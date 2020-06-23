A Cool Quant Strategy That Makes Money From Currency Anomalies

Last month, I wrote an article about why US stocks tend to appreciate at night while tending to return little to nothing during the trading day. The article was surprisingly popular, so I've decided to do a followup on a similar topic. This strategy focuses on the foreign exchange market, which is unique because many participants come to the FX market not to maximize their profit, but to exchange currencies in the course of doing business. Most of you won't use this strategy, but it can help you understand the approach that underpins my trading strategies, which is to trade against the biases, constraints, and conflicts of interest of other market participants.

Currency Flows By Time of Day

Businesses tend to exchange currency during their own business day. Since the US dollar is the main currency for international trade, this causes the US dollar to appreciate at night against local currencies. The imbalance comes from the fact that businesses don't need to sell currency at night, and tend to be net purchasers of foreign exchange during their local business hours. Similarly, investment funds that invest outside their country tend to place orders to execute when the local markets open, causing little imbalances based on the time of day. There are different theories as to why this is, such as the "invoicing effect," and investment flows.

For example, here are the order imbalances for EUR/USD and USD/JPY forex pairs.

Source: SSRN

Apparently, it's even trickier than it looks to design forex strategies like this because you have to account for little things like daylight savings time differences and banking holidays in each country, which affect order flow surprisingly strongly. Apparently the dollar appreciates against the euro roughly 75 percent of the time on the 4th of July, where European banks are open but US banks are closed.

I sourced an implementation of this strategy from a website called Quantrocket, a small trading software company. The test in the first paper was from 1997 to 2007, and this test is from 2005 to 2019. They show an annual return of around 6 percent after transaction costs.

Source: Quantrocket

I looked at the euro in Interactive Brokers and found that Quantrocket's estimates for returns and transaction costs were conservative, possibly too much so. I would estimate the CAGR that you could squeeze out of this strategy with a good implementation at around 9-10 percent unlevered with roughly 8-9 percent volatility.

Will I incorporate this into my own investment models? I'm considering it but it's kind of capital intensive relative to the return. Like the FX market makers, I'm constrained by leverage and risk so there are a lot of attractive strategies out there that I can't really take advantage of. One thing to watch out for with short term trading strategies when you test them is the percentage of your trading profits that are consumed by transaction cost. This is roughly the amount that you can expect to lose if your model stops working. For a strategy that trades multiple times per day, this can be an issue. Here's an estimate of the CAGR and Sharpe ratio of the strategy by the amount of transaction cost incurred.

Source: Quantrocket

Conclusion

Is this the best trading strategy ever? No, it's not. Would it be cool to design an improved computer program that trades forex while I sleep in Interactive Brokers and makes 9-10 percent annually? Yes, it would. For someone with the right amount of math/science knowledge, this could be a nice alternative or supplement to the stock market. You would need to trade round lots for the strategy to work well, which would be a trade size of roughly $110,000 per trade I believe, and you would need to stay on top of holidays and design an intelligent program. However, this currency anomaly is also good to know because any person or fund who invests internationally can learn to time their trades a little better based on order flow, the same way I showed in last month's popular article about US stocks.

