, so Lululemon's double-digit EBITDA margin could be considered a win. However, It may have to cut costs if revenue from physical locations continue to suffer.

Strong Liquidity

To survive the decline in revenue and operating income amid the pandemic, retailers must have an ample amount of liquidity. Some have raised debt to help fund themselves. Lululemon ended the quarter with $823 million in cash and $1.1 billion in working capital, down from $1.2 billion in February. Lululemon had free cash flow ("FCF") of -$173 million; it could worsen until the pandemic subsides. Compared to February, the company's inventory rose by over $100 million to $626 million. This could be an area to keep an eye on. While certain retailers had to raise money to fund themselves, Lululemon management felt comfortable enough to spend $67 million on share repurchases. There is room to cut costs and end buybacks in order to buoy liquidity, if needed.

Lululemon is also debt-free. This gives the company flexibility to take on debt to fund operations if the economy takes a turn for the worse. Given Lululemon's pristine balance sheet, I believe it could continue to distance itself from retailers that lack its digital prowess or its financial flexibility.

Conclusion

Lululemon continues to outperform relative to its peers. The stock trades at over 40x last 12 months EBITDA. I believe this is too robust, given the vagaries of the global economy. I rate LULU a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.