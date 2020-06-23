The economy is not out of the woods yet, and thus this is not a recommended stock.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) may seem, on the basis that it now trades 53.48% below its 52-week high of $63.44, to be a value pick. But the primary cause of the stock's decline, COVID-19, is still rampant. Therefore, it may be prudent to examine how well the airline firm will bear the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic.

That the share price has fallen since COVID-19 made its impact felt on the world economy in March is crystal clear from the chart below. This is hardly surprising, as governments worldwide have been taking measures to thwart the spread of the virus, and air traffic was one of the casualties of these measures.

Delta Air Lines traded at $29.51 per share at the close of the market on 06/19/2020. Chart generated by FinViz.

At the close of the market on 06/19/2020, Delta Air Lines traded at a share price of $29.51 with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 based on trailing earnings-per-share of $5.39, and a forward P/E of 9.61 based on forward earnings-per-share of $3.07. Both metrics are lower than the five-year average P/E of 9.88, and the current dividend yield of 5.46% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 2.06%. Both P/E metrics are also lower than the air transportation sub-sector average of 11.35, and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 19.52. By all metrics, in fact, Delta Air Lines is trading at a discount to both its sub-sector and to the broader index.

Metric Delta Air Lines Sub-Sector Index P/E 5.48 11.35 19.52 P/CF 2.54 4.10 12.93 P/B 1.21 1.57 2.92 P/S 0.38 0.67 2.01

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

It seems certain that Delta Air Lines is trading at a discount to fair value at this time - prompting the question of what fair value for Delta Air Lines is. To determine a fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.37 (5.48 / 15 = 0.37) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $79.76 (29.51 / 0.37 = 79.76). Then, I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.56 (5.48 / 9.88 = 0.56) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $52.70 (29.51 / 0.56 = 52.70).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.64 (9.61 / 15 = 0.64) and divide the current share price by the valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $46.11 (29.51 / 0.64 = 46.11). Then, I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.97 (9.61 / 9.88 = 0.97) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $30.42 (29.51 / 0.97 = 30.42).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield, which provides a valuation ratio of 0.38 (2.06 / 5.46 = 0.38). As per David Van Knapp's recommendation, I will use a cut-off ratio here of 0.80 and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fifth estimate for fair value of $36.89 (29.51 / 0.80 = 36.89). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $49.18 (79.76 + 52.70 + 46.11 + 30.42 + 36.89 / 5 = 49.18). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 40% at this time.

It seems, then, that Delta Air Lines is a value pick - especially as the worst of the first COVID-19 wave appears to be over. That does seem to be the view of many investors, as the share price has risen from its 52-week low of $17.51 by 68.53%. The firm's profitability seems solid given the 11.50% operating margin, and Delta Air Lines has reported solid figures for the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 40.51 billion 4.53 billion 2016 39.6 billion 4.37 billion 2017 41.13 billion 3.21 billion 2018 44.44 billion 3.94 billion 2019 47.01 billion 4.77 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Delta Air Lines' investor relations page.

The Q1 2020 figures display the impact that COVID-19 has had, with revenue of $8.59 billion and net income of -$534 million. The reported free cash flow of -$579 million is also indicative of COVID-19's impact, but optimism that the economy is reviving can tempt investors into thinking the worst is over - however, such optimism is unwarranted at present, and in itself is a reason to avoid Delta Air Lines.

For starters, while the worst appears to be over, appearances can be deceptive. The first wave has not ended as yet and the push to reopen the economy risks increasing the caseload - particularly, as in the past fortnight, cases have increased in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The prospect of the first wave getting worse seems likely, and a second wave is anticipated as likely, albeit not guaranteed.

A surge in cases will hinder the airline industry still further, as there will be concern among potential flyers that they could end up having to quarantine if they take any trips, and a two-week break from their job in the current economic climate is more than most people can afford to take. And while there has been progress towards a vaccine, it will be a while before this makes a significant change to the present situation.

Delta Air Lines may not be as durable as, for example, Southwest Airlines (LUV) in getting through the coronavirus crisis. Airlines, after all, are capital-intensive businesses - it is costly to maintain planes and other fixed assets, and what is left over after the required capital is invested can be negligible. With Delta Air Lines reporting negative cash flow, how well it manages during the crisis depends on how well its balance sheet holds up - and that is questionable.

Delta's long-term debt of $17.87 billion outpaces its net worth of $14.31 billion, and its total current liabilities of $19.39 billion outpace its total current assets of $10.28 billion, cash-on-hand worth $6.01 billion, and total accounts receivable of $2.28 billion. If profits do not improve, this balance sheet will only deteriorate further. Even with a payout ratio of 28.80%, the odds of Delta maintaining its six-year record of consecutively rising dividends going forward is slim - especially with earnings-per-share growth over the next five years being projected at -2.74%.

In summary, Delta Air Lines looks like a contrarian investment due to the bearishness around airlines and the short-term recovery of the economy. While I do think COVID-19 is likely to be a short-term event, I do not think we are through the worst of it yet. Consequently, despite its trading at a 40% discount to fair value, it is not a stock I can recommend at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.