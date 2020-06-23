Nasdaq delisting is more of a headline risk than a lasting one.

On average, stocks that suffer significant scandals bottom out after a few months.

For the last few years, I've been following "scandal stocks" - companies that have rapid declines due to negative news with a moral component.

There's a cycle to these scandals. First, bad news comes out. Next, pressure on the stock builds as media reveal further problems and governments start investigating.

At some point (averaging about half a year), most of the bad news has come out and the stock turns back up. This often occurs before the final stage, when corrective action, such as a government fine, is taken.

Company Type Price Date Bottom Date % Decline Length BP Oil spill 55.78 2/3/2010 27.02 6/25/2010 52% 142 d Target Data breach 62.36 12/13/2013 50.76 6/23/2017 19% 1283 d Lumber Liquidators Formadelhyde 68.78 3/1/2015 11.11 2/26/2016 84% 367 d Volkswagen Emissions cheat 167.95 9/11/2015 92.36 10/2/2015 45% 21 d Chipotle Food poisoning 640.23 10/31/1015 255.46 2/9/2018 60% 832 d Wells Fargo Account fraud 50.55 9/2/2016 44.6 11/4/2016 12% 63 d Equifax Data breach 142.72 9/7/2017 92.98 9/15/2017 35% 8 d Wynn Resorts Sexual harassment 200.6 1/25/2018 163.06 3/2/2018 19% 36 d Facebook Data misuse 185.09 3/15/2018 131.55 11/18/2018 29% 248 d Tesla Misleading tweets 341.99 8/6/2018 250.56 10/8/2018 27% 63 d Heinz Kraft Accounting errors 48.18 2/21/2019 25 8/27/2019 48% 187 d Boeing 737-MAX crashes 422.54 3/8/2019 95.01 3/20/2020 78% 380 d Altria Vaping illnesses 50.53 7/19/2019 29.89 3/23/2020 41% 248 d Luckin Coffee Accounting fraud 26.2 4/1/2020 1.39 5/22/2020 95% 51 d* * Continuing MEDIAN DECLINE=43% MEDIAN LENGTH=164 DAYS

Will Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) follow this pattern? There are some arguments that it won't.

On April 2, the company said in an SEC statement that former chief operating officer Jian Liu had inflated sales by 2.2 billion yuan ($310 million) during the last three quarters of 2019. The stock price plummeted in one day from $26.20 to $6.40. It closed on $4.39 on April 6 and trading was suspended until May 20, when it reopened at $2.52. The lowest close thus far is $1.39 on May 22.

That's nearly a 95% decline, the most of any stock on my list, which numbers fourteen. The duration of 51 days is the fourth shortest.

Some have speculated this is an Enron or Worldcom-type fraud situation that will end with the stock going to zero.

Without access to accurate financials, it's impossible to tell, but my suspicion is that the company will survive without equity-destroying bankruptcy.

Valid Business Model

Unlike Enron or Worldcom, Luckin has a legitimate business model - competing with Starbucks (SBUX) in the growing Chinese coffee market by offering lower prices.

It's not difficult to underprice Starbucks, which sells a premium coffee-culture experience, with rent and labor more significant expenses than the ingredients in the cup.

Luckin is starting to offer unmanned smart coffee machines, reducing labor costs. It's hard to see Starbucks wanting to compete in that area, since high-quality baristas are such an important part of its brand.

More negative headlines

Luckin faces further headline risks:

- The company has said it does not expect to file its SEC-required annual report within the normal extension period as the internal investigation continues. That raises the prospects of further negative surprises.

- Chairman Lu Zhengyo is reported to be facing criminal charges for financial fraud. A special board meeting is scheduled July 5 to remove him and several directors. Lenders who hold 131 million shares of Lu's margined stock will be allowed to liquidate, weakening his grip on the company. There is a possibility of a fight for control, which would be bullish.

- Nasdaq has told the company it plans to delist the stock, though not until after a hearing, which in normal times would take place by early July (Covid-19 may delay this).

Only the first two of these have much to do with the long-term prospects.

Delisting would force the stock onto the less liquid over-the-counter market. Some analysts find this a dire prospect, but that wouldn't be a huge deterrent. For example, the world's largest videogame company, Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), trades OTC with an average daily volume of 2.9 million shares and bid-ask spreads of only a penny.

Tencent's market cap is in the $500 billion range. It does not seem to be at a trading disadvantage to NYSE-listed Alibaba (BABA), its rival for Chinese market-cap leadership. Indeed, Tencent has appreciated faster.

Among other competitors to $89 billion market cap Starbucks, JDE Peet's B.V. has a cap of $18 billion and Dunkin Brands $5.6 billion. Luckin's market cap has sunk below the $800 million mark, not far from the latest reported cash and equivalents of $631 million.

As of December 31, 2018, before the known fraud, there was total current assets of $360 million to current liabilities of $116 million, a healthy ratio.

Conclusion

If Luckin can clean up its act, it will join other scandal-tarred companies on the road to recovery even if it is delisted by Nasdaq. It's too volatile for my portfolio right now but I expect it will become buyable after financials are filed.

