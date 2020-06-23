Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) as an investment option at its current market price. Credit markets continue to enjoy Fed support, which is helping to boost underlying asset prices. While I felt LQD would hit a bit of a ceiling during my last review, as interest rates have moved lower and equity markets have moved higher, the relative attractiveness of LQD has improved, in my view. The fund's income stream remains just above 3%, which is compelling with low interest rates remaining a fixture around the globe. In fact, low global interest rates are a key reason why many foreign investors are turning to the U.S. corporate bond market. Foreign ownership is rising and likely will continue to rise, which is a tailwind for the fund.

Looking ahead, I continue to have concerns. Bond issuance is way up and corporate debt levels remain shockingly high. However, the market is content to ignore these risks for now. Potentially, some of this new issuance could be used to pay down existing, higher yielding debt, which will improve the corporate debt structure overall. In fairness, there is downside potential to buying in now, as corporate spreads have tightened markedly since March, but there is upside potential as well, as spreads are still above pre-crisis levels.

Background

First, a little about LQD. The fund's stated objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds." LQD is currently trading at $133.79/share and yields 3.03% annually. I covered LQD about a month ago, when I felt upside was rather limited. In hindsight, I could have been more bullish, as LQD has delivered a return over 2% during a time when equities have kept rising, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

While it has been only a short time since I have looked at LQD, I am writing another review because I am actually adding to my position here, despite a higher price. This is primarily because I have been shedding some equity positions, and I am more concerned about rising equity valuations than rising bond valuations. Thus, I am putting some cash to work in LQD, and I will explain why in detail below.

Foreign Demand Is An Important Tailwind

To begin, I want to look at a key driver for LQD's continued push higher. While Fed and U.S. retail bond buying has been the story for the past few months, another important tailwind worth mentioning has been the amount of foreign interest in U.S. corporates. While foreign buying of U.S. corporates was historically very low in the first two months of the year, demand has roared back on the backdrop of support for the sector from the Fed. In fact, foreign buying in April was well above the average for the past five years, and markedly above the activity from January through March, as shown below:

Source: International Financing Review

Clearly, demand for U.S. corporate bonds has been rising. This provides a tailwind for investors in LQD, as this is one of the largest and most liquid ETFs that hold investment grade corporate bonds.

Of course, the above graph lists out past demand, so we have to consider if future demand is going to remain as high. If not, then it will be quite difficult for the fund to continue to register gains, which is a concern I had during my review last month. Fortunately, I see a clear reason to expect that foreign ownership will remain high for the foreseeable future. This thesis is based on low interest rates, not just in the U.S., but around the globe. This has been a staple since the 2008-09 recession, and continues to this day. In fact, interest rates hit fresh lows this year, as central banks around the world attempted to combat the economic impact of COVID-19. As a result, the major central banks have record low benchmark rates, as seen below:

Source: Global Rates

My takeaway to all this is that the story behind the reason for foreign demand is likely to remain intact for a while. Low interest rates are not going anywhere, and foreign investors appear to value U.S. corporate bonds when deciding what to do with cash that is not earning anything by staying in the bank. With the Fed committed to supporting the market, investors have taken notice, in the U.S. and abroad. Given this new normal will be around for a certainty in the short term, there is a reasonable case for continued upside.

Spreads Actually Could Tighten Further

My next point centers on why investors could continue to buy investment grade corporate bonds, beyond just the reason that the Fed is supporting the sector. Specifically, if we look at yield spreads in 2020, we see that there is room to tighten further. This means there is room for the underlying value of these bonds to move higher, which would compound total return.

To illustrate, consider that while spreads have tightened substantially, from 4.01% on March 23 to 1.58% at the end of last week, they are still above pre-crisis levels, as shown in the graph below:

Source: S&P Global

The graph above shows there is about .50 basis points that investment grade corporate bond spreads could tighten before they reach pre-crisis levels. That suggests some upside potential, but we also must consider the downside risk. Spreads could clearly widen more, as they did in March. So, while I see the case for further tightening, investors must consider their individual risk tolerance and outlook, because a widening of spreads is very possible.

