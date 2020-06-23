The Risk Of Permanent Income Loss In CEFs

In addition to the risk of permanent capital loss, income investors should carefully consider the risk of permanent income loss, particularly in CEFs.

One of the greatest worries for investors is the risk of permanent capital loss - a concern that has reared its head in the last few months. However, no less worrisome is the risk of permanent income loss. This is not a risk that is often discussed but is particularly acute in the CEF market due to the leveraged nature of many funds and high distribution levels. In this article, we take a look at those funds that have suffered the biggest drops in yields since the start of the year.

Our main takeaway is that investors should carefully consider the right investment vehicle for the right asset class. They should think about what could happen to their CEFs if the market were to go through a significant setback, such as the one we have seen recently. CEFs that respond by sharp deleveraging and distribution cuts should be treated more carefully in the context of an income portfolio. Our view is that more volatile asset classes like MLPs and CLOs should be owned in open-end fund form or via senior securities like preferreds or baby bonds. These securities are more likely to maintain their distribution profiles through a tough period in the markets.

Our own focus on the service has been to hold CEFs that maintain both a resilient portfolio posture as well as a resilient leverage structure. In combination, they can allow the fund to take advantage of a difficult market environment by boosting earnings rather than by shedding assets. This has allowed us to sidestep some funds that have had to rightsize their distributions in the recent months.

Yields, Now And Then

The chart below shows funds that have suffered the biggest drops in current yield relative to their 2019-end prices. To provide some intuition about these numbers and why they matter, let's take the popular CLO equity fund Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) as an example. Around the start of November - the initial point of our yield calculations - the fund was trading around $15 per share and distributing $0.20 per month per share. This means that investors who were holding the fund around then or who acquired the fund around that price were enjoying a yield of around 16%. The fund has since cut its distribution from $0.20 to $0.08 per share. Using the same $15 "cost basis" level, the same holding works out to a yield of 6.4%. Subtracting 16% from 6.4%, we get to a drop in yield of 9.6%. That is the figure that we see in the chart below.

Source: Systematic Income

Some caveats are in order. This calculation does not imply that ECC will not be able to raise its distribution and increase the yield of the fund. It also does not consider the fund's total return generated by prior distributions that any given investor received. And it doesn't consider the actual purchase price of the fund which would make the initial yield higher or lower. Finally, there are other reasons to hold CEFs than just their yield.

With that out of the way, these numbers are fairly scary for income investors. Imagine getting into a fund in the hopes of generating an 8% yield for many years and ending up with a fund paying just 3% on your cost basis. Sure, you can reallocate your cash somewhere else, but the fund's price may have also dropped significantly - CEFs that cut their distribution often see their discounts widen dramatically - leaving you with quite a bit less cash to reinvest elsewhere.

The first takeaway from the chart is that what were formerly high-yield investments are now low-yield investments. For instance, the roughly 6.4% yield of ECC on the Q4 2019 price is less than the yield of the Guggenheim Build America Bonds Managed Duration Trust (GBAB), a fund that is 80% investment-grade. A lower yield on a much riskier portfolio doesn't sound like a great deal.

The second takeaway from the chart is that it is composed of two types of funds:

leveraged funds with very volatile underlying assets - these are the CLO and MLP funds funds that were big over-distributors

We briefly discuss these two types of funds in the sections below.

For reference, the chart below shows both yields in a before-and-after picture for clarity and includes only non-MLP funds.

Source: Systematic Income

Yields And Highly Volatile CEFs

The majority of funds in the chart above are energy and MLP funds. The main reason that these funds have made it onto the chart is due to the incredible drawdowns witnessed by the sector in March. This volatility caused the vast majority of this CEF sector to deleverage and sell down assets at depressed prices. This deleveraging caused most funds to sharply cut distributions, some to suspend distributions and yet others to terminate. A good example here is a fund like the Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN). The fund traded at a price of around $13.50 in November of 2019 and paid a monthly distribution of $0.12, equating to a yield of about 10.7%. Since then, the fund moved to a quarterly distribution of $0.15 which is equivalent to a yield of about 4.4% based on the November 2019 price. The main reason for the distribution reduction was a sharp deleveraging equivalent to about 60% of the fund's leverage.

