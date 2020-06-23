CymaBay Posts Positive Seladelpar Data for Bile Duct Disorder

CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) reported upbeat data for its open label Phase 2 study of seladelpar for treating patients suffering from primary biliary cholangitis. Seladelpar is a potent and selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta. The drug candidate has shown anti-inflammatory and anti-cholestatic effects in clinical studies for PBC.

The reported data pertains to patients after 1 year of treatment with the drug candidate. The results demonstrated it to have impact on key patient metrics such as measures of pruritus and quality of life. The patients in the trial were randomized to either seladelpar 2 mg, 5/10 mg (initial 5 mg with an option to adjust to 10 mg) or 10 mg groups (with no placebo) and treated for one year. Pruritus and QoL measures were evaluated using visual analogue scale, 5D-itch scale and PBC-40 questionnaires.

The percentage of patients with moderate to severe pruritus showing substantial improvement in pruritus at 1yr stood at 58% and 93% for 5/10 mg and 10 mg groups, respectively. Dr. Andreas E. Kremer, MD, PhD, MHBA, from Friedrich-Alexander-University of Erlangen-Nürnberg said, "I was impressed by the consistency of response to seladelpar seen in patients using different measures of pruritus, including effects on sleep quality. These effects are promising for patients but need to be confirmed in a placebo-controlled study."

Nearly half of the patients reported experiencing BL sleep disturbance due to itch. It was measured by using the 5-D itch score. Out of these patients, 81 percent patients from 5/10 mg cohort and 78 percent patients from 10mg cohort reported improvement in sleep disturbance at 1yr. Metrics such as PBC-40 itch, sleep and fatigue showed a consistent pattern of improvements.

Seladelpar is a potent, selective, orally active PPARδ agonist. It is currently being developed for treating a number of ailments such as PBC and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The drug candidate has been granted an orphan designation by the FDA and the European Medicine Agency.

Nabriva Receives Another Setback for Fosfomycin

Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) announced that the FDA has sent a Complete Response Letter for its refiled marketing application for Fosfomycin. The application sought the approval for the drug candidate for treating complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis. The company now plans to conduct a meeting with the regulator for determining the next steps.

The company stated that the FDA has not requested any new clinical data - just a problem due to the coronavirus situation. Further, no concern about the safety or efficacy of CONTEPO has been raised in the CRL. The company plans to request a Type A meeting to contemplate the regulator's plans for carrying out the inspection of its foreign facilities. CONTEPO currently carries Qualified Infectious Disease Product and Fast Track designations granted by the FDA.

The company stated that the CRL cites "observations at our manufacturing partners that could not be resolved due to FDA's inability to conduct onsite inspections because of travel restrictions." Nabriva further said that its European contract manufacturing partners were all set for inspection visits by the regulator.

CONTEPO (fosfomycin) for injection is a novel intravenous investigational antibiotic with a wide range of Gram-negative and Gram-positive activity. The drug candidate has the potential to become first in class antibiotic.

Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company and mainly focuses on developing innovative anti-infective agents for treating serious infections. Its commercial products include XENLETA, the first systemic pleuromutilin antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. Its flagship drug candidate CONTEPO has the potential to become first-in-class epoxide antibiotic for treating complicated urinary tract infections.

Merck Strikes Big with V114 Pneumonia Vaccine

Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced that its investigational pneumonia vaccine, V114 showed positive results in two Phase III studies. One of the studies included adult HIV patients. These two studies are PNEU-WAY and PNEU-FLU. The former trial studied the impact of the vaccine in adults with HIV. The vaccine candidate is being investigated in 14 other programs as well.

PNEU-WAY study involved researching the usefulness of V114 followed by Pneumovax 23 in HIV patients compared to the use of 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine and Pneumovax 23. The study met its primary immunogenicity objective as measured by serotype-specific opsonophagocytic activity, Geometric Mean Titers and Immunoglobulin G (IgG) Geometric Mean Concentrations (GMCs) for all 15 serotypes contained in the vaccine 30 days after administration.

The data showed that V114 group showed higher immune responses than the PCV13 group for the two serotypes unique to V114. These two serotypes are 22F and 33F and are generally linked with invasive pneumococcal disease globally. PNEU-WAY was a Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, active comparator-controlled study. It studied 302 patients aged 18 years or older. The results showed that the drug candidate demonstrated safety profile which was generally comparable with PCV13.

The trial also involved an exploratory comparative analysis which showed that the OPA GMTs and IgG GMCs for the 13 shared serotypes between V114 and PCV13 were mostly comparable between the two groups.

For PNEU-FLU study, patients were randomized and were given either V114 and the quadrivalent influenza vaccine (QIV) or placebo along with quadrivalent influenza vaccine. The study met both its primary immunogenicity objectives. The data showed that the drug candidate was noninferior on the basis of serotype-specific OPA GMTs at 30 days post-vaccination. Also, QIV administered concomitantly with V114 was found to be noninferior to QIV administered non-concomitantly with V114. These observations were made using influenza strain-specific hemagglutination inhibition (HAI) GMTs at 30 days post-vaccination with QIV.

PNEU-FLU was a Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. It aimed to study the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of V114 when administered concomitantly or non-concomitantly with the influenza vaccine.

The data from PNEU-FLU showed that the drug candidate can be given concomitantly with the quadrivalent influenza vaccine. The study enrolled healthy patients 50 years old or above. On the basis of cumulative safety data, it was found that both the vaccination groups showed generally comparable safety profile.

The company plans to engage with the FDA and other regulatory authorities globally on filing plans for licensure of this vaccine. Luwy Musey of Merck said "Certain populations are at greater risk for pneumococcal disease, reinforcing the importance of investigating new interventions focused on their specific needs." V114 consists of pneumococcal polysaccharides from 15 serotypes conjugated to a CRM197 carrier protein.

The V114 clinical development program of Merck includes 16 trials. These studies are aimed at evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of V114 in a number of populations who are at increased risk for pneumococcal disease. The studies also enroll people who are immunocompromised or have certain chronic conditions.

