“A fraudulent intent, however carefully concealed at the outset, will generally, in the end, betray itself.” Livy

Watching with interest the Wirecard accounting fraud unfolding, in similar fashion to the accounting fraud involving European milk giant Parmalat we witnessed back in our banking days at Bank of America in 2003, when it came to selecting our title analogy we reminded ourselves of “Tobashi schemes”:

“A tobashi scheme is a financial fraud through creative accounting where a client's losses are hidden by an investment firm by shifting them between the portfolios of other (genuine or fake) clients. Any real client with portfolio losses can therefore have their accounts flattered by this process. This cycling cannot continue indefinitely and so the investment firm itself ends up picking up the cost. As it is ultimately expensive there must be a strong incentive for the investment firm to pursue this activity on behalf of their clients.” – source Wikipedia

While Tobashi (Japanese: 飛ばし) is Japanese for "flying away", in this kind of “fraud schemes” and as in the case of Wirecard, or any other frauds, it works, until it doesn’t obviously. The Tobashi scheme generally involves the practice where external investment firms typically sell or otherwise take loss-bearing investments off the books of one client company at their near-cost valuation to conceal investment losses from the clients' financial statements. In that sense, the losses are made to disappear, or 'fly away' which was the case in the infamous European bankruptcy of Italian milk giant Parmalat.

As Simon Mikhailovich pointed out in our twitter feed:

“All financial crises reveal prominent frauds. There were the S&Ls of the late 1980s, Enron in 2001, Madoff in 2008, etc. Wirecard may well be the harbinger of things to come this time around.” – source Simon Mikhailovich - Twitter

This time it’s not different. In our recent conversations we pointed out the most likely return of significant goodwill write-downs as well as “Faustian Bargains” in the credit world. Given the rise in accounting shenanigans in this credit cycle as well as the significant rising “gap” between GAAP and Non GAAP earnings, no wonder we also see the return of accounting frauds à la Parmalat through Wirecard. Therefore in this week’s conversation we would like to look at accounting shenanigans as yet another typical late credit cycle phenomenon.

Macro and Credit – Tobashi schemes and other shenanigans, classic end of cycle stuff

While there were already “creative accounting” in recent years leading to record differences between GAAP and non GAAP reporting, the COVID-19 pandemic has lead to even more creative accounting it seems.

“Important thing to note: last time Wirecard reported their RCF drawings in November, they only stood at €800m. The company appears to have massively drawn down the banks this year.”

- source Robert Smith - Twitter

Wirecard appears to be the latest of famous “infamous” accounting frauds, the most commonly known of Tobashi schemes remain of course Charles Ponzi as indicated but the authors of 2001 must read book Frauds, Swindles, and the Credit Cycle:

Charlie Ponzi is the most famous banker in American history, immortalized in the term ‘Ponzi scheme’. Ponzi owned a small firm that sold its own IOUs, sometimes called deposits, in one of the Boston suburbs in the early 1920s; he promised to pay the buyers of his IOUs 45 percent interest a year at a time when the traditional banks were paying two or three percent. Ponzi’s operation was straightforward — he used the money that he received from the sale of deposits on Wednesday to pay the interest to those who had bought the deposits on Monday. The interest rate that Ponzi paid was so high that most of those who bought the deposits on Monday were happy to keep their money with Ponzi, so they could earn ‘interest on the interest’. .” – Frauds, Swindles, and the Credit Cycle - Charles P. Kindleberger, Robert Z. Aliber - 2001

As well “asset price inflation” as discussed in our most recent musing “The Exit, Voice, And Loyalty Model” goes hand in hand in boosting accounting frauds thanks to the “wealth effect” or when “greed” goes into “overdrive” leading to record high “Gini coefficients” and maximizing “valuations”:

“The implosion of an asset price bubble always leads to the discovery of fraud and swindles. Enron began its tumble into bankruptcy within a few months of the peak in US stock prices. At about the same time MCIWorldCom began a series of announcements about some financial accounting mishaps that eventually culminated in the largest bankruptcy ever; the firm had overstated investments and understated expenses by $10 billion. The junk bond market collapsed after the increase in interest rates toward the end of the 1980s and the sharp decline in stock prices in October 1987.” – Frauds, Swindles, and the Credit Cycle - Charles P. Kindleberger, Robert Z. Aliber – 2001

So in continuation to our warnings relating to “Faustian Bargains” and potential goodwill write-downs impacting earnings, we think another signs indeed of how late this credit cycle really is, is indeed the discovery of fraud and swindles. There is no difference. On a side note, another book recommendation from the same authors “Manias, Panics and Crashes: A History of Financial Crises” for those who would like to go into more details on the subject. Kindleberger, like his teacher Minsky, were students of credit cycles and the flow of global capital.

