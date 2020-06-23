After the crash, HHC is trading below its last tangible book value and likely 50-100% below its NAV.

Most of Hughes' projects have a long-term investment horizon. If it can make it through the short-run, the long-run appears strong.

Last summer I covered Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) in "Howard Hughes: Buy The Rumor Sell The News," which delved into its higher risks and valuation, as well as poor buyout prospects. At the time, the stock had jumped on a buyout rumor that seemed unlikely and indeed never materialized. Since I offered the short idea last July, the stock has declined by 59%.

The most significant portion of these declines came during the COVID crash in March. Unlike most other equities, HHC remains near March lows, signaling investors remain cautious. Indeed, the company's business model is not well-suited for this environment. Put simply, the company develops commercial assets that enhance the value of land and then sells the remaining portion to home builders. The company also owns properties that are rented for an income like a typical REIT.

The company has an ambitious concept which management states as "The Opportunity to Control Cities" or gain "monopoly-like control over small cities". I would argue there is a difference in creating value and gaining control. Gaining control can allow for easier value creation (the necessary component for investors), but the pursuit of "monopolistic control" can easily cause HHC to overpay. This may be part of the reason why the company is trading at the same price as it was in 2012.

The way I see it, there are two outcomes for Howard Hughes from here. Either its ambitious development plans will soon pay off and result in large returns to HHC investors, or the current economic crisis, as well as HHC's poor balance sheet health, will pull the company even lower. Let's take a closer look.

Current Development Projects

The company's main long-term project is the Woodlands community in Texas in which it has pioneered developing over the past two decades. The community now has nearly 120K people and has seen high land value growth over the past decade. This is where the bulk of the company's operating assets are today and it is the MPC (master-planned-community) projects it expects to be fully sold-out by 2022 (for residential assets).

According to its latest 10-K, the company has around 800 saleable acres in its Woodlands project, most of which is commercial property. The company also has over 3.5K acres of salable acres in its Bridgeland, TX, MPC which it plans to be completed from 2034 to 2045. It also has a similar-sized project in Summerlin, NV, which it also plans to have completed by 2039.

Obviously, there is a major difference between the short- and long-term positions of this company. They are aiming for long-term value creation in these projects in which investors are unlikely to see material returns for many years. These projects could result in significant returns as full-development increases land values; however, it comes with high risks as it is hard to predict economic conditions decades in advance. If a community's main sector of production shifts (i.e., if the oil boom in Texas ends), it could financially ruin Hughes as people leave the community.

Many economists are currently expecting a long-term slowdown in the Las Vegas economy where Summerlin is situated. Las Vegas home prices are back at extreme highs, so a slowdown could easily throw a wrench in Hughes' plans. While Howard Hughes seeks to create service-type jobs through commercial development, the company still depends on the broader economy to buy its assets. Personally, I believe this is a major risk given the shifting economic climate today.

However, the completion of the Woodlands community is more important today and, unfortunately, has been slow to result in the profits hoped-for by investors. Let's take a closer look at Hughes' financial situation.

Howard Hughes is Cheaper, But Value is Unclear

Howard Hughes generates money from two major sources, rental income and appreciated asset sales. In the short-run, rental income funds day-to-day operations while appreciated asset sales will ideally deliver stellar long-run returns. As you can see below, the company has struggled to grow its funds from operations (essentially rental income) over the past few years while it has had higher, though less stable, operational cash flow:

From a price-to-funds from operations standpoint (a normal REIT valuation metric), the company is very expensive at a ratio of 37X. Importantly, the company also has just over $100M in annual interest costs, so it is running at relatively high leverage from an income standpoint.

Again, the goal of the company is not maximizing cash flow today, it is causing asset-value appreciation through community development. This has been successful as seen by its rising tangible book value over the past few years. In fact, the company is currently trading below its last recorded tangible book-value for the first time since 2012:

Of course, the company's true net asset value is likely much higher than $3.5B. Most of its assets are in development, so they are likely appreciating as opposed to depreciating as they are on a balance sheet.

Problematically, Hughes is a difficult company to value since its projects' investment horizons are so far in the future. In the past, it seemed clearly overvalued with few positive catalysts. Today, it is likely trading below its net asset value considering it is trading below its last book value. Of course, if it were to sell its assets today, it would likely run into difficulties due to poor economic conditions. Fortunately, the company has very strong working capital over $1B which I believe will let it wade through the crisis.

The Bottom Line

The short-run outlook for the company is difficult. The economies in many of the areas in which it owns rental assets are taking a hit. Low oil prices have harmed companies like Occidental Petroleum (OXY) which is not only a tenant of Hughes but also a major source of jobs for the Woodlands community. Even more, total U.S. home sales have crashed back to 2009-2010 lows:

This is a major black swan for the company and it will take some time before it fully covers. The worst outcome would be a significant lasting increase in vacancies which would cause Hughes to need even more external financing in order to meet requirements.

Luckily, the company has a long-term investment horizon in its current projects which are arguably more important than the short-run impact of COVID. As long as the company's current liquid assets allow them to get through this period, HHC investors are likely to be rewarded by purchasing at today's large discount to net asset value. Again, this is a very subjective measure, but I would estimate it is around $72-$110 per share with an expected continued rise over time.

Overall, I believe that, at today's price, it may be worth making a small allocation into HHC. It is a high-risk, high-reward stock, with many of those risks and rewards idiosyncratic to the company. In other words, HHC returns whether positive or negative are unlikely to be too correlated to other stocks', particularly after the current crisis subsides.

