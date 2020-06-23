Management's Anticipatory Actions Averted Full Impact of COVID-19 Crisis

In QTR-1 Press Release - 6/9/2020, Noble Roman's (OTCQB:NROM) announced results for the three-month period ending March 31, 2020, along with other strategic highlights. Considering the COVID-19 impact on the economy and specifically the restaurant industry, Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub fared far better than most. This was due primarily because management took many key proactive initiatives in the early onset of the pandemic. These steps proved critical at minimizing the brunt of the impact.

Scott Mobley, CEO, outlined these initiatives early on:

1. A series of new policies were put in place for educating, sanitizing, communicating, and social distancing. Key steps included implementing a 51-point sanitization checklist to ensure all employee and customer touchpoints were thoroughly cleaned. Each unit was assigned a designated Director of Health & Safety. This position is responsible to monitor all health and safety standards and to complete weekly inspection reports. All company-owned units perform a pre-shift health check on all employees.

2. NROM then focused on "being creative as possible" to maximize pizza sales and impede expenses. One of NROM's strengths is its management team which has always provided creative ways to market and develop new channels to attract sales. Hand-in-hand with the management team is the enterprising culture the brand has fostered. These strengths allowed the brand to address these measures quickly.

3. For the communication initiative, NROM has taken a multi-pronged approach to both communicate with their employees and the community through a series of actions. (1) Diverting corporate staff on a phone campaign that focused on keeping employees informed. (2) The company created a series of videos aired on social media that were designed to reach several hundred thousand people in the Craft Pizza & Pub markets. These videos featured the Valet Curb Service focusing on NROM's carryout capabilities. (3) The company also initiated an awareness campaign on the availability of Craft Pizza & Pub products through third-party delivery services. The Pizza Valet sales channel had been created prior to the COVID-19 crisis which was less about educating the consumer and more about generating awareness of the seamless process. To accommodate the crisis, all the company had to do was extend the Pizza Valet hours to "all day".

The result of these initiatives as Scott Mobley indicated on the Wednesday, 6/10/2020, Conference Call, was that initial sales following the March 16 elimination of inside dining dropped about 30% across the Craft Pizza & Pub system from pre-COVID-19 levels. This was far less than the industry averages of about 47% and showed steady improvement throughout the crisis.

However, within the non-traditional venue, locations were more directly affected by the economic shutdown. Most of these locations are dependent upon individual state rules regarding business shutdown protocol. Units such as those located in hospitals and entertainment facilities were closed; convenient store locations were impacted by dramatically reduced traffic; and grocery store locations were impacted by overall reduction in staff and unable to make the Take-n-Bake Noble Roman's products.

4. On the initiative to curb expenses and decrease cash flow QTR-1 Press Release - 6/9/2020, management notified all landlords that, due to the governmental force majeure actions, rents would not be paid during the month of April on all locations except for the newest location in Brownsburg which opened during the pandemic with record sales volumes. The company also eliminated costs associated with running dining rooms - satellite TV, music services, heating/cooling, and linen services. The company maintained its management personnel and cut back on staff hours to align with the current adjusted hours of operations.

Other Significant News of QTR-1:

April 1, 2020 Press Release - Brownsburg CPP Opening: On March 25, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the company opened its newest company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub in Brownsburg, Indiana. It set several sales records, with first week sales exceeding $50,000 despite state mandated closures of all restaurant dining rooms.

Also, the company announced an additional franchised location currently in development in Kokomo, Indiana.

The company also stated it expects to open one or two additional company-owned locations in 2020.

QTR-1 Financial Performance Highlights (QTR-1 Press Release - 6/9/2020)

Performance was heavily influenced by the COVID-19 crisis (as with all companies). Results for QTR-1 2020 included:

Refinancing of the company debt with an $8 million financing package.

Obtaining $715,000 loan under the Payroll Protection Program, PPP, which is expected to be forgiven.

The opening of the fifth company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub.

The company was able to avoid major financial calamity from the COVID-19 economic shutdown due to management's preventive initiatives.

Gross revenue was $2.7 million for the quarter compared to $2.9 million for the same period in 2019.