But, coming back to our hypothesis that the fraud cycle is linked to the credit cycle has been somewhat validated by Jiong Gong, R. Preston McAfee and Michael A. Williams in their 2011 paper entitled “Fraud cycles”:

“Why do frauds come and go? One possible answer is the public’s short memory. The earliest theoretical study of fraud-related phenomenon is Lui (1986), who developed a model of corruption deterrence in an overlapping generation structure. Lui assumes that when corruption becomes more prevalent in the economy, effectively auditing a corrupt official becomes more difficult. This reinforcement leads to variations in government’s effectiveness to deter corruption, resulting in cyclical patterns of fraud over time. A related topic, the intertemporal variation in business ethics, was studied by Noe and Rebello (1994). They modeled the dynamic interaction between business ethics and economic activities, generating cycling of ethics behavior. Another approach correlates certain types of frauds with the business cycle. For example, corporate financial misrepresentation can be concealed by a boom that an ensuing bust reveals. Povel et al. (2005) developed a theoretical model with financial misrepresentation cycles based on investors’ vigilance level fluctuating with the boom and bust cycle of the economy. All of this work is consistent with the general model we develop. Our approach emphasizes cyclicality created endogenously, rather than driven off an external cycle, but our approach is consistent with such external influences.” - Jiong Gong, R. Preston McAfee and Michael A. Williams in their 2011 paper entitled “Fraud cycles”

In similar fashion that “dispersion” is rising in credit markets meaning that investors are becoming more discerning when it comes to “issuer selection”, the authors infer in their very interesting paper that there is as well a “cyclical pattern” when it comes to “fraud”:

“The intuition for cyclic behavior is that it constitutes a feedback loop, mediated by evolution. When fraud is prevalent, vigilance pays. Increased vigilance reduces the return to fraud, thereby decreasing fraud. The reduction in fraud reduces the return to vigilance, thereby increasing fraud.” - Jiong Gong, R. Preston McAfee and Michael A. Williams in their 2011 paper entitled “Fraud cycles”

And there is indeed a feedback loop when rising “dispersion” in credit markets generates more caution in investors mind as dubious accounting practices are highlighted resulting to some extent in fraud discoveries à la Wirecard.

The author conclude their very interesting paper with the following comments:

“Fundamentally, cyclicality is caused by market players’ non-reinforcing responses to external shocks under stable dynamic systems. As scammers become more successful, customers react by increased wariness, reducing the pay to scamming. This cyclicality is substantially different than the supply and demand hog cycle, which was predicated on delayed reactions—hog ranchers increasing the stock in reaction to today’s prices, which results in an increase in supply next season. In contrast, the cyclicality discovered in this paper is a consequence of endogenous delay, driven off the evolutionary dynamics. The present theory is general enough to investigate a variety of frauds.” - Jiong Gong, R. Preston McAfee and Michael A. Williams in their 2011 paper entitled “Fraud cycles”

While CDS prices are often a good predictor in credit deterioration and credit trends from an issuer perspective, they are not always the perfect tool in detecting / predicting fraud patterns in the credit markets. Nonetheless in the case of both Parmalat and Wirecard, a sudden jump in the CDS price infer in many instances of “fraud” that equity holders are clearly heading towards being “wiped-out”. Also note that from a historical perspective, the recovery value for a “fintech / financial” company such as Wirecard, will be close to zero whereas in the case of Parmalat there were more tangible asset on the balance sheets but the default of Parmalat had still a very low recovery rate of 9.6% and this event affected more than 150 CDOs for about US$2.7bn as the issuer was a “CDO darling” at the time. Parmalat was used in a lot of CDOs since it was cheap compared to its credit rating, i.e. had a wide spread for its credit rating perhaps reflecting market perception of a greater credit risk than was implied by the credit rating. Parmalat notoriously cooked its books by creating a credit-linked note for itself, betting on its own credit worthiness. There was a “delivery” squeeze on Parmalat when CDS were not yet “cash settled”, as the amount of CDS traded was much larger than the available pool of bonds. Same thing happened with Delphi Automotive in 2005 leading to a change in CDS settlements to cash to avoid these kind of situations or when the bond pool get “cornered” by a “market-maker” before the CDS auction (Deutsche Bank in the case of Delphi Automotive).