However, I see the bullish case winning. While LQD has seen its value rise since early March, spreads are more attractive now because the Fed has cut interest rates since that time. As central banks lower rates, spreads widen, which means LQD can see gains and keep the same level of relative attractiveness. This is a primary driver for my desire to park some cash here. I can hardly earn anything in the bank, and LQD's spread is actually wider than where it stood at the beginning of the year.

There Is Risk To This Play - Rising Supply A Headwind

At this point, I have suggested a rather optimistic outlook on why I think LQD will push higher in the short term. However, I would be remiss if I did not specify there are clear risks to this investment idea. As I noted above, spreads have tightened measurably since March, which means there is plenty of downside potential if credit markets see increased volatility. Beyond that, debt issuance among U.S. high grade companies has been soaring. This speaks to the general appetite among investors for this debt, although some of the demand is artificial, since the Fed is buying and is largely price agnostic.

However, the rising supply is a concern for two reasons. One, if demand does not keep up, it will pressure the value of the outstanding assets, which could impact total return. Two, as debt burdens rise, these companies could have difficult managing the interest expense, which would raise the probability of default. Importantly, this increase in supply is no small matter. In fact, the outstanding debt balance among U.S. investment grade corporates is at a record high, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

It should be abundantly clear, the U.S. corporate debt market is reaching quite an extreme level. However, defaults within the sector remain rare, which means the rising debt burden is not a major red flag, yet. Further, this cash infusion should allow these borrowers to retire more expensive debt, which should bring down the total balance of bonds outstanding over time. Of course, this has not happened yet, but if it does, it will ultimately put the sector in a better financial position.

And there is support for the idea that corporations will be paying down existing debt with the fresh proceeds. One example is General Electric Co. (GE), which recently raised $3 billion in additional liquidity. To quote from the press release, management stated:

"GE expects to use these proceeds to reduce shorter-duration debt, including repaying a portion of GE’s inter-company debt obligations to GE Capital and reducing GE Capital’s outstanding debt obligations"

Source: GE Press Release

My point here is that while the graph showing rising debt levels is certainly scary, it may not be as scary as it looks. In the short term, balances are ballooning, but there is evidence to suggest balances may come down in the coming months. This will improve the financial structure of the U.S. investment grade corporate bond market and will be a favorable development for LQD in particular.

Income Still On The Decline

My final point touches on a metric I covered last month, which is LQD's distribution rate compared to last year. While I find LQD's 3% yield attractive in our current environment, the reality of new issuance at lower rates is pressuring the income stream. In June, this story continued the trend from the first five months of the year, as shown below:

Feb - May Distributions 2019 Feb - May Distributions 2020 YOY Change $1.42/share $1.32/share (7.3%) June Distribution 2019 June Distribution 2020 YOY Change $0.370779 $0.354506 (4.2%)

Source: iShares

The chart here illustrates that LQD is reacting to the changing market, and its income stream is under pressure. However, as I noted earlier, despite LQD's share price rise and lower distribution rate, the income spread over treasuries is still better than where we started the year. Further, when I consider how much larger the government's balance sheet has gotten as a result of COVID-19 stimulus measures, I don't see much added risk in the investment grade corporate sector compared to treasuries right now.

Bottom-line

With equity markets continuing to rally in the face of a challenging economic environment, I have been raising cash but also adding to some of my equity hedges. LQD is one such position, in addition to my muni bond funds and gold. With LQD still offering a 3% yield, I believe taking money out of cash and in to LQD makes sense at the moment. While rising debt levels in the sector are a concern, I believe those levels will come down with time as corporations use new bond proceeds to pay off older, higher yielding debt. Finally, foreign buying of U.S. corporates is a tailwind, as low interest rates will persist throughout 2020. Therefore, I am continuing to add to my position in LQD, and recommend investors give the fund some consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LQD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.