Most Leading Housing Indicators Rebounded Sharply In May

Housing starts improved slightly as well, while the less economically important existing home sales have continued to decline. Prices are also being pressured.

Subject to that important caveat, housing is behaving as one might expect in usual conditions: lower mortgage rates are leading to renewed activity in new home sales and permits.

Any forecast, however, must acknowledge that the future course of the coronavirus pandemic is a paramount factor.

Housing is a long leading indicator for the economy, helping to forecast its shape 12+ months in the future.

Introduction

Last week housing permits and starts for May were reported, followed by existing and new home sales yesterday and today, respectively. All but existing home sales showed a rebound. Because housing is such an important long leading indicator for the economy 12+ months out, this is a good time to update.

A note about Coronavirus

First things first: ultimately the economy over the next few months or year is going to be determined by the course of the coronavirus pandemic, and people's behavioral reactions to that pandemic. While the behavior of the virus itself is not so difficult to determine, the political responses to it, being driven by decisions made (or not made) by the President and 50 Governors, is almost impossible to forecast. Those political responses, in turn, will drive the overall human responses to the pandemic, including economic behavior.

That new infections have risen sharply again over the past several weeks is largely known. Whether deaths will follow suit is not known, although as of the past several days, the downtrend in deaths has paused:

Because the downtrend has almost entirely been driven by the Northeast megalopolis, I suspect that deaths are set to increase, as I explain here. I do believe there is a "pain threshold" regardless of political leanings where if the outbreak is wide enough and severe enough, new restrictions on behavior (mandatory mask-wearing) and economic activity (e.g. re-closure of indoor restaurants and bars) becomes likely.

But the bottom line is, the course of the pandemic is a paramount consideration that will modify the analysis that follows herein.

Most housing metrics rebounded significantly in May

Even though these are unique times, the sequence for activity in the housing market is largely intact. That is:

first, mortgage rates turn

second, housing sales and construction turn

third, housing prices turn

finally, housing inventory turns

Let's update the first three of those four items.

Mortgage rates have declined to all time lows in the past 2 months, falling below the previous record low of 3.3% in late April, and continuing to set new lows since, most recently 3.13% on a weekly average basis:

Unsurprisingly, as a result, purchase mortgage applications have risen sharply to an 11 year high:

Typically, housing permits follow mortgage rates with roughly a 6 month lag. The below graph is an update of one I have run many times over the past decade, showing the YoY change in mortgage rates (blue, inverted so that lower rates show higher) vs. single family permits (the least volatile among the housing indicators, red, /10 for scale):

Since early 2019, mortgage rates have almost incessantly declined, giving a boost to housing. While the impact of the pandemic knocked permits down by over 15% YoY in April, that comparison has improved to -10% in May. If the pandemic does not re-intensify, further improvements are likely.

Now, let's compare housing starts (BLUE), total permits (red), and new home sales (orange). All three peaked in January, so that month's level is set to 100:

All three showed rebounds in May. The most volatile measure, sales, got back almost 50% of their decline, while permits got back about 1/3 of theirs. The slightly more lagging starts improved only a little.

For completeness' sake, below are existing home sales as reported yesterday:

While existing home sales are about 90% of the market, they do not involve major new economic activity and so are a far less important indicator. I read a comment yesterday (unfortunately I lost the link, but I think it is worth passing on) that home buyers have indicated that, since new homes are, well, new and clean, they are much less risky than existing homes in terms of possibly exposing buyers to coronavirus. That's strictly anecdotal, but it is worth considering.

Finally, here are new home sales again (BLUE) compared with the median price of a new home (green, also normed to 100 as of January):

Prices continued to increase slightly for several months before declining in April and rebounding in May. (Although not shown, median prices for existing homes also declined from April to May, a very unusual even in the "spring selling season."). Since prices lag sales, I expect continuing pressure on prices until a rebound in sales is firmly in place.

Conclusion

All three of the most important indicators of home sales rebounded in May, the two most leading of them quite sharply. Since mortgage rates, which lead sales, have continued to decline, I expect the rebound in sales to continue, while pressure on prices continues. All of this, to repeat, is subject to the future course of the pandemic and in particular, whether it re-intensifies and leads to renewed economic restrictions in voluntary or involuntary behavior.