So what an investor should do to try to avoid these “frauds”? Here is the take of Rom Rimkus, CFA on the CFA blog published in November 2016 entitled “Financial Scandals, Scoundrels & Crises”:

“Without a compelling and rational explanation for superior returns, the questions then turn toward collusion and fraud. How could this company report margins twice the industry average without a competitive advantage? How could it have gone to the debt markets so much without having built up so much debt? How could any of this be possible without some form of hidden debt or overstatement of assets or misstatement of expenses? For a company to be an attractive investment, the financials must tie in with the story of the business.

So, how did Parmalat manage to “misplace” so much money without anyone knowing? Think of it as a shell game. Parmalat created and exploited a complex ownership structure that relied on SPEs to create illicit transactions, to disguise these transactions for reporting purposes, and to hide debt. And it paid co-conspirators to perpetrate the fraudulent scheme.” – source CFA Institute, Rom Rimkus, November 2016

As well the author adds some principles which one could adhere to in order to avoided being “swindled”:

Investment Principles

Principle #1

The scope and magnitude of a fraud tends to escalate over time, eventually becoming too large to conceal.

Principle #2

Accounting and underlying economic reality will eventually converge.

Principle #3

Pride can drive individuals in power to disguise losses rather than engage in the difficult work of fixing the problems.

Principle #4

Engaged third parties, such as auditors, may be complicit in fraud.

Principle #5

Auditors should remain in control of the confirmation process from start to finish.

Principle #6

A company’s willingness to seek external financing (e.g., debt) should be commensurate with its need for external financing.

Principle #7

A company’s financials must tie in with the story of a business.

Principle #8

Off-balance-sheet vehicles are frequently used by fraudsters to hide debt.

Principle #9

The valuation or revaluation of assets in merger and acquisition transactions creates opportunities to hide illicit transactions.

Principle #10

There is a limit to how much one can learn through due diligence.”

– source CFA Institute, Rom Rimkus, November 2016

There lies the crux of most frauds, namely the use of off-balance sheet vehicles in Tobashi schemes of all sort. For example, in January 1992, Yamaichi Securities executives resorted to such a “Tobashi scheme”, setting up a separate company called Yamaichi Enterprise which opened an account at the Tokyo branch of Credit Suisse. Depositing ¥200 billion in Japanese government bonds, the Yamaichi subsidiary then used the dummy companies to generate profits for clients while eventually absorbing losses of ¥158.3 billion. A separate scheme using foreign currency bonds resulted in losses of ¥106.5 billion being hidden in Yamaichi's Australian subsidiary.

As well the COVID-19 pandemic is leading to a significant surge in “creative accounting” practices as indicated by this article fro Market Watch entitled “How companies are becoming creative with accounting during the COVID-19 pandemic”:

“Aside from monitoring new adjusted metrics, investors should also look at whether companies are piling too many negative charges into the pandemic-affected quarters in order to make their reported results look even better once the crisis is over, said Gilles Hilary, an accounting professor at Georgetown’s McDonough School of Business.

Firms will insist some of the costs will be non-recurring, and to some extent that’s true, but they’re probably going to dump all kinds of costs in this period that would have otherwise affected the firm in the future,” he told MarketWatch.

Hilary gave the example of a company that may have made a smart acquisition in the past and recorded goodwill. At some point though, that acquisition benefit will dissipate, and the company will have to write off the goodwill.

“Suppose that’s supposed to happen 10 years from now, but you could take that off right now, blame COVID, and no one’s paying that much attention because everyone’s suffering,” he said.

He recommends that investors look over the non-financial fundamentals that companies provide in order to better gauge whether businesses are massaging their accounting.” – source MarketWatch

So in continuations to “Faustian Bargains”, you should pay more attention to potential “Tobashi schemes” and new “accounting tricks” thanks to COVID-19 we think.

