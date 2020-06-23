The company seems to be strategically run with a firm eye of becoming an entrenched player, which it is well on the way of achieving.

The pandemic has given its digital platform a shot in the arm, highlighting the importance of digital communication.

Slowly but surely, the company is cementing its position in the heart of the US healthcare sector, enabling participants to overcome some of the worst effects of its fragmentation.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) is running a digital platform for the healthcare sector connecting pharma companies, healthcare providers, payers and patients with the following products (for a description, see the 10-K and a more in-depth treatment, see the excellent article of SA contributor 1035 Capital Management):

Financial Messaging

Brand and Clinical Messaging

Brand Support

Patient Engagement

Digital Therapeutics

These now come in a single platform. The investment thesis is that companies were already shifting towards digital and virtual solutions, but the pandemic is accelerating this. From May 2020 IR presentation:

In the slide above, you see that they partner with 370+ EHR (electronic health record) & ePrescribe platforms. This alone provides an invaluable service to many of its clients by defragmenting these central records. How the platform enables communication between the different parties in the sector is nicely illustrated with the following slide:

Competition

The company is actually fairly unique as its platform specializes in integrating specific types of communications between players in the healthcare sector, and there are no competitors who offer comparable breadth of services that we are aware of.

There are direct competitors in part of its segments, like ConnectiveRx for patient communication (adherence, etc.), and Aptus Health, which has a more educational slant and hence was acquired by WebMD late last year.

But, in other areas, like financial messaging, the company does not have major competition.

Competition is all about how one defines the market, and one can argue that the largest part of the OptimizeRx platform consists of offering digital marketing to pharmaceutical companies (see below).

And as such, they compete in the highly competitive pharmaceutical and healthcare digital marketing industry, which is dominated by large well-known companies which are bigger and better capitalized such as CVS Health (CVS), AmerisourceBergen (ABC) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX).

Of course, organizations in the sector had other ways of communicating before the advent of OptimizeRx, but the latter is offering a specialist and unifying platform for many specific lines of communication beside marketing for pharma companies, and that is providing ease of use for customers, as well as additional revenue opportunities for the company. From the 10-K:

Our team is also working on converting clients from individual solutions to enterprise platform deals that give them access to our full set of solutions across our network. These enterprise deals will enable us to increase our revenue per customer, as well as give us a more predictable and consistent revenue stream.

As a reflection of the company's increasingly integrated solutions, the company has organized sales on the basis of client type, focusing on pharma clients, payers, medtech, and associations since the acquisition of RMDY Health late last year.

Here is how management itself sees the competition. From the June 2018 Prospectus:

Our platform competes in the highly competitive pharmaceutical and healthcare digital marketing industry that is dominated by large well-known companies with established names, solid market niches, wide arrays of product offerings and marketing networks. Our financial messaging offerings compete for pharmaceutical budgets with a variety of other forms of advertising and promotion. Despite these overall competitors, we do not have major competition in our specific portion of the financial messaging market. We have a growing list of potential partners whom either have content that they want to deliver through our distribution engine and network, or have complementary technology and want to integrate our solution as a channel partner and thereby increase our reach to clinicians. The primary direct competitors in our space of the market are ConnectiveRx and Aptus Health. However, we believe our breadth of brands offered, extensive list of pharmaceutical clients, and the vast reach of our network give us a substantial advantage and allow us to achieve a dominant position in the marketplace.

That mentioned growing list of potential partners is a clever way not only expanding the use of its platform but also to turn actual and potential alternative communication routes (and hence potential and actual competition) into allies. That is, it's a main way to cementing its competitive position.

There are potentially significant network effects here. It's impossible to say whether the company has arrived at that point where its position has become so central as to automatically give it a leg up against competition in the digital communication healthcare space, but it is something to keep in mind.

Growth drivers

For starters, one might wonder how big their market actually is. From the May 2020 IR presentation:

You see that it's pharma marketing to providers where most of the money is available, we'll come back to that below. Here are the main growth drivers:

New products, land and expand

New markets

New customers and partnerships

Here are some of their customers. From May 2020 IR presentation:

For instance, with the September 2019 $16M (in cash and equity) acquisition of RMDY Health, the company also expanded into three new markets and a couple of new channels. From the company PR:

The acquisition adds three new client segments to OptimizeRx's existing patient engagement platform - payers, medtech and medical associations... The addition of RMDY Health expands the reach of this network by using patient apps and web access as an additional channel for digital health messaging.

New partnerships keep coming. In April last year, the company partnered with EVERSANA, from the company PR:

OptimizeRx's real-time EHR network will seamlessly integrate into EVERSANA's patient support and specialty distribution models to expedite the process from diagnosis and enrollment to affordability solutions and ongoing patient support.

And the latest partnership, early June which gives you an idea of the size of its network (our emphasis):

finalized a new partnership that expands its digital communication platform by more than 300 health systems and 75,000 healthcare providers that utilize market-leading EHRs Epic and Cerner. Healthcare providers within these health systems will now have instant access to real-time patient savings information via OptimizeRx's cloud-based platform as they are evaluating and prescribing treatments. Linked to as much as $528 billion in avoidable healthcare costs annually, medication non-adherence is a focal point of healthcare industry performance improvement efforts... The OptimizeRx platform now reaches more than 675,000 prescribers directly within their existing digital workflows, simplifying communication and improving transparency. The expansion represents an 11% growth for the nation's largest point-of-prescribe network, which has traditionally been focused on the ambulatory care setting.

