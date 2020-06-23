The company's data center and desktop CPUs are losing, even from an x86 standpoint, to AMD.

Apple's Silicon announcement is significant because not only does it mean lost revenue but it highlights a trend.

Today, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) made headlines around the world after it announced that it was making a significant transition from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) CPUs to ARM-based chips in its Macs. Still, Intel's stock ended up slightly up on the day. The company has a market capitalization of more than $250 billion, roughly 13% from its 52-week highs. However, as we'll see throughout this article, Intel's position in the market has peaked and the company is significantly overvalued.

Intel and Apple

A flurry of articles have come out on the various investment sites discussing the scale of Apple's business with Intel and the risks posed. Some even argued it was good news, based on Apple being ~2-4% of Intel's revenue and how demanding the company is to suppliers.

However, Apple's transition is a sign of something better. Apple spends $1.5-3 billion/year on Intel CPUs and it was able to justify the financial cost of switching to Arm-based processors. AWS makes more than 10x that annually, and even Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) makes that much on an annualized basis. That means there are a number of other businesses that can justify this switch.

Currently, most stick with x86, because, as a result of how software and CPUs work, the switch to ARM-based processors can be quite difficult. As more and more companies switch over, it will get easier. More importantly, other major tech companies are considering the switch, such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

We feel that this switch is the start of a general trend, where companies are realizing they can do what Intel does themselves, and capture Intel's high profit margins.

Intel Data Center Group

Taking a closer look at Intel's business, we can take a look at the company's data center group. The group saw its revenue go up 43% YoY from $4.9 billion to $7.0 billion highlighting its strong market positioning.

However, it's important to pay attention to the threats faced by the company's data center group, one of its highest margin and strongest businesses. Specifically, the company's recent success here was a result of continued cloud strength. However, as we discussed above, that already has its own risks worth paying attention to.

Outside of that, even in the x86 space, the company is facing increased competition from AMD's (AMD) better offerings.

AMD's EPYC offerings, built on the back of the company's Ryzen 7 nm architecture that allowed the company to offer smaller processors at a much better price and value versus Intel. Smaller processors with smaller transistors simply offer better value in a way that Intel cannot match. The company cannot compete and the above graph makes that clear.

The price to performance ratio is already becoming clear in applications. Forward-looking consumers, like some of the largest supercomputers slated to be built over the next several years, have announced they'll be using ARM or AMD. As COVID-19 causes companies to rethink costs, going with the better value, even in the slow-moving world of business to business sales, could increase dramatically.

Given the lack of exciting data center opportunities for Intel in the coming years, we see the current era as the peak for Intel. Intel has already announced its plan to limit AMD to a 20% market share, from its 1-2% market share currently. That already highlights the strength of AMD's overall business and supports the idea of the current era as the peak.

Intel Client Computing Group

Intel's largest business unit is the company's client computing group which operates in both notebooks and desktops with both platforms and modems.

Intel saw revenue improve and margins improve even further after the company sold its 5G smartphone modem group to Apple, exiting a fairly low-profit business that Apple was effectively funding to separate from Qualcomm. The company has also seen strong performance on the back of chips for 5G base stations.

While that business is secure for the long term, (5G base stations), the 5G wave is expected to end in the next 1-2 years, as infrastructure is done. However, the Notebook and Desktop businesses didn't perform nearly as well, despite the strong time period. Notebook revenue increased as ASP dropped and Desktop revenue dropped despite a slight increase in ASP.

Going forward, AMD is performing much better in the desktop businesses, quickly becoming a much more formidable competitor to Intel. AMD already has a majority of sales at most premium retails, formidable growth versus its negligible position several years ago. Intel has released its Comet Lake CPUs on older architecture, with its 8-core offering at $374 and 125 watts vs. AMD at $272 and 64 watts, with >2500 5-star reviews on Amazon.

AMD's strength in this business is significant - and dominance will likely continue. Intel is clearly maintaining higher prices to try and get the customers it can get from branding, but logical customers are rapidly shifting to AMD.

Intel's Other Businesses

Now it's not bad news around Intel - the company does have some exciting businesses.

Intel has some exciting other businesses that generate revenue with significant issue. However, it's worth noting that even these businesses come with enormous competition and risk and they're certainly not large enough to justify Intel's valuation For example, the company's Mobileye business generates ~$350 million in annual operating income.

That's good unless you ignore the $15.3 billion the company paid to acquire Mobileye. Three years post-acquisition, the company isn't earning enough to cover interest on the debt.

Other businesses like Optane and NAND generate strong revenue and growth but still have negative operating income. Intel's Optane business is exciting, with its new memory technology, but nowhere near where it needs to be to justify a $250 billion valuation. Intel's other businesses discussed above are barely 10% of the revenue.

Thesis Risks

Our thesis is that Intel is heavily overvalued, however, there are some risks to this thesis worth paying attention to.

The first is that Intel is currently at least 1 process node behind AMD. However, the company has much stronger customer relationships. If the company could manage to catch up to AMD, this could help drive valuation in the company's core businesses.

The second risk is that Intel continues to invest heavily in R&D and technology is constantly changing. The company's Optane memory highlights this. Intel will continue to be a big player in technology and the company could come up or perform well in a new market segment that helps the company.

Our Recommendation

Our recommendation at this point is that the market is significantly overvalued at this point, having bounced back significantly from COVID-19 despite that being reflected in the jobs markets. The current leaders of this country are utilizing heavy deficit spending to support the equity markets, artificial spending that won't last and is reminiscent of a bubble.

By shorting an overvalued company in a portfolio, not only do you benefit from the overvalued nature of the company, but you help hedge the rest of your portfolio in an overvalued market. This is a strong opportunity that we believe will result in strong returns with a percentage of your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are short INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.