Moving on to our next bullet point and as pointed out in our conversation “The Law of Requisite Variety”, we believe there is potential for moving towards a “stagflationary outcome”.

Stagflation is the most likely outcome

As a reminder, stagflation is a condition of slow economic growth and relatively high unemployment, or economic stagnation, accompanied by rising prices, or inflation. On numerous occasions we have voiced our concerns relating to a potential “stagflationary outcome”.

In our book, as we have repeated many times, for a vicious bear market to ensue, you need a burst of inflation. We are watching very closely the “reflationary” trade playing out and in particular the rise in oil prices. We must confide that we played the oil bounce by going long French oil producer Total on the 24th of March.

Many macro pundits have recently pointed out the risk for a surge in the US dollar. We continue to steer towards the “weaker” dollar camp thanks in part to the relationship it has endured relative to oil prices.

As well US interest rates markets are pricing more and more a potential for NIRP to be implemented. The concomitant rise of gold prices is a testimony of the strong relationship between “real rates” and gold aka the Gibson Paradox we mentioned many times in our past musings:

- source Bloomberg – John Authers.

On a side note we really enjoy John Authers daily musings and we encourage you to read his daily comments. We do share his views we must confide on many aspects.

As a reminder: QE2 (November 2010 to June 2011 = peak gold prices) and negative real interest rates from the US triggered massive flows towards Emerging Markets and commodities. The start of the tapering stance of the Fed and the road to normalization and "positive" real interest rates" in the US triggered the "reverse osmosis": Massive capital outflows from Emerging Markets, a massive surge in the US dollar and a collapse in commodity prices. The Fed tried to increase jobs by lowering interest rates, weakening the dollar in the process, boosting exports but exporting inflation on a global scale, particularly in the commodities space, leading to political instability in the process with QE 2:

- graph source WSJ The Daily Shot - Twitter

The effect QE 2 has had on the commodity sphere has been well described in a Bank of Japan research paper entitled "What Has Caused the Surge in Global Commodity Prices and Strengthened Cross-Market Linkage?", published in 2011.

Could this scenario start playing out again?

Weakening US Dollar would be very positive for Emerging Markets, particularly for the commodity players out there. With commodities to equity ratio at 50-year lows, there is potential for some “convexity” plays being put on coming out from the asset class. As pointed out on our Twitter feed by Jack Rodeghier:

“Only a matter of time until investors awaken to the idea that they're being herded into BBB corp debt which is offering a 0% return after expected inflation. Lumber, copper & crude warming fast, keep an eye on gold vs those commodities for signs of a pending jump in Treasury yields.”

- source Jack Rodeghier - Twitter

Already oil prices are rebounding very significantly from the lows of April.

He also “Twitted” something of interest to our “asset inflation” bubble theory stance on the 16th of June:

“Dance while the music is playing! Last time it was collateralized goat pooh mtg debt, today it's the $10.5 trillion Powell/Clarida corp debt bubble. It's all fun & games until goat pooh corp debt yields less than expected inflation: a mere 38 bps left on BBB-rated bone out 5-yrs.”

- source Jack Rodeghier - Twitter

Another concerns of ours are rising food prices as they would trigger more “unrests” as discussed in our previous post “The Exit, Voice, And Loyalty Model”.

Finally we would like to add our takes on the “MMT” ongoing debate. We read with great interest the following comment on our Twitter feed by James Newberrie:

“Stagflation disproves “slack theory” which MMT relies on to stop inflation. It ignores that currencies have different buying power relative to each other. That should be obvious. Fiat currency value isn’t entirely based on confidence alone - which MMT assumes. See BOJ circa 1990”

Indeed, Purchasing power parity (PPP) is a measurement of prices in different countries that uses the prices of specific goods to compare the absolute purchasing power in our “Macro” book but we guess that the MMT crowd doesn’t care too much about the “outside” world leading to more “Tobashi schemes” being set up in these days and age of “asset inflationary” policies.

“It did not occur to us that the Marxists' solution was fraudulent or that their vision was distorted, that whatever the wrongs in our society it was not the ideology of theirs that will cure them.” - Barbara Amiel