It's deals like this that illustrate and elevate the company's increasingly central position in digital communication for healthcare space. Then, there are new products, like TeleRep:

its latest EHR-enabled digital health tool designed to support physicians who are treating patients with specialty drug therapies. Before COVID-19 and social distancing, physicians treating patients with complex diseases could consult with medical science liaisons (MSLs) in their offices to ensure the appropriate treatment plan. Now that COVID-19 severely restricts these face-to-face interactions, there is a critical communication gap that can put patients at risk. TeleRep fills this gap by enabling the providers to connect with the MSLs via on-demand video consults from within their existing EHR workflow.

And two new enterprise-level customers for its integrated platform and the reasons ascribed to these customers illustrate the advantages of their platform:

The reason for this interest is simple: our enterprise engagements produce strong results from improved interoperability between our point-of-care and direct-to-patient communications, which all works together to deliver better outcomes. Also, in these times of limited travel, our digital healthcare platform supports the flow of critical communications for industry and healthcare providers regardless of their location.

And all that expansion is leading to actual growth:

Data by YCharts

These are GAAP figures, and the operational deterioration is related to the acquisition of RMDY late last year and a hiccup with one big customer ending a campaign a year early and two others of its big customers merging. Growth is coming back after a dismal year:

Data by YCharts

COVID-19 impact

Increased demand for digital interaction

Telehealth

Some pullback in elective (marketing spending through digital channels)

As the last quote above already indicated, the COVID-19 pandemic has made digital communication within the healthcare sector much more important.

The most immediate opportunity lies in digital marketing (which already was receiving increasing interest) of the pharma sector as most of their sales agents are sitting at home having to use digital channels instead of in-person visits. The company is already working with (earnings PR):

the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies and more than 60 other major clients - all of which have multiple siloed businesses in need of our services.

Additionally (Q1CC):

Medical conferences, medical liaisons and live advisory boards have all been disrupted. So we expect this to drive an increase in demand for digital communication that delivers mission-critical information.

One might worry that a decline in prescriptions of non-essential medication would hurt platform usage. From the Q1CC:

And it is also important to remember that we focus on, essential medications, not elective. With regard to the impact on our business, the providers are still using their EHRs at home. And it's just, key that we stay with them. We have not seen a drop in our branded e-prescriptions.

Their telehealth platform that came with the acquisition of RMDY Health is becoming more important in this environment. From company PR:

One of the primary reasons we acquired RMDY in late 2019 was because we saw that the tipping point for virtual care and telehealth was on the horizon. No one could have anticipated that a pandemic like COVID-19 would bring about this change so quickly. Thankfully, our tools make it easy for clients to transition from onsite to virtual care.

No surprise it is also raking up new customers. And apart from telehealth, (Q1CC):

Telehealth is an obvious solution to add. But affordability and adherence our core solutions, have also moved up on the priority list. As a result, the discussions that we're progressing normally with new potential partners have all been advanced around enabling affordability and adherence tools to deliver at point of care.

Q1 figures

The company slightly exceeded expectations with its 45.5% revenue growth to $7.58M. Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 missed by $0.03, while GAAP EPS of -$0.15 missed by $0.04.

The company doesn't provide formal guidance, but Q2 is normally better than Q1 seasonally, and gross margins are expected to rise the rest of the year.

Margins

Data by YCharts

The decline in gross margin is mostly a result of a very favorable product mix in Q1 2019, which could not be repeated. Management does expect a 60%+ gross margin for the year, and the target is 63%.

Operating cost nearly doubled to $6.6M (from $3.5M a year ago) on investments in growth, from the earnings PR:

The increase was related to the company building a stronger base for future growth by expanding its product line, building out its sales organization and integrating two acquisitions over the last 18 months.

These investments in growth are rapidly paying off as their execution is focusing on volume, value and velocity, all of which seem to be improving (Q1CC):

we have seen our close rate increase to above 50% and our sales cycle decreased from 90 to 30 days lately... So instead of 120 days or even 80 days, which was sort of last year's average sales cycle we're seeing right around a little north of 30 days

A driver of this is customer anxiety. Apparently, many can't wait to get digital; no doubt a result of the pandemic. The company is experiencing an increase in the pipeline value and size of deals as well.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Their cash holdings declined from $18.9M at the end of Q4 to $15.2M at the end of Q1, and fellow SA author Steve Auger seems somewhat alarmed by this.

While we agree it's not a pretty picture, management still expects positive cash flow from operations for the year. Studying the Q1 cash flow, it contains a $2.6M working capital changes that impacted cash negatively, which we think are likely to be absent or even revert the rest of the year. From the earnings PR:

So, positive operational cash flow for the year doesn't seem unattainable to us. Share-based compensation is just under 10% of revenue, not excessive but not negligible either, and there has been a fair amount of dilution as well:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analysts still expect a loss of $0.06 per share but swinging to profitability of $0.30 per share next year. The shares are still well off from the highs, which offers investors an opportunity, given the fact that it doesn't suffer from the pandemic:

Conclusion

The US healthcare sector suffers from terrible fragmentation. A platform like OptimizeRx enables the different organizations to overcome some of its most adverse effects.

By expanding rapidly, adding new products, partners, segments and customers, the platform is quickly becoming an indispensable part of the healthcare sector enabling smooth communication and digital workflow of participants.

The need for digital communication has suddenly gotten that much more urgent as a result of the pandemic, which is giving the company a shot in the arm. All in all, this seems like a solid investment to us.

