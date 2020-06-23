The demands of remote-work have more or less corrected Docusign's sales execution issues from last year. Revenues grew 39% y/y in Q1, actually showing slight acceleration.

Docusign (DOCU), the ubiquitous e-sign company, has been one of the biggest winners in the software sector all year. Fueled by the rally in work-from-home software stocks, Docusign has been an unexpected beneficiary of the coronavirus, as the closure of offices have forced companies to rethink how to transform paper processes with both employees and customers. It's hard to imagine that as recently as last year, when Docusign was trading in the ~$50s, investors considered this company a "penalty box stock" because of its sales execution issues (Docusign should offer proof for investors in the future not to shy away from buying names that are out of momentum). All of Docusign's past faults have since been forgotten, and now the stock is one of the highest-flying names in the software sector.

I'm a big proponent of championing growth and a company's "story" in its early days, even at the cost of profitability. But Docusign is hardly a startup now. With its >$30 billion market cap, and the fact that shares have advanced about 5x from their 2018 IPO price of just $29, Docusign will start getting weighed against other larger-cap companies that have more to show on the earnings front. Right now, investors are cheering Docusign's recent inclusion on the NASDAQ 100 list, knocking out the suffering United Airlines (UA), but this recognition also means that Docusign must also start showing a bottom-line story. And so far, though Docusign has shown some marginal progress on cash flow and margins, the company's pro forma margins remain low and GAAP losses are still prevalent.

At the moment, investors are throwing caution to the winds. At Docusign's current share prices near $170, Docusign has a market cap of $31.16 billion. After we net off the $898.1 million of cash and $472.2 million of convertible debt on Docusign's balance sheet, its enterprise value is $30.73 billion. Against Wall Street's consensus revenue expectations of $1.32 billion for the year (per Yahoo Finance), this implies a giant valuation of 23.3x EV/FY21 revenues.

This already puts Docusign in the club of the most expensive names in the software sector:

My personal take on the current market volatility is that the market will gradually rebound for out-of-favor names like banks, retail, and travel stocks; as well as beaten-down software names like Yelp (YELP) that are tethered to the kinds of businesses. In contrast, heavy momentum names like Docusign will be at risk as investors rotate out of growth into value, especially considering how hot valuations have run.

I'm continuing to advise caution on Docusign - while acknowledging that the company has a fantastic growth trajectory and truly impressive billings growth, I think the stock's heavy market cap and correspondingly low profitability will give it trouble in advancing much higher.

Q1 download

Let's now take a look at Docusign's most recent quarterly results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Docusign 1Q21 results Source: Docusign 1Q21 earnings release

Docusign's revenues grew 39% y/y to $297.0 million in the quarter, accelerating one point over last quarter's 38% y/y growth (which, considering most other companies in these coronavirus-impacted months have instead seen revenue contraction, is truly impressive). Docusign also beat Wall Street's expectations of $281.1 million (+31% y/y) by a solid eight-point margin.

But it's in Docusign's billings that the company truly outperformed. As seasoned software investors are already aware, billings represents a better long-term picture of a company's underlying sales momentum as it captures the deals signed in the quarter that won't be recognized as revenue until future periods. Docusign's billings, as shown in the chart below, soared 59% y/y to $342.0 million. This is far beyond what most investors were expecting: when Docusign initially set out guidance for FY21 before the impacts of the coronavirus were known, the company called for just 30% y/y growth in billings this year. Included in this quarter's marquee wins is the U.S. Department of Labor, which is using Docusign eSignature to distribute $500 million in benefits.

Figure 2. Docusign billings trends Source: Docusign 1Q21 earnings release

Here's some useful color commentary from CFO Mike Sheridan on this quarter's sales momentum:

As Dan mentioned, the worldwide shift to remote work has accelerated digital transformations across organizations and has resulted in unprecedented levels of demand for DocuSign products. We believe this accelerated growth in new customers and expansion within our installed base was driven by a sudden prioritization of our products, but we also believe that these customers will remain with us because they are realizing the value that our solutions deliver in any working environment. Strong sales led by our eSignature solutions drove a 59% year-over-year increase in first quarter billings to $342 million. This growth also drove a 39% year-over-year increase in total revenue to $297 million in the first quarter. Subscription revenue increased 39% year-over-year to $281 million. We saw similar strength outside the U.S., as total international revenue grew over 46% year-over-year to $55 million."

The key question is whether this billings strength can be sustained. We have low visibility into whether the "sudden prioritization of our products" will truly lead to a wider base of long-arm subscriptions, or whether some customers just deployed Docusign as a near-term solution to patch over some remote work operations. The most likely case scenario is that it will be a mixture of both - most new customers will retain, but there is also a portion of shorter-term customers that will churn. This seems to be what's implied in Docusign's guidance as well - its Q2 billings guidance range of $333-$343 million implies billings growth falling back to a 33-36% y/y growth range (roughly in-line with performance in FY20), indicating that Docusign believes Q1 results to be unnaturally strong.

Now let's shift the lens over to profitability. In spite of Docusign's massive growth kick, we've seen precious little improvement on the bottom line. If you take a look at the chart below, you'll notice that pro forma gross margins held flat at 79%, while subscription gross margins actually declined two points to 84% (overall gross margins only held flat due to a stronger mix of subscriptions vs. services revenue in the quarter), impacted by investments the company made into data center capacity.

Figure 3. Docusign expense trends Source: Docusign 1Q21 earnings release

We note as well that whereas many other technology companies have taken the coronavirus as an opportunity to downsize its workforce, Docusign's has substantially grown. Its overall headcount of 4,281 is up 33% y/y (almost in-line with its revenue growth), with the company citing a pull-in of sales hiring to catch up to the soaring demand. Pro forma expenses on sales and marketing and general/administrative costs fell only two points each as a percentage of revenues, while R&D spend actually rose one point.

Overall, Docusign's pro forma operating margins rose only slightly to 8%, while GAAP net losses grew to -$47.4 million. We note as well that Docusign's free cash flow was also fairly flat in the quarter (which is unusual for such a strong billings quarter), while FCF margins also declined from 14% to 11%.

Figure 4. Docusign margin trends Source: Docusign 1Q21 earnings release

Key takeaways

We get the sense that growth-minded investors are willing to trade margin growth in exchange for Docusign's huge billings growth rates, but there's only so far that growth can carry a stock rally. Docusign's present valuation puts it within spitting distance of names like Workday (WDAY), which has shown a far greater ability to produce cash flows and margin growth. We note as well that in spite of Docusign's brand recognition, the company is up against strong competition from Adobe Sign (ADBE), an equally beloved company with a strong suite of tertiary products to cross-sell from.

Steer clear of Docusign until prices come down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.