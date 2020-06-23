I take a look at a market darling from the past and see how it compared.

The year is 2000. Cisco (CSCO) is set to report an extraordinary year. Here's what it reported:

$18.93 billion in revenues.

Revenue growth of +55.5% year-on-year.

$2.67 billion in net profits ($3.91 billion adjusted).

Cisco was thus both very fast-growing and enjoyed tremendous margins. It had a net margin of 14.1% (20.7% adjusted).

The stock had been celebrating, and celebrated, this outcome. During Q3 FY2000, Cisco:

Peaked at a ~$595 billion fully diluted market capitalization.

This gave it a 222x Price/Earnings (151x adjusted). Cisco, among large capitalizations, was the flagship in terms of valuation.

This also meant Cisco traded at 31.4x revenues.

Fast forward to FY2019. 19 years later, we could argue that Cisco has enjoyed a visible measure of additional fundamental success. Cisco now has:

$51.9 billion in revenues. That's 2.7x more than back in FY2000.

$11.6 billion in net profits. That's 4.4x more than back in FY2000.

So, given this huge success, what happened to Cisco stock? Well, currently, Cisco commands a fully diluted market cap of $201 billion. That's down 2/3rds (66%) from its peak Q3 FY2000 valuation.

Why? Simply because valuation normalized as Cisco, a very profitable company with even higher margins now, matured. Businesses maturing is an inevitability. Cisco sold and sells into a very large market, but even a very large market both gets dividends between several players and matures.

What About Shopify?

Here's where Shopify (SHOP) stands today:

It has $1.58 billion in revenues (2019).

Those revenues grew 47% over 2018 and are expected to slow down to +37.4% during 2020. Thus, SHOP is growing slower than Cisco was.

It has $124 million in net loss (+34.1 million in net profits, adjusted).

Thus, SHOP is massively less profitable than Cisco was. It runs on a negative net margin (+2.1% adjusted, nearly 90% lower than Cisco's adjusted net margin back in FY2019).

Although, superficially, a much worse business than Cisco, the market has also been celebrating its success. The celebration has produced the following metrics:

A $107.7 billion fully diluted market capitalization.

This gives it a N/A Price/Earnings since SHOP doesn't actually have GAAP earnings. It also gives it a 3,139x adjusted Price/Earnings (this is a bit over a 20x larger adjusted earnings multiple versus Cisco in FY2019).

This also gives it a 68x Price/Sales (based on 2019 revenues). This is more than twice as high as Cisco in spite of these revenues being much less profitable (90% less profitable in adjusted terms).

Putting it all together, SHOP:

Is growing much slower than Cisco was back in 2000.

Is massively less profitable than Cisco was back in 2000.

Trades at a massive Price/Sales premium (on much less profitable business, remember) versus Cisco at its dotcom bubble peak.

Has a spread that is even more fantastic when it comes to an earnings multiple, simply because the business is structurally much less profitable.

So, the question is, what do you think is going to happen here? When we look back, years from the future, what will Shopify's share performance have been?

Sure, there's a vast array of possible outcomes. But to not be an incredible disgrace for investors, nearly all of the possible outcomes require Shopify to find a new business instead of just developing the one it's already in. This is so because the business Shopify is already in is slowing down and is much less profitable than Cisco's, to begin with.

Were Shopify to simply follow Cisco's trajectory in terms of business development and the outcome would necessarily be much worse than Cisco's. This is so because the business is both worse (less profitable), growing slower, and trading at an initial valuation that's much higher.

Conclusion

It's highly likely that when we look back from the future, we'll see that Shopify has lost more than 2/3rds of the value it carries today (likely much more). This will happen even if Shopify continues growing quickly and increases margins meaningfully (for instance, if adjusted margins go from 2.1% to 10% of sales, the stock would still drop by more than 2/3rds).

Disclosure: I am/we are short SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.