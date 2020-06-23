Another day, another new all-time high for technology giant Apple (AAPL). Shares have continued their dramatic comeback from their March lows, leading US markets higher and higher. Investors continue to expect great things from the company in the back half of this year, highlighted by the launch of 5G compatible iPhones. While I continue to be a long-term bull, I'm here today to discuss what I believe are the three biggest risks to the current rally.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

The coronavirus isn't going away anytime soon

Last Friday, the stock took a leg down and brought the markets down with it for a time when management announced it was re-closing 11 retail stores in four states due to spiking coronavirus infection rates. A good chunk of the company's retail locations are still closed, and there is the possibility that we see more stores closed again. This would be especially true moving forward if we continue to see troubling data around the country that's similar to Apple's home area as seen below.

(Last data point on chart is for 6/22. Daily data sourced from Mercury News page, seen here)

Even with a good portion of Apple retail stores back open, the company is reportedly still not seeing tremendous foot traffic just yet. Jefferies Research recently published the following chart, showing Apple's foot traffic indexed to March 7th against a number of other iPhone retailers. The analyst points out that selling direct is important, because he believes that Apple gets about 3%-5% better margins when it sells direct. Of course, Apple's online sales will do much better than they normally do in this environment, which will help with margins, but you'd also like to see more retail traffic to Apple stores as compared to its other partners.

(Source: Apple 3.0 article, seen here)

Of course, it doesn't matter where Apple sells its devices if the consumer isn't willing to spend. Extra unemployment benefits are running out soon in the US, and if global governments don't continue with massive stimulus, this holiday season could be very weak. Currently, the street expects Apple to show revenue growth in the December 2020 period, so another wave of coronavirus that hurts the consumer remains a major risk.

Management misses the mark

In the fall of 2018, Apple's pricing strategy on the new set of iPhones was not well received by the consumer. Add in the US/China trade war and a stronger dollar, and the company was forced to warn on revenues. This year, we are expected to see perhaps the biggest improvement in iPhones in some time, with the addition of 5G compatibility. There are also additional improvements scheduled to be made to the camera system, perhaps a LIDAR sensor to help with AR, as well as the usual processor upgrades. As I discussed in a previous article for why Apple shares could hit new highs, which has certainly happened since, here's what one major Apple follower sees for iPhone pricing in 2020.

(Source: MacRumors article, seen here)

Currently, Apple's iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8 inch OLED display with a triple camera setup, and the device starts at $999. While the above tweet talks about a slightly smaller screen and just a two camera setup for the new entry level version, Apple will likely need to take out a lot of costs to get down to a $649 price point. That would also be $50 less than last year's entry level iPhone, which didn't have an OLED display, but also came with a free year of Apple's TV+ service.

So what happens though this year if management looks to maintain decent margins and these new phones come in priced much higher than current expectations? If the entry level version starts at say $749 and the top of the line model starts well into four digits, we likely won't see the massive upgrade cycle that investors and analysts are looking for. Apple's product gross margins have been coming down in recent years as seen below, so the decision of unit sales versus margins will be interesting to watch.

(Source: Earnings reports on Apple IR site, seen here)

Democrats with a clean sweep

I'm not here today to make this a political article, but politics can be a key risk for any stock. Most current polls have President Trump losing his bid to get four more years in the White House, and there are a meaningful number of Republican US Senate seats up for grabs in this election cycle. A Democratic sweep could be bad for markets in general, but it could mean higher taxes down the road as well. Apple has certainly been a major beneficiary of lower US corporate tax rates as seen in the chart below.

(Source: Apple 10-K filings, seen here)

That's a more than 10 percentage point decline in the overall tax rate from fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2019. In fact, the trend has continued into fiscal 2020. Through the first half of the current fiscal year, which includes December and March fiscal quarters, Apple's tax rate was 14.26%, down from 16.37% in the first half of fiscal 2019.

To put things in perspective, Apple's income statement in fiscal 2019 showed a provision for income taxes of almost $10.5 billion. If we were to use the 26.37% tax rate seen in fiscal 2015, the company's tax bill would have been more than $6.85 billion higher, reducing net income by about 12.4%. While I don't think we'll see tax rates snap back that quickly, a return to that 2015 rate could impact earnings per share by almost $2.00. That's a big hit for a company currently forecast to see EPS of $14.86 in fiscal 2021.

Final thoughts

Apple shares are just under $370 as I write this, a nearly 74% surge from the March 2020 low. Investors are hoping that global government stimulus and fiscal policy can help overcome the coronavirus, but that remains to be seen in the long term. The pandemic is likely the biggest risk to the rally in Apple shares currently, but the US election could cause some hiccups as well. Finally, we have to see the pricing structure of this year's iPhones to determine if a supercycle of upgrades is truly possible. While I remain bullish on the company in the long run thanks to its strong line of products that drive tremendous cash flow and the best capital return plan on earth, investors always need to keep in mind the biggest risks for any name.

