The fund has a high exposure to defensive sectors and this is advantageous because the pandemic may last for a lengthy period of time.

ETF Overview

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS) focuses on large cap high yield dividend stocks. DHS's top 10 holdings have consistently increased their dividends in the past. It also has a high exposure to defensive sectors. This is advantageous especially because this recession may be a lengthy one and multiple waves of pandemic may be likely. DHS appears to be trading at a discount to its historical averages right now. It also pays a 5.6%-yielding distribution. Therefore, this fund appears to be a good one to own for investors seeking dividend income.

Fund Analysis

Portfolio construction does not screen for dividend sustainability

DHS tracks the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Index. The index is dividend weighted annually based on the cash dividends of each company that is expected to pay in the coming year. The projected dividend is based on the most recently declared dividend per share and adjusted for a company's composite risk score based on 3 factors: quality, value, and momentum. Stocks with higher composite risk score will have their weightings increased. This approach does not screen for a stock's dividend payout ratio. Therefore, it is still possible to include some stocks that might at some point cut their dividends. Fortunately, its top-10 holdings are quality stocks that have consistently increased their dividends in the past few years. As can be seen from the chart below, most stocks have increased their dividends each year in the past 5 years and we have not yet seen a dividend cut from these companies even in this recession.

DHS has a high exposure to defensive sectors

DHS has a high exposure to defensive sectors. As can be seen from the table below, defensive sectors such as healthcare, information technology, consumer staples, utilities, and communication services are the top 5 sectors in DHS' portfolio. In fact, these 5 sectors represent nearly 67% of DHS' total portfolio. Companies from these sectors are less impacted in an economic recession. Notice that we also include information technology as a defensive sector because this sector actually benefits from the trend of working and studying from home as people subscribe to cloud services and purchase electronic products in this economic recession caused by COVID-19. DHS' exposure to defensive sectors is advantageous because this recession may be a lengthy one. Given the fact that the economy may not recover until COVID-19 is contained, a vaccine or an effective drug to prevent the virus from spreading is important. However, many epidemiologist thinks that it may actually take at least 12 to 18 months for a vaccine to be developed. Even if a vaccine is developed, it is uncertain about the efficacy of the vaccine. Therefore, we think it is important for a fund to have higher exposure to defensive sectors.

DHS is trading at a valuation below its 5-year average

Below is a table that shows DHS' top 10 holdings. As can be seen from the table below, most stocks' forward P/E ratios are trading below their 5-year average P/E ratios. In fact, the top 10 holdings' weighted average forward P/E ratio of 12.64x is below its 5-year average of 14x.

Company Name Forward P/E 5-Year P/E Weighting AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) 10.02 11.05 5.88% Verizon (NYSE:VZ) 11.67 12.10 5.71% Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) 11.81 13.29 5.32% AT&T (NYSE:T) 9.60 11.32 4.90% International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) 11.30 10.44 4.01% Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) N/A 24.25 3.53% Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) 14.51 18.02 3.17% Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) 14.88 13.97 3.03% Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) 23.81 22.10 2.95% Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) 12.59 9.38 2.87% TOTAL/WEIGHTED AVERAGE 12.64 14.00 41.37%

Investor Takeaway

DHS' exposure to defensive sectors is advantageous as it should help investors weather the headwind in this pandemic. The fund appears to also trade at a discount to its historical average. Therefore, it is a good fund to own for investors seeking dividend income as it offers a distribution yield of 5.6%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.