Operating income was $585,000 for the quarter compared to $750,000 for the same period in 2019.

Details of Financial Results

Gross revenue was $2.7 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2020. This was $200,000 less than the comparable period of 2019. The decline was primarily the result of revenue decrease from the non-traditional venues: The Take-n-Bake from grocery stores and the closure of the bowling centers, entertainment centers and hospitals which were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 government mandated shutdown.

Operating income before interest and taxes decreased to $585,000 for the 3-month period ending March 31, 2020, compared to $754,000 for the same period in 2019.

Heavy interest charges hit this quarter of $926,000 of which $718,000 was non-cash. This was partially offset by a tax benefit of $82,000 which resulted in a GAAP loss of $255,000 vs. a GAAP profit of $476,000 in 2019. Shares weighted average outstanding was reduced to 22.855 million vs. 25.585 million (this was due to fewer fully diluted shares after balance sheet restructuring).

The company-operated Craft Pizza & Pub division generated $1,092,000 revenue for QTR-1 (this includes the new location of Brownsburg, Indiana which opened 3/25/20) compared to $1,143,000 for the same period last year. Store-level EBITDA (after 1% non-cash rent expense) was $121,000 or 11.1% compared to $132,000 or 11.5% for 2019.

For the quarter, cost of sales was 21.6% compared to 20.8% for the same period 2019. Labor expense was 29.1% compared to 32.0% of 2019. Delivery fees were 3.2% for this quarter vs. 1.3% for 2019. Total store level operating expenses were 88.9% for QTR-1 2020 vs. 88.5% for QTR-1 2019.

The franchising division which consists of royalties and franchise fees from non-traditional Noble Roman's locations and Craft Pizza & Pub's franchising efforts contributed revenues of $1,467,000 vs. $1,593,000 in QTR-1 2019. The decline was primarily attributable to the grocery store segment ($189,000 in 2020 vs. $305,000 for 2019). The margin contribution was $977,000 in 2020 compared to $1,098,000 for QTR-1 2019. Considering the COVID-19 crisis impact, this was still a notable contribution.

New Financing Lowers Debt Service

The new $8 million debt package, along with the $715,000 PPP Grant, the very successful opening of the Brownsburg company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub, and the $321,000 adjustable income after adding back in the $658,000 write-off of non-cash interest of unamortized previous debt costs have all helped shore up the company's financial situation.

The $8 million five-year debt package was closed in early February and ended up providing liquidity to weather the peak of the COVID-19 crisis, and the funds are providing capital for growth once the states have entered Phase III of reopening of the economy (see our last report for details of the $8 million loan). The proceeds have been used to pay off all previous bank debt and the convertible debt that had not been extended, and it has provided capital for four new locations, including Brownsburg. Importantly, the new $8 million loan requires only interest payments until February 2023, then $33,000/month thereafter. Combined with the interest due on the remaining convertible debentures that are outstanding, the total debt service is less than half the debt service on the previous debt (which included principal payments), so more of the cash flow generated can be used to grow the business. While the new financing has warrants attached, the net result of the new financing is that several million fewer shares will be issued (now about 25 million shares fully diluted), and $1.6 million of additional capital will be provided upon exercise of the current warrants.

Conclusion

The March quarter results, combined with management's update through the COVID-19 crisis, demonstrated the strength of the brand with consumers and the fortitude of its management team. They made effective and timely changes to store-level operations to address the impact of the crisis; responding to both the economic shutdown and the consumers' pivot to carry out/delivery options for dining. Additionally, management successfully secured an $8 million loan to pay down previous obligations just prior to the crisis and was successful in obtaining a $715,000 PPP loan (which they believe will qualify for forgiveness).

Both the stronger balance sheet and the continued profitability place Noble Roman's on a solid financial footing as in-store dining ramps up again. There is an ongoing opportunity for company store expansion, the franchising of both the Craft Pizza & Pub as well as non-traditional locations, all of which should build higher sales, cash flow and profits. If any, or all, of the abovementioned opportunities develop well, Noble Roman's stock, NROM, should benefit accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.