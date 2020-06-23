The Current COVID-19 Investment Landscape

We also like one industry, in particular, to rebound in the second half of 2020 as these concerns subside.

We don't believe these increasing confirmed cases will cause lockdowns again. However, we do think many industries will remain under long-term pressure.

These worries are not as concerning if one actually digs into the numbers and put some context to the headline numbers.

Fears of a 'second wave' of COVID-19 are a key concern for investors. Headlines abound around COVID-19 spikes in states reopening their economies like my home state of Florida.

My greatest fears in the markets right now are that erroneous concerns of a 'second wave' of the coronavirus trigger new lockdowns or a halt in the phased economic reopening happening throughout the U.S. on a region by region basis. Most reporting on this outbreak has been lacking and incomplete from the beginning and continues to leave out the context that is fanning these fears unnecessarily.

Let me give one of many examples. There have been many headlines over the past few days about the spike in COVID-19 confirmed cases in my home state of Florida, which give a little context. Yes, confirmed coronavirus cases have gone up noticeably in the last week or two in the Sunshine State. However, these things need to be kept in mind, even as they are rarely mentioned in these missives.

1. Some spike of confirmed cases had to be expected as lockdowns ended and more social and economic interactivity took place as our economy restarted.

2. Testing capacity continues to expand quickly here in Florida. There was a CNN headline a week or two ago chiming in that confirmed cases had gone up 28% in one week in Florida. Nowhere in the piece was the fact that daily testing increased 37% over that same time span. Something that was noted in a different publication, the Wall Street Journal, a day later.

3. In addition, over the past few weeks here, the median age of a confirmed case in FL has dropped from the mid to late 60s to 37 years old. This means while cases are growing, the potential of severe symptoms or the need for hospitalization per case is dropping exponentially.

4. There are still many 'false positives' in the current testing structure.

5. Hospital capacity is more than adequate in the state. Obviously, some regions will be hit harder than others as they have been throughout this outbreak. Right now, Palm Beach County seems to be particularly impacted. However, since the start of the year, Florida has had just over 13,000 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in total. This is in a state of nearly 22 million people. New York, which has approximately two million less people, had more daily hospitalizations than that at the peak of the outbreak.

6. There really is no going back at this point. Studies have now shown that sheltering in place only reduces the spread of COVID-19 marginally more than prudent social distancing. Being locked down for any length of time also increases the odds of alcohol and drug abuse, suicides, and other negative health impacts. Heart attacks at home rose exponentially in NYC during the lockdowns to point out a few examples. A recent study published in JAMA Cardiology:

Found there were nearly three times more 911 calls for cardiac arrest in NYC than in the same period a year earlier - 3,989 compared to 1,336. More than 90% of the calls this spring ended in death, compared with 75% a year earlier"

Finally, we should be encouraged that the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 deaths across the country has fallen back to levels last seen in March.

Unfortunately, a good portion of the population is going to continue to have substantial fear around COVID-19 until herd immunity develops, the virus dies out, or an effective vaccine hits the market. Given this, there are certain parts of the market I still wouldn't touch here, especially after massive rallies in some cyclical sectors since the March COVID-19 meltdown lows.

Cruise lines will probably be the last travel related industry to make a comeback. Mass disease outbreaks had happened more than occasionally on cruise ships prior to COVID-19 coming onto the radar. Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) pushed out its 'operational pause' to at least the end of the third quarter Monday.

It is also too early to invest heavily in airline stocks especially after their recent runs. Airline traffic is coming back and some flights are being added, but we are a long, long way from getting back to where we were prior to this pandemic. With names like Delta Air Lines (DAL) up some 75% from its lows, I think the easy money on any potential rebound has been made here for the time being.

Hotel occupancy seems to be recovering much faster and have doubled off its lows. With driving miles quickly increasing, I like this industry better than the airlines, but I still deeply overweight the sector. Most of what I have in my personal portfolio are covered calls made during the meltdown in names like Starwood Property Trust (STWD) that are deeply in the money. However, I am not adding to this sector at the moment as most names have already seen significant rebounds over the past 10 weeks in anticipation of better occupancy rates.

Restaurants are another industry that is seeing some improvement in recent weeks as the economy opens up on a region by region basis. However, I have no exposure to this sector of the market. The industry already sported low margins before COVID-19. With restaurants operating at 50% of capacity or less and with other costly restrictions/precautions in place for the foreseeable future, I think at least a quarter of restaurants will go out of business before impacts from the coronavirus are in the rear view.

One industry that has shown strength in 2020 but still has upside, in my opinion, is the housing sector for myriad reasons.

Mortgage interest rates are at historical lows with the average 30-year mortgage hovering hitting 3.13% last week, the lowest level ever reported.

Mortgage purchase applications recently hit an 11-year high and are up over 20% year to date despite the pandemic.

The nation's 'housing inventory' stands at 4.8 months and is down 19% from year-ago levels. A six-month inventory level usually constitutes a 'balanced market'.

June Home Builder Confidence crushed expectations last week.

As I noted a couple of weeks ago, I see a large exodus away from high tax/high density cities such as NYC thanks to the COVID-19 lockdowns and recent riots. Manhattan apartment sales in May were down over 80% from year-ago levels.

This should create a robust demand for housing in less dense suburbs, exurbs, and smaller cities. This is especially true as the migration to a more 'virtual workforce' gained a lot of traction during the nation's recent 'sheltering in place' phase. Last week's results from giant home builder Lennar (LEN) already started to reflect this migration to the suburbs. Marketwatch also had a piece Monday articulating it appears less dense parts of the country are getting the most interest from would-be home buyers.

Earlier this month, I highlighted some housing plays that should benefit from this migration. Let's add to that list Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC). The company operates heavily in states like Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Florida which should continue to see above-average population growth. It also builds active retirement communities that should continue to benefit from the aging of the country.

Obviously, the company will be impacted in the first half of this year thanks to the pandemic. The current EPS consensus has TMHC making $1.50 a share in profit in FY2020 after earnings per share of $2.35 in FY2019. Look for FY2021 earnings to exceed that of FY2019. At eight times FY2019's earnings, the stock is a good value in the current market. On June 11th, JPMorgan upgraded Taylor Morrison to an Outperform rating with a $27 price target. The shares have rebounded strongly of their March meltdown lows but still are down some 25% below pre-COVID-19 levels. Home orders in May rose 17% from year-ago levels as well.

And that is how we see the current COVID-19 investment landscape.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCL, STWD, TMHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It should be noted I own CCL and STWD within covered call positions established in the back half of March. I would not buy either at current levels