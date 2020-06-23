5 Stocks That Didn't Make The Cut

I have been running the Digital Transformation Marketplace Service for six months now and it has been quite successful so far based on performance. At least that is my opinion. The SKYY-Light portfolio, a 10-stock portfolio based on the constituents of the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY), is up 64.5% since the start of the year, despite an extremely challenging investment climate.

SKYY-Light Monthly Performance

Despite the great performance, subscribers were not happy. Several subscribers, value investors I might add, were concerned about the excessive valuations for some of the stocks called out. Others were looking for a buy-and-forget portfolio without the weekly rebalancing of positions.

Fair enough, I listened and adapted. I went back to the drawing board and came up with a new 25 stock portfolio called Steve's Picks. Steve's Picks is totally discretionary based on my own selection criteria which I will spell out shortly. This portfolio is a collection of what I believe to be the best digital transformation stocks available that aren't excessively valued, at least on a relative basis.

In addition to standard selection rules, I am also attempting to navigate through the minefield that the pandemic has provided for investors. The hope is that when we enter a new bear market, subscribers will be holding durable stocks and not presented with a horror show.

Rules-Based Methodology

Steve's Picks is based on factors that I have found useful in the past, including market sentiment and company fundamentals as summarized below:

Breakout to 52-Week highs (market sentiment)

Revenue growth

Free cash flow margin

Frothiness Rating (2 or less) at time of selection

Current Ratio > 1

The breakout to a 52-week high is an important market sentiment indicator. The indicator tells me that Mr. Market is impressed with the stock, enough so to move the price above recent levels. This is much better than being stuck holding a stock that is forever languishing, it doesn't matter how good you think it may be valued.

Revenue growth is the primary factor that growth investors look at. If the company isn't achieving annual double-digit revenue growth, then you are better looking for another stock. There are plenty out there.

Free cash flow margin, unlike profits and other margins, doesn't lie. It is very important that a company has positive free cash flow, particularly in this economic climate. The longer the recession goes on for, and it will likely go on for a long time, the more important the free cash flow margin becomes. With Steve's Picks, I look for stocks with a double-digit free cash flow margin.

The Frothiness Rating is my own creation for use in the Digital Transformation Marketplace Service. It is based on the scatter plots that readers of my work are familiar with. Three scatter plots are condensed into a single score that represents stock frothiness (expensive valuation). A rating above 0 is above normal (frothy) and below 0 represents a conservative valuation. The frothiest stocks such as Shopify (SHOP) and Zoom Video (ZM) have a rating of 7. I don't allow stocks with a Frothiness Rating above 2 into the portfolio.

Finally, I look for stocks that have a Current Ratio above 1. For those unfamiliar with the metric, the Current Ratio determines whether the current liabilities can be covered using current assets. Again, I can't stress how important this metric is as we enter into what could be a lengthy recession.

None of the above criteria are absolute except for the Frothiness Ratio. There are few stocks in my 170+ digital transformation stock universe that fully comply with all of the above rules. So, I tend to make compromises based on the individual companies' strengths and how I anticipate it will perform during the pandemic.

The criteria that I use is not for everybody. One individual indicated that I was too heavy on technical analysis (I disagree). In any case, these are the rules that I have come to depend on.

Five Frothy Stocks That Don't Make the Cut

Now, I'd like to give the reader an idea as to how difficult it is for stocks to make the cut for Steve's Picks portfolio. Five popular stocks including Adobe Inc. (ADBE), AppFolio, Inc. (APPF), Avalara, Inc. (AVLR), Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP), and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) are screaming "buy me", but I won't. Despite having exceptional fundamentals, they are too frothy for my liking and, therefore, haven't made it into Steve's Picks. These stocks are among dozens of exceptional stocks that don't get picked for one or another reason. Only the best of the best stocks makes it.

Steve's Picks is currently ramping up and holds 20 stocks with an objective to hold 25 stocks by July 1, 2020.

