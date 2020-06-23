I also expect the company's share price to have a pullback - as it has always done.

Shopify (SHOP) stock is up by more than 120% this year, and the shares are hitting an all-time high almost every day. In the same period, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 have had a total return of -3.19% and 16% respectively.

Regular readers know of my "love-hate" relationship with Shopify. It is a company whose shares I buy and sell regularly. I made a case for investing in the firm in my March article - spotting opportunities amidst the chaos.

I cited three main catalysts for the company. First, I argued that the stay-at-home orders would lead to a surge in online orders. This argument was given a boost by Amazon (AMZN), which started to prioritize essential orders.

Second, I theorized that the mass layoffs would lead to a rise in entrepreneurship in the United States and around the world. I expected these people to turn to Shopify, which has built a world-class e-commerce platform.

Third, I wrote that many local businesses would start embracing e-commerce now that most of their services were deemed non-essential.

Most of what I predicted has happened. In May, the company announced that new stores created between March 13 and April 24 rose by 62%. Also, the firm's gross merchant volume (GMV) accelerated in April as more people shopped online.

As a result, SHOP's stock has risen by 133% since I published the article. In the same period, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have gained by ~25% and ~37% respectively.

In all fairness, the upward trend has also been helped by the company's initiatives and bullish analyst forecasts. For example, investors believe that the product announced in the (re)unite event will help boost sales and grow its market share. These products include more delivery options, Shopify email, Shopify Balance, and Shop Pay Installments, among others. It has also partnered with Walmart (WMT) and Facebook (FB).

Analysts have also helped push the price higher, with RBC upping its target to $1,000. Other analysts bullish on the firm are from KeyCorp, Piper Sandler, Rosenblatt, DA Davidson, and Credit Suisse.

Time to take profits

Regular readers know that I love Shopify. I have written about how my wife has managed to grow her small e-commerce company using the company. Just last week, I wrote that she had started another company during the pandemic.

I love the company's strong moat in e-commerce, strong recurring revenue, the healthy balance sheet, and its revenue growth. The "hate" part comes in its valuation. You can read my previous pieces criticizing its valuation here and here.

The valuation part has become worse. At the current price of $881, the company has a market capitalization of ~$105 billion. In other words, SHOP is now bigger than CVS (CVS) and Kroger (KR) combined. In 2019, the firm had $1.57 billion while CVS and KR had combined revenue of ~378 billion in 2019.

And according to analysts, Shopify's revenue will grow from $1.57 billion in 2019 to about $22 billion in 2029. This is a reasonable estimate for a company that had a revenue of about $23 million in 2012 and one that is a clear market leader in e-commerce software.

Therefore, at the current valuation, the company is trading at 4.7x FY 2029 sales, which is relatively pricey. Revenue is just one part. If we assume that the company will have a net profit margin of 22.5%, it means that it will have a profit of about $4 billion. This margin estimate is a bit generous considering that its current margin is about -6.70% and the fact that it is also investing in its fulfilment network.

But the thing is, Shopify - and other fast-growing companies - has always been expensive. I can look at some old articles - like this - that were talking about valuation three years ago.

Therefore, I believe that it is wrong to short momentum stocks like Tesla (TSLA), Microsoft (MSFT), Adobe (ADBE), and Salesforce (CRM) from just a valuation standpoint. Highly intelligent investors like David Einhorn and Jim Chanos have lost a fortune shorting Tesla, which is obviously overvalued by all traditional valuation metrics.

There are three main reasons why I am unwinding my current long position in the company. First, SHOP has been among my best-performing stocks this year and, therefore, it makes sense to take some profits ahead of the upcoming earnings season. Ironically, I expect the company's revenue to be better than what most analysts are expecting because of the US stimulus packages that went into effect this quarter, improving consumer confidence, the upbeat retail sales, and nonfarm payrolls.

Second, while I expect the company to beat on sales and user growth, I believe there will be some disappointment on user retention. That is because, while most local sellers rushed to open their e-commerce stores, very few of them will succeed in selling online. The same is true with most new entrepreneurs who used SHOP to create their new stores. In fact, SHOP warned about this in its report in May saying:

While this increase includes both first-time entrepreneurs as well as established sellers, it is unclear how many in this cohort will sustainably generate sales, which is the primary determinant of merchant longevity on our platform."

Finally, I always apply some technical analysis to some of the companies in my speculative basket. As you can see below, Shopify tends to make some pullbacks that go on for a few months. With the stock nearing the upper side of the ascending channel, I expect a minor pullback as we move into the earning season. If this happens, I expect the stock to retest the February high of $600.

Conclusion

Shopify is an excellent company, and I believe that coronavirus will have a positive impact on its business in the long term. Also, I expect the company to report a great quarter boosted by low-interest rates, a surge in online shopping, and more account openings. At the same time, I believe that the current enthusiasm will work against the company's share price in the near term. As such, I will stay in the sidelines for now awaiting the next pullback.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.