I remember when I first heard about Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF), it was back in 2011. There was an article in the Canadian business magazine and it mentioned some of its many competitive advantages. At the time, the company had just IPO'd and the sub-prime crisis was still fresh in everyone's minds. After reading the article, I knew there was something special about Dollarama. Nine years later, I still maintain my bullish position.

It's telling how successful Dollarama is when it manages to make a profit during one of the worst pandemics in history. Dollarama has shown to be a good investment whether the economy is doing well or doing poorly.

Dollarama Had a Successful Quarter

While most other companies were mandated to close to slow the spread of COVID-19, Dollarama is one of the few companies allowed to stay open because it was deemed an essential service. This helped its bottom line immensely. Its most recent quarter had its sales grow by 2.0%. Its net earnings had fallen by 15.2% but this was due to COVID-19 new measures the store had put in place:

a temporary 10% wage increase for all of its staff

an additional 450,000 employee hours in stores to implement safety protocols, cleaning, and maintain social distancing

install plexiglass shields, new in-store signage, and install distancing markers throughout all the stores

Overall, Dollarama did relatively well compared to most other companies that were forced to shut down their business.

Dollarama Has the Largest Store Network in Canada

Dollarama is the largest dollar store operator in Canada. The next largest is Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) and it comes at a distant second. With Dollar Tree, Dollar Store with More, Great Canadian Dollar Store, and Buck Or Two combined (also known as the Competition), the total store count pales in comparison to Dollarama:

(Source: Dollarama Financials)

In the last couple years, Dollarama has been growing its network of stores faster than its Competition. As of Feb 2020, for every 2.5 Dollarama stores in Canada, there was only 1 store from the Competition. In Feb 2016, the ratio was 2.1 to 1.

Being the largest dollar store operator in Canada has its perks. It allows the company to negotiate volume discounts with suppliers and more clout in negotiating lower rents with landlords.

Dollarama Continuously Refreshes its Product Annually

Dollarama has more than 4,900 active SKUs (unique number used to identify a specific product) and 800 active seasonal SKUs at its stores. 25% to 30% of these SKUs are refreshed based on analyzing the sales data of each SKU. A slower selling item will be replaced by another item.

This means the store is constantly adapting to customer needs, and it keeps customers going back to Dollarama because they would always find something new at the stores. This is much like treasure hunting at TJ Maxx and Marshalls, only at Dollarama the products are more deeply discounted prices.

On top of refreshing its SKUs every year, Dollarama has a network of almost 1,300 stores across Canada. This many number of stores allows Dollarama to negotiate volume discounts with suppliers and push the savings back to the shoppers.

These are the reasons why Dollarama has been such a success in Canada.

Store Growth Likely to Accelerate in the Short Term

Dollarama has plans to increase its store count to 1,700 from its current 1,200 stores by 2027. Because of this objective, I believe its growth plans are going to accelerate in the short term. Here's why a number of retailers have entered into bankruptcy or negotiating rent relief. Financially, this puts a lot of pressure on retail landlords because it reduces their cash flow. This presents the perfect opportunity for Dollarama to negotiate cheaper rents and pick and choose where to expand to.

Also, Dollarama has the financial means to fund its growth. Dollarama had ended its Q1-2020 with a cash position of $522M. This was mainly due to financing proceeds from its short-term debt:

(Source: Dollarama Q1-2020)

Also, its current credit agreement allows the company to request an additional $1.5B in committed facilities. Given Dollarama's strong financial standing, I don't believe the lenders would decline such a request if Dollarama did ask for it.

In Feb 2020, Dollarama established an unsecured US Commercial Paper Program allowing it to borrow up to $500 million USD. This credit program is strictly for short-term purposes because the borrowed amount cannot exceed 397 days.

I believe all this speaks to Dollarama getting ready to make some strategic moves. In its 2020 annual report, Dollarama had mentioned the minimal requirement to open a new store is approximately $0.8 million ($0.55 million for capital expenditures and $0.25 million for inventory). With a payback period of 2 years. The turnaround to open a new store and recoup its initial costs is relatively short.

Risk #1: Currency Fluctuations and Rising Costs

One vulnerability in Dollarama's business plan is currency fluctuations. Dollarama can sell its products at a lower price because it is able to source some of it from countries like China. Some of these suppliers are paid in USD and a strengthening US dollar erodes its bottom line.

One way Dollarama has been mitigating this risk is by purchasing forward contracts to lock in the currency conversion rate.

Rising costs are also another area of concern. Dollarama reported lower earnings in Q1-2020 and it was attributed to increasing wages for its employees and spending $15 million to protect staff. Dollarama also reduced its operating hours by more than 10% to allow more time for restocking. All these measures have clearly increased the cost of doing business.

Risk #2: Growth Plans Won't Resume Until Business Returns to Normal

I still believe the current economic environment is a boon for Dollarama as it is one of the few retailers with money to spend. However, as long as social distancing is in place, it is going to be difficult for Dollarama to scout out new properties to invest and conduct its business.

Current Valuation Shows Dollarama Has a Low PE Ratio

In the first 8 years since its IPO from 2009 to 2017, the stock market was pricing Dollarama's earnings at a multiple of above 30. In recent years, the stock price had trended lower to a price earnings multiple of between 18x and 26x. This means the stock market has been pricing its earnings lower than in prior years making it a cheaper stock.

(Source: Dollarama Financial Statement/Google Finance)

Also, the annual EPS has been increasing, I believe if the stock price can still trade below $50 CDN, it is a good price point to enter at.

Conclusion: Bullish on Dollarama

Dollarama definitely serves a need in the economy. Whether the economy is doing well or performing poorly if there is a product that provides good value, shoppers will gravitate towards it, and Dollarama is definitely a retailer that provides good value.

Had an investor purchased Dollarama at its IPO in Oct 2009, the returns would have been over 1,400%. For new investors, I think there is still an opportunity to jump on this bandwagon as there is still momentum in this stock. Particularly when a Dollarama store has a payback period of about 2 years. This tells me, shoppers still love Dollarama.

I'm bullish on this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DLMAF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.