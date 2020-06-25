The 'Power Of Dividends' Will Level Up Your Portfolio

We provide you with a tool to do just that, by using the "power of dividends."

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Living and investing through 2020 has felt a lot like being Scott Pilgrim. He's the titular character of the film "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World."

In this film Scott desires to date Ramona Flowers, and to do so he must defeat her evil ex boyfriends. Ramona Victoria "Rammy" Flowers is an American expatriate who lived in New York and now works as a "Ninja delivery girl" for Amazon in Canada. She is 24 years old and Scott's main love interest.

The entire film has a videogame/anime-inspired feel to it all while aiming to be humorous.

Throughout the film, Scott is forced to confront these exes and defeat them all while growing and developing as a person himself.

In the end, he must level up in the final confrontation to defeat the final ex.

2020 probably feels somewhat like this for an investor. Your goal for your portfolio is Ramona, you're Scott and 2020's obstacles are the exes. You've had to battle COVID-19, a looming recession, Australia on fire, and political uncertainty in the first half of 2020 - and we still have six months to go.

How are you holding up? Do you feel defeated or confident? What can you do to level up your portfolio to help you achieve your goal?

What's Your Ramona Flowers?

Scott's focus was to date Ramona. He was willing to overcome and defeat obstacles in his path to do so. Likewise, you must have a clear focus or goal that you are striving to achieve to be willing to overcome adversity.

For many of you, it's simply reaching and funding retirement. "I want to retire comfortably" you may say. While admirable, a semi-formed idea or goal can be as detrimental as having no goal. If you do not know the shape, format, and outlook for your endgame, you will likely get sidetracked and lose focus. What does a "comfortable" retirement look like? Is it traveling, or staying home with just the bare bills covered?

For many investors, their "Ramona" is a lifestyle supported in full or heavily by income from their portfolio. Every investment produces one or two kinds of wealth. The first type is static wealth. This is the day-to-day value of the investment. If you were to sell your investment at this second - that's its static wealth. Functional wealth is the income that investment produces. Together any positive static wealth and functional wealth an investment generates is its total return.

However, I don't live off of my home's daily value changes, nor do I sell my house in pieces to pay my power bill. Likewise, I don't want to have to hack and chop up my portfolio to pay for my retirement. I want the portfolio as a whole unit to generate enough income - or functional wealth - to pay my expenses with some left over. That's my goal. My Ramona.

Dividends are Powerful, Especially in Down Markets

Dividends provided by a single security and generated by a portfolio or bundle of securities can take a little return a long way.

Data by YCharts

If you were to not receive dividends from the S&P 500, represented here by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), you would be missing out on almost half of your total returns. Imagine if you decided to "forget the dividends" and gave them to a friend. Many investors subconsciously do this when they invest in only non dividend-paying securities.

As a side note: I'll happily accept any dividends you want to give away since you think they're worthless!

How does this play out looking at specific securities vs. just the market as a whole?

Data by YCharts

Let's consider Realty Income (O), by adding in monthly dividends of 4.6% to O's returns, you take a small but positive return of 671% and turbocharge it to 3840%. Dividends are the oft-forgotten pixie dust in the market.

Now I know some of you are dusting off the classic examples of Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), and Tesla (TSLA) as securities that have outperformed O or SPY over a short timeframe. I know they've done stellarly in their short-lived lives, but even though my house has seen strong appreciation in value over the last few years I don't plan on selling off my living room to heat the rest of my house.

Dividends also provide two strong benefits for investors outside of straight income generation.

Get Your Brain In the Game

The first benefit is mostly mental. Did you know that average investors are among the least successful?

Why do they trail the market year after year? They historically buy high and sell low. Investors, especially conservative ones, are prone to selling in a panic when the market dips and rebuying when the market has rebound. They fear missing out on the good to come and fear the bad after it arrives. This often erodes their overall capital quickly. Any returns they do capture positively are diminished by recouping the losses from their trading.

Dividends provide a steady flow of reality to a panic-stricken heart. Mental relief of "Oh, good! My dividend came in" helps offset the fear of red writing on the screen when the market dips. These dividends when in excess of your expenses, or during an accumulation stage, work to benefit you, even more, when you buy on market dips. As prices fall, yields rise. Dividends reinvested in the market at higher yields help supercharge your dividend income stream. Like sprinkling blue pixie dust into your portfolio.

The Inflation Situation

I've been highlighting the potential for a large uptick in inflation due to the measures used to offset the impacts of COVID-19 shutdowns on the economy. We may see the perfect storm brewing. If you are not re-investing dividends or supplying more capital to your portfolio, then inflation is an erosional force. Like waves crashing into a seacliff, every year inflation eats away at the buying power of your capital. With investments that do not provide dividends, that overall value erodes over time and must be offset by positive price movements. Dividends allow the price of a security to remain stagnant and those reinvested dividends keep your portfolio in-line or ahead of inflation. They also keep your income stream beating inflation by causing it to also grow.

Data by YCharts

Right now inflation is eating off a $1.88 for every $100 you have invested. Next year it will take another bite. The year after another bite.

Taking some of your received dividends and putting them back to work can help remove or reduce the impact of inflation so you're not playing catch up when it comes to buying power. Another option is to buy growing dividends so the securities help you with this all by themselves. The only downside to growing dividends is their yields are usually extremely low.

Conclusion

Adding dividend-paying securities can level up your portfolio to help you reach your Ramona. Seeking out, buying and holding great dividend-paying securities is a life-long mission to achieve long-term success. I'm still on my journey adjusting my portfolio as needed and seeking out great securities. I would love for you to join me on this journey and I provide a model portfolio for members of High Dividend Opportunities. Otherwise, I admonish you to always do your due diligence – read and research a broad range of authors and publications so you can find the very best securities to meet your needs.

Level up your portfolio with the power of dividends today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.