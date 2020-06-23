Small-cap biotech Selecta Biosciences (SELB) is trading up ~30% since I wrote about it being undervalued following the big Sobi deal less than a week ago. Although, I would love to take credit for the stock movement, which a Motley Fool article did cite, the price change is more attributed to Selecta executing a partnership with big time duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) company Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) on June 18th. Due to the stock being thinly followed by analysts, I’ve had numerous people ask if I could do a quick write up on my thoughts about the partnership. For starters, this is the exact strategy I laid out in my previous article as to why it was smart for Selecta to partner with Sobi for ImmTOR immune tolerance platform or SEL-212 for Gout. Not only were the financial terms extremely attractive, $100 million upfront with double digit tiered royalties and $630 million in potential milestone payments, but more importantly it gives Selecta the resources and time to focus on additional partnerships and acquisition partners. The massive potential of Selecta is in that it has a technology platform in ImmTOR which can be applied to numerous indications where the body’s immune response makes treatment less effective. It wasted no time and in only a few weeks has signed on Sarepta. For those who thought Sobi was not a great partner for SEL-212, which I disagree, there can be no debate that Sarepta that sports over a $13 billion market cap is great partner for gene therapy. In fact, if I had to select who I thought Selecta should partner with for ImmTOR in gene therapy it would have been Sarepta or BioMarin (BMRN). More on BioMarin in a minute. Before the Sobi deal, Selecta was trading above $4 and without explanation dropped on the news. It has since retraced back to $3.20 but this also includes the recent Sarepta partnership announcement. Trading at a market cap under $300 million with $175 million of cash and now several big time partnerships I expect the shares to continue to climb.

Why is Sarepta interested in ImmTOR?

For a quick refresher ImmTOR is suited extremely well for gene therapy with the commonly used adeno-associated vectors (AAV) because the body develops neutralizing antibodies against the vectors, causing the therapy to lose effectiveness over time. The development of antibodies is also the reason gene therapy treatments cannot be done a second time. ImmTOR inhibits the immune response to the vector allowing it to work properly. In addition, Selecta is the first company to show evidence to support the potential to re-dose patients with gene therapy. This is extremely important for pediatric conditions where the gene therapy expression is diluted as the child matures. Therefore, the ImmTOR platform could re-dose individuals who prove to have been under-dosed initially and restore expression in patients over time.

Not hard to understand why Sarepta would be interested in Selecta’s ImmTOR technology. The Sarepta deal with Selecta includes Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and certain limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs) in which Sarepta currently has 10 active clinical trial programs according to their website in different stages of development. Considering these are genetic disorders diagnosed very early in childhood, they are ideal for gene therapy that would benefit from numerous doses as the child develops. The need for re-dosing patients with gene therapy was illustrated this month as BioMarin released the four year follow-up data of their Hemophilia gene therapy Valrox which is expected to receive FDA approval in the near future. The data showed that although still effective in preventing bleeding, the expression of Factor VIII continues to decline suggesting that therapy effectiveness will eventually diminish. Not exactly ideal for a therapy billed as a one-time shot cure and costs a ton of money. Importantly, Valrox uses an AAV vector and if re-dosing is needed the ImmTOR platform could be used.

The terms of the Sarepta deal were not disclosed but at the Raymond James Conference it was detailed that there was an upfront payment and if Sarepta decides to opt in to use ImmTOR for the specified indications the complete financial package is extremely lucrative.

As I mentioned before, excluding a handful of unicorns that have been successful becoming a commercial stage biotech, the majority of small cap biotechs need to sign partnerships or become acquired. The Sobi deal has allowed Selecta to focus on and sign additional partnerships like Sarepta and if successful has added another potential mega deal or acquisition partner into the mix.

In addition to the 10 gene therapy products in development for DMD and LGMDs, that the Selecta deal covers, Sarepta also has an additional 17 gene therapy programs focusing on a wide range of disorders. If Sarepta likes what they see with ImmTOR, I would expect an even bigger relationship down the road.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SELB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.