What's particularly interesting about the MLP CEF sector is when we compare it to unleveraged MLP securities like the benchmark JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ). This fund's yield went from 8.3% to 6.5% based on its latest distribution and November share price. So, the unleveraged fund went from a yield that was 30% lower than KYN to a yield that is nearly 50% higher.

This example shows the fragility of CEFs that invest in highly volatile underlying assets. These funds are liable to sharp deleveraging and could end up a permanent income loss. Of course, KYN can raise its distributions organically or through additional leverage as NAVs recover, leading to an increase in yield on the 2019 price level; however, at this point in time, it remains a low-yielding for anyone who bought it prior to the drawdown.

Yields and Over-Distributing CEFs

Another type of CEF that has tended to suffer sharp yield drops are funds that have been significant over-distributors, that is, CEFs whose distributions were well in excess of their actual income.

A pair of funds that exemplified this were the Stone Harbor EM debt funds:

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)

These funds have tended to over-distribute significantly. For example, EDF used to pay out more than 60% of its distribution in ROC and boasted yields of 14-16% at the end of 2019. The sharp fall in NAVs of these funds in 2020 made these large distributions untenable and both funds cut distributions by about half. Based on their 2019 prices, the yields fell to around 7-8% - still quite high for a fixed-income fund but nowhere near their previous levels.

One typical consequence of sharp cuts in distributions is a compression in the fund's premium - creating a kind of double whammy for fund investors. For example, EDI reached a premium of 20% at the top and EDF reached a premium of about 55%. Both funds now have premiums in the single digits.

The non-MLP chart has two Gabelli equity funds as well. Gabelli funds are often prized for their distribution stability. For example, the Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) has maintained its high distribution since 2011 - the fund is trading at a 8.09% current yield. For this, it has been rewarded with an 88% premium.

A fund that did cut its distribution is the Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO). The fund used to distribute $0.20 on a quarterly basis which it has since cut to $0.05. The fund's yield went from about 5% in 2019 to 1.3% based on the November 2019 price. Even at this vastly lower distribution, the fund is still over-distributing. The main issue is that the fund has expenses that are higher than its income, even before its preferred dividends, resulting in negative net investment income.

For investors in equity CEFs that boast high yields, it is important to stress that their high yields are very much at the mercy of fund managers. Fund managers have a lot of discretion about where to set distributions, even in funds with managed distribution policies. Funds like equity CEFs with high yields that convert capital gains into distributions rely on rising asset prices. An extended market environment of flat or lower prices will stress the managers' ability to keep over-distributing.

Conclusion

Income investors in leveraged CEFs have to keep two scenarios top-of-mind. First, what would happen to the fund and its distribution if asset prices were to drop sharply? If the fund's asset class and leverage instrument profiles are sufficiently robust to withstand a sharp drop in markets, then it is more likely to be able to maintain its current distribution profile.

A second scenario investors should keep in front of them is what would they do if a CEF in their portfolio decided to cuts its distribution by 50%. Investors who would automatically sell the fund are likely not paying enough attention to the fund's earnings. If the fund's earnings remain robust, there is little reason to sell and, in fact, a distribution cut could present an opportunity to add to the position as the fund's discount would likely widen. And if the fund's earnings were nowhere high enough to support the fund's distributions in the first place, then perhaps investors should have looked elsewhere.

Finally, investors should carefully consider tailoring the appropriate investment vehicle for the asset class: across open-end funds, CEFs, preferred stocks and baby bonds. For example, CLO baby bonds and preferreds have remained more robust both in terms of price performance and distributions than their CEF counterparts. This matching of more robust securities with higher-volatility assets can make for a more sustainable income portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.